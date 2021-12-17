Amgen today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Amgen and AstraZeneca's Tezspire ™ for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. 1 To view the Multimedia News Release, please visit: Tezspire was approved following a Priority Review by the FDA and based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program. The ...

AMGN