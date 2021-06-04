Tempus Resources Ltd is pleased to announce that a regional airborne magnetic survey has been completed over the entire Elizabeth Gold Project area in Southern BC, CanadaTempus President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented “We anticipate that the magnetic survey will generate additional targets over the 115 square kilometre project area as part of our regional exploration programme. In addition, drilling is about to …

Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR) is pleased to announce that a regional airborne magnetic survey has been completed over the entire Elizabeth Gold Project area in Southern BC, Canada

Tempus President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented “We anticipate that the magnetic survey will generate additional targets over the 115 square kilometre project area as part of our regional exploration programme. In addition, drilling is about to commence on the South West vein with teams and equipment being mobilised to Elizabeth site this week.”

Tempus has completed a high-resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey over the entire 115 square km Elizabeth claim area as was previously discussed in an announcement dated April 12, 2021 (Blackdome-Elizabeth Project Update and Exploration Plan 2021).

Precision Geophysics was contracted and completed 97 lines for a total of 735 line-kilometres. Flight lines are oriented east-west with north-south tie lines and spaced 200 metres across the entire Elizabeth property (Figure 2). 100 metre line-spacing was flown over the known Elizabeth zone and eastern extension where the 2019 soils survey returned very encouraging anomalies in gold, and associated epithermal style elements (Silver, Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth, and Mercury) (Announcement released January 8th, 2020).

The aeromagnetic survey will help in defining the granite type intrusion which is host to the high-grade quartz-gold epithermal veins. 2020 diamond drill in to the SW Vein at Elizabeth returned;

EZ-20-06: 5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m

and

EZ-20-10: 3.2m at 28.1g/t gold from 184.0m, including 0.5m at 178.0g/t gold from 184.5m

The aeromagnetic survey will also assist in identifying additional granitic intrusions, within the ultramafic country rocks of the Shulaps Mountain Range. The magnetic contrast between these two rock types is expected to provide additional exploration targets in the larger 115km2 Elizabeth Property.

Tempus technical staff will review data from the survey when it has been finalised by Precision Geophysics and assess regional exploration targets at that time.

Figure 1 – Helicopter flies over Elizabeth camp during aeromagnetic & radiometric survey (May 30, 2021)

Figure 2 – Aeromagnetic survey grid over Elizabeth Gold Property

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

Tempus Resources LTD

Melanie Ross – Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus”) is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX (“TMR”) and TSX.V (“TMRR”) and OTCQB (“TMRFF”) stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold’s Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus’s control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎”plans”, ‎‎”expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, ‎‎‎”anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be ‎taken”, “will continue”, ‎‎”will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎ Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2021 dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialise, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎ Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

