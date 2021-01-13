TSXV: LMS) announces receipt of positive exploration results from its 100% owned Lacsha copper property located in the Peruvian Coastal Copper Belt. Rock sampling results confirm the existence of copper mineralization at Lacsha, related to the Coastal Batholith. A total of seventeen rock samples were collected with copper values ranging from 110 ppm to 6,410 ppm and molybdenum values ranging between 1.5 ppm and 86.8 …

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces receipt of positive exploration results from its 100% owned Lacsha copper property (“ Lacsha ” or the “ Project ”) located in the Peruvian Coastal Copper Belt. Rock sampling results confirm the existence of copper mineralization at Lacsha, related to the Coastal Batholith.

Lacsha Sampling Details

A total of seventeen rock samples were collected with copper values ranging from 110 ppm to 6,410 ppm and molybdenum values ranging between 1.5 ppm and 86.8 ppm ( Figure 1 , Plate 1 ).

The 4,000-hectare property was acquired based on historical stream sediment, soil and rock sampling results, defining an area of anomalous copper over approximately 5.0 km by 2.5km (news release August 4, 2020). Verification of altered and mineralized outcrop at surface confirms the Company’s exploration model.

Property geology is dominated by granodiorite pluton intruded by various granites bodies up to 1 km length cut by monzonitic and diorite dykes with dominant north to northeast orientation. The area is largely covered by recent quaternary material of approximately 1 m in thickness obscuring much of the outcrop. There is significant potential for additional altered and mineralized rock to be discovered beneath this thin cover. Alteration mapped at surface is dominated by epidote as veinlets cutting the intrusive rocks and chlorite-magnetite replacing mafic minerals. Mineralization is related to oxidation of disseminated sulfides and quartz-copper oxide zones up to 2 m thick.

Next Steps

Follow-up work will include stream sediment sampling to cover the entire property and establish the most anomalous areas. Rock sampling and mapping will accompany this work, which will be undertaken in Q1.

The Company has met with the local community and has had very positive discussions about the planned work and schedule. As exploration proceeds, the Company will be aiming to secure drill permits to test priority targets when they are fully defined.

Figure 1: Geological map of the Lacsha Property with Historical and Current Rock Sampling Results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d5e4b69-d234-444b-93ac-5e2c38222109

Plate 1: Mineralized Rock Samples

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2166808d-7475-4131-8d99-478d65d8318e

Incentive Stock Options

The Company also announced that it has granted 150,000 common share stock options (each an “Option”) to various employees and consultants of the Company and its affiliates. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 36 months from the issue date.

QA/QC

The work program at Lacsha was designed and is supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company’s Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program.

On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Peru

Mining and extractive industries in the country account for approximately 15% of GDP and Peru is a significant producer of base metals and precious metals. In world production, Peru is ranked #2 in copper production and #7 in gold production. Politics in Peru is currently dominated by democratic center-right policy and the government understands the importance of mining to the national economy. Mining law and regulatory framework in Peru is well-established and the country is competitive with respect to labour and power costs. Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2019 results show Peru is the second most attractive jurisdiction in Latin America and the Caribbean.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s web site ( www. latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

