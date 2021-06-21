TheNewswire 21 June 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker, will participate in the opening panel at the TD Securities Battery Metals Virtual Roundtable on June 22, 2021. Bryce Crocker and James May are also hosting 1-1 investor meetings during the conference. A copy of the presentation that will be provided is available at On behalf of Jervois Bryce Crocker, CEO For further information, …

TheNewswire 21 June 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker, will participate in the opening panel at the TD Securities Battery Metals Virtual Roundtable on June 22, 2021.

Bryce Crocker and James May (CFO) are also hosting 1-1 investor meetings during the conference.

A copy of the presentation that will be provided is available at www.jervoismining.com.au.

