Nova Royalty Corp. (” Nova ” or the ” Company “) (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) has reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 . Nova’s auditor reviewed interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are available on Nova’s website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented “Nova is growing into a unique investment option for the global energy transition. We completed several major acquisitions in the first quarter of this year with royalties on Taca Taca and Vizcachitas, and look forward to the rest of 2021″.

ABOUT NOVA

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “NOVR” and on the OTCQB market in the United States under the trading symbol “NOVRF”.

