Fintech

Investing News
.

Intuit Hosts Virtual Annual Investor Day on September 30, 2021

- September 9th, 2021

Intuit Inc. a global technology platform that powers TurboTax QuickBooks Mint and Credit Karma will host its virtual annual Investor Day on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time. Sasan Goodarzi chief executive officer, and Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, will be joined by business leaders to discuss Intuit’s strategy for fiscal year 2022. The company’s fiscal year runs from August …

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), a global technology platform that powers TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Credit Karma will host its virtual annual Investor Day on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time.

Sasan Goodarzi , chief executive officer, and Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, will be joined by business leaders to discuss Intuit’s strategy for fiscal year 2022. The company’s fiscal year runs from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022.

The half-day event will be broadcast live at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . If you would like to attend, please register at https://investorday2021.intuit.com/investorday/registration . A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit’s website a few hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Credit Karma we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3036
kali_fry@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Technology Outlook Report Cover

JUST RELEASED! Are You Ready To Make Money From The Tech Market?

  
Grab Our Free Outlook Report To Find Out!
 

Get the latest Fintech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Fintech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Fintech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Technology ETFs for Investor Consideration
Fintech Investing Facts

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×