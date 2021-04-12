Cobalt

TheNewswire April 12 th 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ”) or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker will deliver an investor presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the Cormark Securities Inflection 2021 Virtual Conference.

The presentation that will be provided by Mr Crocker is available on the Company website at www.jervoismining.com.au.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Mining Limited

jmay@jervoismining.com.au

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

