IIROC Trading Halt – MMAT

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Metamaterial Inc. CSE Symbol: MMAT All Issues: No Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 10:18:48 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all …