IIROC Trading Resumption – AMY

- February 23rd, 2021
american manganese logo

Trading resumes in: Company: American Manganese Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: AMY All Issues: No Resumption : 9:39:15 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada

Trading resumes in:

Company: American Manganese Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AMY

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:39:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

