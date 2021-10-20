OpenText recognized as a proven solution that manufacturers and retailers depend on

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MESCCN) 2021 Vendor Assessment for the second time. The IDC MarketScape for MESCCN report evaluates multi-enterprise supply chain vendors success based on capability and business strategy.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “As a proven vendor in the SCCN space, OpenText succeeds because of its scale, expertise, global reach, and focus on investment and growth. Manufacturers and retailers that depend on a proven solution and business partner to power their global supply chains and ensure business continuity select OpenText.”

“Recent years have emphasized how critically important multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks are to both the current and future supply chain,” said Simon Ellis , program vice president at IDC. “OpenText Business Network combines managed services and cloud-based supply chain applications to facilitate efficient, secure, and compliant collaboration between people, systems, and things – providing a true foundation for establishing a future-proof digital backbone to support business growth and transformation initiatives.”

The report specifically notes the following about OpenText:

Largest connected community with global scale and reach — over 1 million companies connected to its network that collectively process over 26 billion transactions per year, with a combined value of $9 trillion in commerce per year

in commerce per year Integration depth and breadth, from adapters and native support for SAP to one-to-one application mapping, a library of more than 5,000 canonical maps, API-based and web services integration, and much more

Over 200 API connectors for integration to internal business systems such as ERP, CRM, HCM, TMS, and WMS

Strategic partnership with SAP — Endorsed Business Solution (EBS) for managed services

Breadth of trading partner enablers, including intelligent capture to convert fax and emails into EDI/XML and embedded into Microsoft Office Excel

Self-service capabilities to ensure customers have flexibility and control over their SCCN services and trading partner information

Unique OpenText Identity and Access Management information security and collaboration

“The recent, and increasingly frequent, global supply chain disruptions have accelerated the need for companies to invest in integrated, cloud-based supply chain networks that provide greater flexibility in how companies manage operations,” said Lou Blatt , Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. “OpenText’s Trading Grid environment delivers a unified integration platform that allows companies to digitize information flows across the internal and external business ecosystems.”

“We needed to improve our EDI platform and supply chain network to more easily receive and transmit information with domestic and overseas trading partners, as well as minimize the need for manual intervention,” said Eric Nelson , IT Director of Business Systems at Cree Lighting. “OpenText provides us with managed services from a trusted partner, so we can focus internal expertise on accelerating business automation, optimizing our resources, and reducing costs.”

OpenText Business Network provides a cloud-based integration platform that helps manage the full data lifecycle, from information capture and exchange to integration and governance. Business Network solutions establish the necessary digital backbone for streamlined connectivity, secure collaboration and real-time business intelligence across an expanding network of internal systems, cloud applications, trading partner systems and connected devices.

