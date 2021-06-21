Cobalt

Investing News
.

Jervois to participate at the TD Securities Battery Metals Virtual Roundtable

- June 21st, 2021

TheNewswire 21 June 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker, will participate in the opening panel at the TD Securities Battery Metals Virtual Roundtable on June 22, 2021. Bryce Crocker and James May are also hosting 1-1 investor meetings during the conference. A copy of the presentation that will be provided is available at On behalf of Jervois Bryce Crocker, CEO For further information, …

(TheNewswire)

TheNewswire 21 June 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker, will participate in the opening panel at the TD Securities Battery Metals Virtual Roundtable on June 22, 2021.

Bryce Crocker and James May (CFO) are also hosting 1-1 investor meetings during the conference.

A copy of the presentation that will be provided is available at www.jervoismining.com.au.

On behalf of Jervois

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois

jmay@jervoismining.com.au

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Cobalt Market Outlook Cover

What's In Store For Cobalt In 2021?

  
Our FREE Cobalt Outlook Report Provides All The Exclusive Information You Need Such As Past Performance, Top Cobalt Stocks, Trends and More!
 

Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Top Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2020
Cobalt and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How?
3 Top Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2020

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×