IIROC Trading Halt – MMAT

- March 4th, 2021
metamaterials new logo 500px

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Metamaterial Inc.

CSE Symbol: MMAT

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 10:18:48 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

