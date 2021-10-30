Facedrive Announces Retirement of Director

Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announces that Paul Zed will be retiring from the Company’s Board of Directors effective October 30, 2021. “It has been a genuine pleasure to meet so many new people interested in technology and the emerging gig economy despite the unprecedented challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” said Paul Zed. “The organization should be congratulated …

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announces that Paul Zed will be retiring from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) effective October 30, 2021.

“It has been a genuine pleasure to meet so many new people interested in technology and the emerging gig economy despite the unprecedented challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” said Paul Zed. “The organization should be congratulated for building the business against such a difficult global health crisis.”

“We would like to thank Mr. Zed for his dedication, advice and contributions to the Company throughout his term as a member of Facedrive’s Board of Directors. We are proud to have had Mr. Zed play a significant role in the Company’s development,” said Suman Pushparajah, CEO and a Director at Facedrive.

The Company is in the process of reviewing potential replacements for Mr. Zed as a member of its Board of Directors.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business.

Facedrive’s service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing.

Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 104, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (such as the retirement and replacement of Directors) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Facedrive’s Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 31, 2021) and June 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on August 31, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005569/en/

Media: S ana Srithas | sana@facedrive.com

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 1-888-300-2228