Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). Heliostar continued to advance its flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero as a high-grade underground development asset, now highlighted by a positive PEA released in early 4Q25. The study outlines total recovered production of ~875,000 ounces over a nine-year mine life, with mill feed averaging 5.37 gt gold and a 1,800 tpd underground operation producing roughly 101 koz per year at cash costs of ~US$923oz and AISC of ~US$1,011oz. At US$2,400oz gold, the PEA delivers a post-tax NPV5 of US$426M, a 28% IRR, and a 2.9-year payback, with strong leverage to higher gold prices. Management is progressing engineering, metallurgical work, and a 15,000m drill program to upgrade Inferred resources, extend the High-Grade and Parallel panels, and support a Feasibility Study targeted for mid-2026, with first underground production still expected in 2028.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- PEA shows US$426M NPV5 28 percent IRR US$300M capex about 101 koz per year AISC ~US$1,011 and 2.9 year payback.
- Quarter revenue was US$26.8M with net income US$1.3M supported by La Colorada and San Agustin operations.
- Path forward targets a feasibility study by mid 2026 an underground permit amendment in 1Q26 and early works to enable 2028 production.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275450