Datametrex Issues Incentive Options

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) is pleased to announce that the Company, in continuance of its option plan, has granted incentive stock options to consultants, the management, certain employees, and the board of directors to purchase up to 8.9 million common shares in the capital of the company, pursuant to the stock option plan of the company. The options are exercisable at a price of 18 cents per share and will expire two years from the date of grant.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

