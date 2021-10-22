American Manganese Appoints Director

American Manganese Inc. is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Hildebrand, LlB., PhD., has been appointed a director of the Company. Dr. Hildebrand has been a practicing lawyer in British Columbia for over 40 years and has a doctorate in economics in addition to his law degree and Master of Science degree in mathematics. He was previously a director of AMY from 2007 to 2013The Company’s board of directors has granted …

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Hildebrand, LlB., PhD., has been appointed a director of the Company. Dr. Hildebrand has been a practicing lawyer in British Columbia for over 40 years and has a doctorate in economics in addition to his law degree and Master of Science degree in mathematics. He was previously a director of AMY from 2007 to 2013

The Company’s board of directors has granted Dr. Hildebrand 400,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.80 per share and expiring five years from today.

Larry Reaugh, CEO says Dr. Hildebrand has proven his abilities especially in the field of litigation and is a welcome addition to the Company.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

