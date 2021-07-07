American Manganese Inc. reports the Rocher Deboule IP geophysical crew will test “Vent Zone” IOCG targets, with drilling expected to follow on the Company’s Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, located south of New Hazelton, BCThe Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams of silver, 133,676 grams of gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929. …

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company”) reports the Rocher Deboule IP (induced polarization) geophysical crew will test “Vent Zone” IOCG targets, with drilling expected to follow on the Company’s Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, located south of New Hazelton, BC

The Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams of silver, 133,676 grams of gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929. Recent fieldwork involving rock and soil sampling of the western portion of the claims has revealed potential for “Iron Oxide Copper Gold” (IOCG) deposit types approximately 1-2 km west of the historic production. The Victoria No 3 Vein trends west towards Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Fm volcanic-hosted garnet-sericite-illite-quartz-calcite-chlorite-actinolite alteration in an area where American Manganese fieldwork in 2019 identified a well-defined redox-cell soil-gas hydrocarbon (SGH) anomaly and in addition to th e IOCG targets, IOCG-related geochemical anomalies including elevated findings of several rare earths (Lanthanum and Cerium). The Vent Zone (redox cell) is located approximately 1-2 km west of historic mine production, and American Manganese plans to test the area with induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveying.

American Manganese anticipates drilling the geophysical targets identified in the survey after the IP survey is completed, as well as the high-grade portions of the No.2 & No.4 Veins of the Rocher Deboule. Approval of the proposed work is subject to a pending permit application with First Nation and Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. The proposed drilling will have a minimal footprint of disturbance because there are no access trails and roads required. All the drill moves will involve a helicopter to move the drill rig, with core storage located on a secure private property.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Director for American Manganese Inc, has prepared, reviewed, and approved technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person adhering to National Instrument 43-101 reporting standards.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654450/American-Manganese-Reports-Rocher-Deboule-IP-Geophysical-Crew-to-Test-Vent-Zone-IOCG-Target