dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (” dynaCERT ” or the “Company”) announces the results of the annual meeting of its shareholders, which was completed on September 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Out of concern for the safety of dyna CERT’s employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID‐19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health guidelines concerning in‐person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually via the TSX Trust’s annual meeting platform. A total of 130,182,389 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), representing 34.126% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dyna CERT’s shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company.

The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows:

Description of Matter Voted Upon Result of Vote Votes by Ballot Votes For # (%) Votes Against/Withheld # (%) Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors at seven (7) Passed 118,847,343 (99.020%) 1,176,378 (0.980%) Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation Wayne Hoffman

James Payne

Robert Maier

Jean-Pierre Colin

Richard Lu

Stephen Kukucha

Amir Farahi Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected 104,136,014 (86.763%) 118,316,929 (98.578%) 119,068,669 (99.204%) 103,931,977 (86.593%) 94,056,543 (78.365%) 103,944,663 (86.603%) 103,553,761 (86.278%) 15,887,707 (13.237%) 1,706,792 (1.422%) 955,052 (0.796%) 16,091,744 (13.407%) 25,967,178 (21.635%) 16,079,058 (13.397%) 16,469,960 (13.722%) Ordinary resolution approving the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Corporation Passed 129,192,830 (99.240%) 989,559 (0.760%)

About dynaCERT Inc.

dyna CERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither The Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the The Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@ dynaCERT .com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

nancy@irprocommunications.com