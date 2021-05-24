Blockchain

Crypto & Digital Currency Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- May 24th, 2021
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 20 th Crypto and Digital Currency lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 20 th Crypto and Digital Currency lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/2Ss32lr

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the “virtual trade booth” for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Grayscale Investments®

( OTCQX: GBTC )

Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund

( OTCQX: BITW )

Coinsilium Group Ltd.

( OTCQB: CINGF | AQUIS: COIN)

BTCS Inc.

( OTCQB: BTCS )

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

( OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)

Banxa Holdings Inc.

( OTCQX: BNXAF | TSX-V: BNXA)

Currencyworks Inc.

( OTCQB: CWRK | CSE: CWRK)

BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

( OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)

Vemanti Group Inc.

( OTCQB: VMNT )

Mode Global Holdings PLC

( LSE: MODE )

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

( OTCQB: LUXFF | CSE: LUXX)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

