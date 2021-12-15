Company News Investing News
The Licensing Agreement with REEF Technology Gives the Company the Virtual Rights to One of the Most Popular Delivery - Only Food Brands for its Growing Network of Delivery Kitchens in Multiple Markets TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. an operator of delivery kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a ...

The Licensing Agreement with REEF Technology Gives the Company the Virtual Rights to One of the Most Popular Delivery - Only Food Brands for its Growing Network of Delivery Kitchens in Multiple Markets

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of delivery kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a licensing agreement with the largest operator of delivery kitchens, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America REEF Technology Inc., for the virtual branding rights to DJ Khaled's "Another Wing" brand. JustKitchen has been selected by REEF as its preferred partner for the launch of the Another Wing brand in South-East Asia . The brand will be rolled out in multiple phases beginning with 16 of JustKitchen's delivery kitchen locations in Taiwan in December, followed by its two locations in Hong Kong in January.

"We are very excited for JustKitchen to be the first company to introduce not just a great restaurant brand, but a pop culture phenomenon, to Asia . This is exactly the goal that our Company set out to accomplish – to make this otherwise inaccessible food brand and its products available to the millions of followers of DJ Khaled in Taiwan and Hong Kong ," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "This brand participation partnership with REEF is commercially valuable to us. I am proud of our team for working hard to cement this initiative, which is a testament to our successful track record of licensing valuable global brands and bringing them to new audiences through JustKitchen's unique operating model," added Mr. Chen.

Created in association with Grammy award-winning music producer DJ Khaled, Another Wing was launched by REEF in November. It is the first restaurant concept to ever have launched on three continents at one time. The Another Wing menu features boneless and bone-in wings, with seven flavours inspired by some of DJ Khaled's biggest catchphrases including but not limited to "Don't Quit Nashville Hot," "Un Un Un Believable Buffalo," "You Loyal! Lemon Pepper," "Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha," and "They Don't Want You To Win Buffalo."

Inclusive of JustKitchen's locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong , these brands are being offered by REEF on four continents, from over 165 locations including the United States , the United Kingdom , Canada , France and the United Arab Emirates . DJ Khaled is a world-famous celebrity with a YouTube channel that has approximately 11.9 million subscribers and 5.6 billion total views to date.

ABOUT REEF
REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team that's over 18,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America . By connecting the world to your block, we're making the place you live, the place you love to be.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN
JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the rolling out of the Another Wing brand in multiple phases beginning with 16 of JustKitchen's locations in Taiwan in December followed by its two locations in Hong Kong in January; being the first company to introduce not just a great restaurant brand, but a pop culture phenomenon, to Asia ; and making this otherwise inaccessible food brand and its products available to the millions of followers of DJ Khaled in Taiwan and Hong Kong . These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c2244.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Just Kitchen JK:CA TSXV:JK Emerging Tech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

Just Kitchen

Overview

The online food delivery industry saw unprecedented growth in 2020. With the advent of social distancing restrictions and COVID-19 measures, the convenience and flexibility of ghost kitchens to offer consumers new and exciting delivery-only food items continues to grow.

Food tech solutions like online food delivery and ghost kitchens (also known as virtual kitchens, dark kitchens, cloud kitchens, etc.) have been quickly evolving to meet the demands of an increasingly digitized and service-based world in recent years. Made to reduce operating and overhead expenses through optimized infrastructure and leveraging delivery-only models, ghost kitchen companies are shaking up the food scene and this could last well into the future.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (FSE:68Z) is a network of virtual kitchens that benefit from lower overhead and operating costs to achieve better economics than operating a dine-in restaurant. The company is focused on its Hub-and-Spoke operating model, which works to enable efficiency maximization and margins.

This Hub-and-Spoke operating model takes semi-prepared food from its full-scale commercial kitchens or “Hubs," which then distribute them to “Spokes" for completion before delivery to end consumers.

just_kitchen1

JustKitchen also offers delivery-only meals under its own proprietary menus alongside established restaurant brands, including world-class Michelin star establishments. Having been largely unaffected by COVID-19, the success of JustKitchen in the Taiwanese food tech market demonstrates the company's growth and success potential outside of social distancing conditions.

The company is headquartered and operates primarily in Taiwan, a renowned food tourist destination and mature food market. Being Taiwan-based strategically positions JustKitchen to leverage the country's low overhead and operating costs and high market exposure, which includes a US$16 billion dining market and high-density consumer base.

just_kitchen2

The company has plans to expand to other geographic markets, like into neighbouring Asian countries and the United States, for example.

JustKitchen leverages data to create value, improve supply chain management and optimize menu creation. Through well-engineered software, the company works to proactively predict demand for better cost management and customer satisfaction.

The 2021-2022 target timeline includes plans to grow to two Hubs and 35 Spokes in Taiwan. Additionally, the company has several new revenue streams in the works, such as a proprietary meal ordering app and a customer loyalty/rewards program, among others.

The company's other exciting project is the upcoming franchising of a ghost kitchen system. This would offer franchisees the opportunity to own their very own business on a turnkey basis for a modest level of investment. JustKitchen's virtual kitchen franchise model, strength in supply chain and data integration could eventually position the company as a major global franchisor of choice for ghost kitchens and delivery-only food brands.

JustKitchen's management team consists of experts in various related industries like capital markets, corporate development, e-commerce and logistics. Together, their combined years of experience and vested interest in project success primes the company for rapid growth and value creation for shareholders.

JustKitchen's Company Highlights

  • JustKitchen is a network of highly efficient “Hub-and-Spoke" commercial kitchens, also known as ghost kitchens or virtual kitchens, that allow delivery-only food items to reach more customers and avoid unnecessary overhead and operating costs.
  • The company primarily operates in Taiwan but has plans in the near term to grow internationally into other markets, for example, in Asia and the US.
  • JustKitchen uniquely offers delivery-only meals under its own proprietary menus as well as for established restaurant brands, including Michelin-level vendors.
  • The company expects to launch a JustKitchen proprietary meal ordering app as part of its emerging technology channel in 2021. Its digitally-driven software solutions already leverage customer data to optimize supply chain management, menu creation and demand analytics.
  • JustKitchen launched its proprietary Wow Chow brand and associated menu of fresh, delivery-only pet food for both dogs and cats
  • The company entered into agreements to temporarily establish and operate three satellite ghost kitchen locations in the underutilized commercial kitchens within the Marriott's Courtyard Taipei Downtown and the Madison Taipei hotels as well as in the Trader's Society restaurant located in densely populated Shongshan District of Taipei City.
  • Just Kitchen acquired the virtual branding rights to each of the Chili House and Ben Teppanyaki third-party Taiwanese restaurant brands.

JustKitchen's Hub-and-Spoke Model

just_kitchen3

This model provides semi-prepared food items to designated Spokes from Hubs for meal completion and delivery. The system works to extend JustKitchen's geographic reach as compared to a traditional restaurant or food vendor, while also increasing the rate of food output and supplying local demand more quickly.

The tailored offerings vary based on price points, cuisine, brands and an evolving pipeline of food items. The robust diversity and selection offered to customers increases the scalability of JustKitchen, reduces delivery times and addresses gaps in the foodservice industry through digitally driven solutions and customer data analysis.

JustKitchen App

just_kitchen4

The company expects to roll out a proprietary meal delivery app in 2021. JustKitchen is also developing a value-added customer loyalty/reward program similar to other popular online food delivery apps like UberEats.

Management Team

Jason Chen – Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director

Jason Chen is the vice-chairman of Bayshore Pacific Hospitality Limited and on the board of directors. Chen has over two decades of experience working internationally in the capital markets and private equity industries. He has extensive capital markets experience as the senior executive officer and managing directorship levels with several Canadian investment dealers.

Chen is also a managing director of a capital partnership corporation specializing in corporate financing in private and public sectors, with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver, Canada. Also, Chen is actively overseeing his private investment holding company and has held executive and board positions with several public and private companies. He also holds a Juris Doctorate and degrees in economics and philosophy.

Kent Wu – COO & Director

Kent Wu is a seasoned entrepreneur with demonstrated excellence in e-commerce & logistics, strategic partnerships, digital marketing, team development and tech stack development. He is the founder and CEO of the e-commerce grocery platform Milk & Eggs, acquired in 2019 by National Strategic. He is also the co-founder of TAC City Airsoft, the largest airsoft arena company in Los Angeles, with two locations admitting more than 100,000 people per year.

Previously, Wu was the founder & CEO of online shooting sports equipment retailer Airsplat, which was acquired in 2016 and was named one of the 500 Largest Online Retailers by Internet Retailers, and one of the Largest Minority-Owned Businesses by LA Business Journal. He was also the founder and CEO of 2 Wheel Bikes, one of the fastest-growing online retailers of cycling equipment and accessories, acquired in 2014. He is currently the Managing Director of SKW Asset Holdings LLC, a real estate investment and management firm with US$20 million in assets under management.

Edward Wright - Director

Mr. Wright is an experienced leader with a proven track record of building high functioning teams and quality retail brands at an international level, who received the BC CEO of the Year Award for the SmallMedium Business Public Company category in 2015. Throughout his career, Edward has delivered superior outcomes consistently in multiple leadership settings, across different industries. He is currently a trustee for Vancouver College after serving as both a board member and Chair over a ten-year period, while also serving as a board member of Poplar Grove Winery since 2017.

Adam Kniec – CFO

Adam Kniec is an experienced CFO with over 20 years of CFO, senior management, accounting, auditing, financial reporting and regulatory compliance experience with Canadian and U.S. publicly listed companies. Currently, Kniec is the CFO of TSX Venture Exchange listed company Integrity Gaming Corp., a position he has held since October 2012. Previously, Kniec was the CFO of Petro Vista Energy Corp. from October 2007 to January 2019.

Mark Lin – Chief Information Officer

Mark Lin was the founding member of InComm Taiwan Branch, an international gift card platform provider, before joining JustKitchen. Lin grew sales revenue from US$1 million to over US$15 million in three years. In his role, he managed all aspects of sales and operations. Lin's expertise includes financial payment platform solutions, system integrations, business process analysis and international business development. Mr. Lin holds a B.S. in Operations Research from Columbia University.

Ken Chang - Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Chang was previously the Senior R&D Director for WeMo Scooter where he developed technological solutions in a multifunctional capacity for the company's software-as-a-service platform.

Yang Liu – CSO

Yang Liu has over eight years of experience in the hotel and restaurant industry and ten years in the film and entertainment industry. Liu is an adjunct lecturer at Providence University (Taichung, Taiwan) in the Department of Mass Communication, teaching college-level courses in media and management.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a double degree in Hospitality Business and East Asian Languages and Culture from Michigan State University.

John Yu – CMO

John Yu is a successful serial entrepreneur in the realm of consumer products and services. He began his career as a software engineer at a Fortune 500 company, working with Dell, Apple, and Sony. In 2005, he identified the outdated and frustrating process of buying diamond rings and seized the opportunity to start Taiwan's first jewelry e-commerce site, ALUXE, disrupting the traditional industry to provide people a transparent, simple and joyful way to shop for and purchase engagement rings and wedding bands.

Yu is also the founder of two fast-growing e-commerce sites specializing in daily necessities and sports gear. He is currently a Director of TGI Friday's, Texas Roadhouse, Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill, and Smith & Wollensky restaurants in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Wayne Liu - Head of Supply Chain

Mr Liu was head of supply chain at the Wellcome, until it was acquired by Carrefour, the French multinational corporation that operates a global chain of groceries stores, convenience stores and hypermarkets. Wayne is expected by management to lead the Company's supply chain, which continues to grow and expand into new countries. He has also been tasked with taking control of JustKitchen's enterprise resource planning system in and outside of Taiwan.

Ernest Higa - Advisor

Ernest Higa is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Higa Industries Co., Ltd. and the Chief Executive Officer of Wendy's Japan . He is also a Director of Del Sole Corporation and Shinsei Bank , and a Chairman of Board of Councilors of USJC, a member of Keizai Doyukai and Board of Overseers of the Columbia Business School . In 1990, he was named "Entrepreneur of the Year" by the New Business Conference. In 1998, he received an award from the Ministry of Agriculture for "innovation in the food industry" and was recognized by Toyo Keizai as one of the top 50 entrepreneurs in Japan .

John Hardyment - Advisor

John Hardyment has a diverse background that includes managing, owning and operating a number of businesses in Asia , with over 43 years of experience in Greater China . He is currently the Founder and Chairman of the Bayshore Pacific Group (the " Group "), which currently comprises Bayshore Pacific Hospitality Ltd., Bayshore Pacific Restaurants Ltd. and Bayshore Pacific International Ltd. (" BPI "). The Group focuses on leisure, entertainment and hospitality business opportunities in Greater China . Brands in the Group's portfolio included TGI Fridays, Texas Roadhouse, Smith & Wollensky, Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill and Amaroni's.

Zaki Delgado - Advisor

Zaki Delgado is the Co-CEO of Transnational Diversified Group (" TDG "), a Philippine-based group of companies that are leading players in logistics, ship management, travel and tourism, as well as information and communications technology services. Since its founding in 1976, TDG has grown from a single shipping agency to a group of over 30 operating companies, which include partnerships with international industry leaders and brands. Mr. Delgado also concurrently holds the position of President of TDG Ventures, which is the technology, travel and lifestyle, investment and operating holding company of TDG.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Appoints Strategic Advisors and Key Management to Build on its International Expansion

JustKitchen Appoints Strategic Advisors and Key Management to Build on its International Expansion

  • Three advisory appointments are expected to bolster the Company's entrance into the Japanese market, add more global food brands to its portfolio and establish a strong presence in the Philippines
  • Additions to JustKitchen's executive team include a new Chief Technology Officer and Head of Supply Chain
  • A new Business Intelligence department has been formalized to leverage the Company's multijurisdictional JKOS enterprise solution and will be led by Mark Lin , Chief Information Officer, and Ken Chang , Chief Technology Officer

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has recently appointed Ernest Higa John Hardyment and Zaki Delgado (the " New Advisors ") to its strategic advisory board. Management expects that Mr. Higa will be instrumental in advising the Company on its entry into the Japanese market, Mr. Hardyment will advise on the onboarding of international food brands and Mr. Delgado will advise on business development opportunities in the Philippines and across southeast Asia . The New Advisors join the two previously announced founding members of the advisory board Warren Tseng as APAC Expansion Advisor and Gene Chuang as Technology Advisor.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire 3 Square's Tech-Enabled Food Hall

JustKitchen Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire 3 Square's Tech-Enabled Food Hall

The Acquisition Increases the Company's Number of Ghost Kitchen Locations, Provides Access to More Restauranteurs and Local Hero Foods Brands, and Adds the Kitchen-As-A-Service Business Model to its Competitive Strategy

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Adds a Ghost Kitchen Location in the Hotel Adjacent to Hsinchu Science Park

JustKitchen Adds a Ghost Kitchen Location in the Hotel Adjacent to Hsinchu Science Park

Three-Year Lease Gives the Company Access to New Customers within the Hotel as well as in the Surrounding Hsinchu City

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a three-year agreement to lease (the " Lease ") a commercial kitchen (the " Hotel Kitchen ") from the owner of Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park (the " Hotel ") for use as one of its Spoke ghost kitchen locations, effective November 18, 2021 . The Hotel is located in Hsinchu City, Taiwan adjacent to the main freeway exit and a short drive from the Hsinchu Science Park. The Hotel Kitchen is 210 square meters in size, or 2,260 square feet, and the Lease also includes a fully furnished café, bar and all-day restaurant.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Announces Philippines Expansion Through Joint Venture With TDG Ventures

JustKitchen Announces Philippines Expansion Through Joint Venture With TDG Ventures

JV Co. Expects to Begin Construction Immediately on the Hub-and-Spoke Infrastructure Required to Commence Ghost Kitchen Operations in the Near Term

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Creates "King's Menu" Virtual Brand for New Taipei Kings Professional Basketball Team

JustKitchen Creates "King's Menu" Virtual Brand for New Taipei Kings Professional Basketball Team

The Company has also sponsored the New Taipei Kings, which will include its logo being featured on the electronic scoreboard during games and on social media

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Nanalysis Appoints Dr. René Lenggenhager to Board of Directors

Nanalysis Appoints Dr. René Lenggenhager to Board of Directors

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis" or the "Company") TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2022 Dr. René Lenggenhager, is joining its Board of Directors. Dr. Lenggenhager is an experienced public company executive and board member with a successful career in leading global technology companies. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Lenggenhager is investing in Nanalysis via non-brokered private placement of 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $202,500 (the "Offering").

Keep reading... Show less
Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.

News in Summary

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Signs Master Agreement with Global Defence Contractor for Digitization of Canadian Land Forces

KWESST Signs Master Agreement with Global Defence Contractor for Digitization of Canadian Land Forces

  • Includes up to C$1.0M in orders for initial prototype system
  • A showcase precursor for next-generation Land Systems
  • One-year contract plus up to three additional option years

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), today announced that a top global defence contractor has signed a Master Professional Services Agreement ("Master Agreement") with KWESST to support the development of digitization solutions for future Canadian land C4ISR programs under Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada's Defence Policy. (1)

Under the Master Agreement and initial order, KWESST will assist in the development of an initial prototype system that networks soldiers with information from various sources in real time, including location of friendly forces and adversaries, and facilitates more effective, coordinated fire. "This capability is similar to the kind of solution we provided to a key U.S. military customer under a contract now in the final stage of delivery," said Jeff MacLeod, KWESST Founder, President and CEO. "Situational awareness information like this, provided in real time, keeps soldiers safer and makes them operationally more effective, two key goals of future soldier programs throughout NATO."

Keep reading... Show less
ProStar Hires Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ProStar Hires Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Sutherland's responsibilities include creating opportunities for the Company through actions such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, and deals that leverage the value of the Company's business platform. Mr. Sutherland will also advocate for the Company by attending industry and investor conferences and being the primary contact point for investor relations.

"Prostar has a globally scalable product that has an opportunity to deliver immense value to the construction industry, insurance entities, municipalities, and numerous other clients. Prostar has an exceptional opportunity, and I am very pleased to be a part of the Company's success."

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News