OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF), a lithium development and chemical technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “RCKTF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“The rapidly growing global electric vehicle and energy storage markets have significantly increased US-based investor interest in the battery supply chain, especially with respect to the critical minerals underpinning these new technologies,” said Dirk Harbecke , Rock Tech’s chairman. “We aim to broaden our reach within the North American investing community as we achieve several exciting milestones in the coming months.”

Securities Law USA PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

A lithium development and chemical technology (“ChemTech”) company, Rock Tech Lithium Inc. is building the bridge from resources-rich Canada to process-focused Europe , building Europe’s first lithium hydroxide converter which will be primarily fed by its 100%-owned lithium project, strategically located in Ontario, Canada . Leveraging its proprietary, patent-pending LiOH production technology, Rock Tech will reduce energy consumption and waste, providing a secure, sustainable source of lithium.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

