Intention to Explore Dual Listings

November 21, 2025
Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI) - 20 November 2025: AAI is a global fintech group with a Digital Asset Treasury Policy that provides online consumer loans and AI finance-related services. AAI announces that the Company is exploring its options to dual list on the Mauritius Stock Exchange and OTCQB Market in the US and will provide updates to the market should applications proceed accordingly.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Amazing AI plc
Paul Mathieson - Chief Executive Officer
aai@amazingaiplc.com
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Evangeline Klaassen
evangeline.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
About Amazing AI plc
Amazing AI plc (AAI) is a global fintech group with a diversified Digital Asset Treasury Policy, that provides online consumer loans and AI finance-related services. AAI leverages its regulated licensed lending and collections operations, experience and network to distribute best-of-breed AI finance-related services internationally, specifically focused on lending, collections and debt financing services. AAI operates under the consumer brand Mr. Amazing Loans in the United States with 6 state consumer lending licenses/certificates of authority and an established track-record of lending, collections and regulatory compliance for over 15 years.
For more information please visit: www.amazingaiplc.com and www.aquis.eu/companies/aai
Important Notices
Amazing AI plc (the "Company"), via its 100% owned Mauritius subsidiary Amazing AI Services Ltd, holds treasury reserves and surplus cash in digital assets. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding digital assets to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the financial regulator in the UK (the "Financial Conduct Authority" or "FCA") considers investment in digital assets to be high risk. At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in digital assets, either directly or by proxy. However, the Board of Directors of the Company consider digital assets to be an appropriate store of value and growth for the Company's reserves and, accordingly, the Company is materially exposed to digital assets. Such an approach is innovative, and the Board of Directors of the Company wish to be clear and transparent with prospective and actual investors in the Company on the Company's position in this regard.
The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA and digital assets are unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of digital assets can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of digital asset holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise any future digital asset exposure for the same as it paid in the first place or even for the value the Company ascribes to digital asset positions due to these market movements. As digital assets are unregulated, the Company is not protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
Nevertheless, the Board of Directors of the Company has taken the decision to invest in digital assets, and in doing so is mindful of the special risks digital assets presents to the Company's financial position. These risks include (but are not limited to): (i) the value of digital assets can be highly volatile, with value dropping as quickly as it can rise. Investors in digital assets must be prepared to lose all money invested in digital assets; (ii) the digital assets market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure; (iii) the Company may not be able to sell digital assets at will. The ability to sell digital assets depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delay; and (iv) digital assets are characterised in some quarters by high degrees of fraud, money laundering and financial crime. In addition, there is a perception in some quarters that cyber-attacks are prominent which can lead to theft of holdings or ransom demands. The Board of Directors of the Company does not subscribe to such a negative view, especially in relation to digital assets. However, prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to do their own research before investing.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
