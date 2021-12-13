First CAR T-Cell Therapy to Report First-Line Data in LBCL – Kite, a Gilead Company today announced primary results from ZUMA-12, a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase 2 study evaluating Yescarta ® as part of first-line treatment in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma . This is the first study to evaluate CAR T-cell therapy as part of first-line therapy in high-risk LBCL. The study is ...