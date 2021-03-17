SoLVBL Solutions Inc. an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication SaaS that uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authentication at unprecedented speed and scalability, today announced that the CEO, Raymond Pomroy will be joined by CFO, Khurram Qureshi, members of its Board of Directors, and leadership team to ring the virtual opening bell at the Canadian Securities …

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company”), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication SaaS that uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authentication at unprecedented speed and scalability, today announced that the CEO, Raymond Pomroy will be joined by CFO, Khurram Qureshi, members of its Board of Directors, and leadership team to ring the virtual opening bell at the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The video of the Market Open Ceremony will be posted on the CSE web site www.thecse.com along with an interview of SoLVBL’s CEO, Ray Pomroy by Barrington Miller, Director Issuer Engagement at the CSE. Both videos will subsequently be posted on SoLVBL’s web site at www.solvbl.com.

“We are immensely thrilled to ring the virtual opening bell at the CSE to celebrate our accomplishment as one of the only CSE-listed cybersecurity companies,” said Ray Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

About SoLVBL

SoLVBLis an innovative cybersecurity company. The Company’s mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary software of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at lightning fast speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

