8 June 2021 TheNewswire – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker, will participate in a roundtable discussion on Advanced Battery Industry Development in the United States (“ U.S. ”) Obstacles to Opportunities on 8 June 2021. The keynote remarks at the roundtable will be made by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Donald Graves and followed by a discussion between Deputy Secretary Graves and participating CEOs and key executives, including Mr. Crocker.

This discussion comes as the Biden Administration prepares to release its findings of a 100-day review of vulnerabilities in U.S. critical minerals supply chains. The roundtable will take place as part of SelectUSA, the keystone investment attraction summit at which CEOs and senior U.S. Government executives work on advancing key projects in the U.S. sponsored by international partners.

Mr. Crocker will discuss Jervois’ Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ ICO ”) upcoming construction plans, with the site expected to commence production from mid-2022. He will also focus on the importance to the U.S. auto industry of a competitive and secure battery supply chain. The Department of Commerce, like other U.S. Government agencies, is regularly engaging with Jervois, which is an indication of the strategic importance of ICO to the U.S.

