SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company”), a Canadian cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has successfully completed their functional-technical-review (FTR) of Q by SoLVBL™, the Company’s flagship cryptographic cybersecurity software-as-a-service product.

Q by SoLVBL™ allows users to authenticate their data in real-time. Users can be confident that their data has not been altered or substituted, they know the provenance of their data and these attributes extend to third-party users of the same data. Outside users can perform the same checks and receive the same assurances in real-time. This allows you to create Trust, Fast.

The review confirms Q by SoLVBL’s, security, reliability and operational excellence, while reducing overall operational workload risk for cloud-based applications. The FTR also confirmed the speed and functionality of Q by SoLVBL™, as well as providing SoLVBL with data required to develop a cost model. This successful trial, with all objectives achieved, will enhance SoLVBL’s ongoing marketing and sales efforts.

“Today’s announcement broadens awareness of Q by SoLVBL™ and enables us to initiate and scale our go-to-market strategy,” said Raymond Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL Solutions.

If you have data worth forging, it’s worth protecting with Q by SoLVBLTM.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. SoLVBL Inc.™ takes a different approach to cybersecurity with its proprietary Q by SoLVBL™ protocol that quickly and cost-effectively establishes the authenticity of digital records at very high speed. We don’t believe that any system is ‘un-hackable’, no matter how secure it appears to be, and if a system can be hacked, the data within that system is subject to manipulation. Bad data leads to bad decisions. Our Mission: ‘To empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing the accuracy of digital records with an application which is easy to adopt, cheap to use, offers cryptographic assurances, and will not bottleneck systems.’. The Company is currently pursuing the use of Q by SoLVBL™ in the following verticals: NG-911 (Next Generation 911); data used in the financial sector; medical data applications; and critical IoT infrastructures.

