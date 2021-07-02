– Bling, a platform that enables game developers to give bitcoin rewards, today announced it closed a seed round to grow its team and further develop its platform. The round included a strategic investment by Coinbase Ventures. The partnership enhances Bling’s vision of making money fun by providing an entertaining and risk-free way for first-time crypto users to enter the market and, when ready, have a reliable partner for crypto custody and exchange. Pre-seed investors included Wavemaker Genesis, Gumi Cryptos Capital, and Blocktower Capital.

Co-founded by Amy Wan Esq. , a fintech veteran and securities attorney, and Dan Rice , a veteran software engineer and blockchain and gaming expert, Bling’s platform consists of a proprietary software development kit (SDK) that offers game developers a bitcoin rewards system, fraud detection, and user value detection.

The Bling platform has seen tremendous organic growth in less than two years, boasting over 5 million registered users and over a million monthly active users. The platform allows those new to cryptocurrency to own their first bitcoin with zero risk, making it attractive to crypto-curious audiences. In fact, some 70% of its users report never having previously opened a Coinbase account.

“We are pleased to welcome Coinbase Ventures to the Bling family of Investors.” said Miko Matsumura , General Partner at Gumi Cryptos Capital. “Bling has been one of the greatest stories of entrepreneurship I have ever seen, and this financing round brings additional seasoned and strategic investors to the incredible growth and momentum at Bling.”

About Bling

Bling’s vision is to make money fun. With its first launch in 2019, Bling is a gaming platform that enables game developers to reward users with bitcoin. Their proprietary Bling SDK provides game developers a bitcoin rewards system, fraud detection, and user value detection.

