– Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Invicta Sim Racing Pedals are available for pre-order. With the premium performance Invicta pedals from Asetek the most competitive sim racers will be able to experience full immersion and the feeling of a real racecar.

Now sim racers can be some of the first in line to experience the Invicta throttle and brake pedal solution. Users can deepen the immersion with the add-on clutch, sold separately, for a more authentic racing control and feel. Make quick adjustments and easily calibrate your Invicta pedals using the intuitive RaceHub software custom designed by Asetek for sim racing.

Competitively priced, while offering performance levels and quality of much higher priced solutions, the Invicta throttle and brake pedal with its RaceHub software will be available for €699.00 after VAT ( $699.00 before sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). The add-on Invicta clutch pedal will be available for €299.00 after VAT ( $299.00 before sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.).

Sim racers can place their pre-orders* by going to https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop .

Individuals who pre-order Invicta pedals will be automatically entered for several exciting prizes.** Get your pre-order in early to be included in the drawings for as many prizes as possible!

For the first 500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive via email a gift card certificate valued at US$100.00 that can be used for purchases on the Asetek SimSports webshop.

that can be used for purchases on the Asetek SimSports webshop. For the first 1,500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 1 winner who will receive a custom Asetek SimSports sim racing gaming PC.

For the first 2,000 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive a personal performance coaching session with Saga Performance.

For the first 2,500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 1 winner who will receive an ‘all-expense paid’ trip to Asetek SimSports headquarters, in Aalborg, Denmark , featuring a sim racing training session with real sportscar and sim racer Valdemar Eriksen , and a tour of the Asetek SimSports facilities.

“When innovating the Invicta pedals, it was key that we design a premium product that gives sim racers the feel of a real racecar while enhancing their performance and simplifying customization and personalization. We’ve received a lot of interest as we’ve demo-ed our Invicta pedals at sim racing and motorsports events including ADAC SimRacing 2021 Expo and Padborg Park in Denmark ,” said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

Eriksen continued: “It is amazing to see the excitement when people try out the Invicta pedals as they experience the thrill of what it feels like to race a real racecar. With all the positive feedback, we decided to open pre-ordering.”

In addition to the Invicta pedals, Asetek will also offer replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for racers racing without shoes. Stay tuned for more SimSports products from Asetek, including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan and the United States .

www.asetek.com

*Pre-order Invicta Pedals will be shipped from Denmark . Shipping is free of charges for select countries in Europe . For shipping to locations outside of Europe , shipping is available for a fee. The Customer is responsible for private import and payment of import fees and taxes in the country for which they are ordering from/shipping to. If custom fees are not paid and a parcel is rejected and returned, the customer will be charged a return fee similar to return shipping charges.

When products are made available on a normal product schedule, free shipping will be available in multiple geographies.

More information on frequently asked questions specific to the pre-order of Invicta pedals can be found at

https://www.asetek.com/simsports/pre-order-faq/ .

**Terms and conditions of the Invicta pedal pre-order giveaway program can be found at https://www.asetek.com/simsports/give-away-terms-conditions/ .

