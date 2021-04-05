The partnership will help professionals scale their revenue, while reducing time spent on administrative tasks Today, Intuit ProConnect from Intuit Inc. is announcing its partnership with Practice Ignition to increase productivity for tax professionals. Practice Ignition, an automated proposal and payment management software that eliminates administrative tasks, will work in tandem with INTUit professional tax …

Today, Intuit ProConnect , from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), is announcing its partnership with Practice Ignition (PI) to increase productivity for tax professionals. Practice Ignition, an automated proposal and payment management software that eliminates administrative tasks, will work in tandem with INTUit professional tax products, allowing for a better end-to-end workflow for tax professionals.

“At Intuit, we are dedicated to providing tax professionals with the effective and efficient tools and resources they need to create a seamless workflow,” said Jorge Olavarrieta, Vice President of Product Management and Design at Intuit. “Our latest integration with Practice Ignition allows tax pros to automate compliance work, leaving them more time to focus on each individual client’s long term goals. We look forward to continuing this partnership to help increase productivity for tax professionals to help them focus on what matters most.”

“Intuit has always been a landmark company in our eyes, as they continue to build software that helps accountants help their Small Business clients grow and achieve their financial goals,” said Guy Pearson, CEO at Practice Ignition. “We are looking forward to working closely with Intuit and their CPAs to make sure they’re best set up for automation and success, and can increase their service levels to Small Business Clients to help them succeed in the future. This is now more important than ever as small businesses and consumers look to recover financially from COVID while planning ahead.”

Utilizing Intuit and PI together, tax professionals will be able to:

Streamline client onboarding with professional proposals and engagement letters. Utilizing a flexible proposal editor or proposal options to customize for firm and clients’ needs.

Win more deals quicker with ready to send, premade or customized proposal templates. Collect a digital signature within minutes.

Eliminate the stress of getting paid by collecting payment details upfront, directly within the engagement letter, upon acceptance

Have robust workflows with Practice Ignition, Intuit QuickBooks and Intuit Practice Management integrations.

“Using Practice Ignition and ProConnect Tax Online allows us to have a strong workflow when it comes to managing our tax season. We’re able to engage with our clients in PI and work on their tax returns in ProConnect. The ability to do this all in the cloud allows our remote workforce to provide a better customer experience to our clients,” said customer Josh Lance, Managing Partner, Lance CPA Group.

With this new partnership, Intuit is enabling tax professionals to have the right tools for maximum efficiency and productivity. These tools help automate compliance work and allow tax professionals to focus more time on their clients, giving firms more room to offer extensive advisory services.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving millions of customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma and Mint , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper and we work tirelessly to find new, innovative ways to deliver on this belief. Please visit us for the latest news and information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social .

About Practice Ignition

Practice Ignition helps thousands of accounting firms better engage with their clients all the while running a more efficient business. With Practice Ignition, you’ll save hours of administrative work by automating your client engagement process, preventing scope creep with suggested service and pricing templates, and eliminating receivables with automated payments. Learn more: https://info.practiceignition.com/intuit

