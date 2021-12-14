ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to announce that, subject to approval of the CSE, it proposes to issue up to 833,334 units at a price of $1.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 through a non-brokered flow-through private placement .ACME will use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration at its 100% owned Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lake lithium projects in southeast Manitoba. ACME holds ...