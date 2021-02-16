This project will highlight the sustainability credentials and advantages of BioHarvest’s BioFarming technology.BioHarvest Sciences Inc. announces that it has entered into a partnership with BOLDT AG, an international business strategy and communications consultancy based in Europe, and Summit Strategy Group LLC, a U.S.-based communications firm, to develop BioHarvest’s global sustainability strategy and ESG …

This project will highlight the sustainability credentials and advantages of BioHarvest’s BioFarming technology.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a partnership with BOLDT AG, an international business strategy and communications consultancy based in Europe, and Summit Strategy Group LLC, a U.S.-based communications firm, to develop BioHarvest’s global sustainability strategy and ESG reporting framework. Both firms have deep experience working with purpose-driven companies in building long-term societal impact coupled with business value.

BioHarvest’s sustainable BioFarming technology enables the Company to grow plant cells at industrial scale in liquid bioreactors in order to produce the health benefits of specific plants without having to grow the entire plant. In the case of producing cannabinoids, the technology is estimated to use less than 5% of the land required for conventional cannabis farming allowing for significantly reduced energy, water use and emissions. In addition, in the case of its Superfruit Nutraceutical business, one BioHarvest patented bioreactor produces the equivalent amount of piceid resveratrol that 471 acres (190.6 hectares) of land would require using conventional methods.

The project with BOLDT and Summit Strategy Group will document the sustainability credentials of the technology, develop goals for continuous improvement and result in a comprehensive Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

“The global trends within health and wellness, biotech, foodtech and sustainability all come together to create the momentum for BioHarvest’s growth prospects. That is why we are so excited to embark on this very important project. At BioHarvest we believe it is our responsibility to make a fundamental positive impact on the world and I believe our customers and investor partners will applaud our efforts. We will continue to seize the opportunity to drive human utility value coupled with shareholder value by pursuing ambitious sustainability goals across our business” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest.

“BioHarvest is well-positioned to become a leader in plant-based nutraceuticals and biotech. The combination of the clinically proven benefits to human health of their products and their breakthrough production technology means that they have great potential to make an impact in a number of industries. Kristin Karlstad, a Partner at BOLDT, has worked with numerous greentech companies to develop their sustainability strategies and will lead the work for BioHarvest together with our partners in the U.S., Summit Strategy Group” said Jeremy Galbraith, Managing Partner, BOLDT.

“BioHarvest has demonstrated incredible foresight and leadership in actively looking to build a sustainability program focused on both their own operations and on how the products produced will help their customers as well. We are very excited to have been chosen to help them through this process” said Derek Young, Managing Director, ESG & Stakeholder Engagement, Summit Strategy Group.

About BOLDT

BOLDT is a senior-led consultancy focused on counseling leaders on strategy, communications and stakeholder engagement. BOLDT transforms organizations and performance, with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Dusseldorf, London, Oslo and Zurich. ​BOLDT has a network of international partners which enables us to give clients support across Europe and around the world. For more information visit: www.BOLDTPartners.com.

About Summit Strategy Group

Summit Strategy Group is a California-based corporate communications and public affairs firm specializing in corporate reputation, issues management and crisis communications. Our founding principle is that every client deserves and requires a custom-built team of the best talent: Agile thinkers equipped with precision tools that yield crucial insights necessary to navigate and succeed in today’s constantly evolving landscape. Summit’s unique business model allows the firm to deploy bespoke client teams of world-class talent when and where they are needed, and to scale according to client requirements. For more information visit: https://www.summitstrategygroup.net .

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to also become a leading supplier of cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes.

For more information visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes might include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, there is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets and exposing our technology to different verticals. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company’s products for new forms of medical treatments. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74584