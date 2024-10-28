Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Suriname Awarded U.S. Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence

The award is a competitive process with U.S. companies nominated by ambassadors from around the world

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announces its operations in Suriname has been awarded with the United States of America Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence in the Climate Resilience category. This recognition, highlights Newmont's pivotal role in advancing Suriname's economic development and the company's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028794086/en/

"Newmont is honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to our commitment to creating value and improving lives through responsible and sustainable mining," said Tom Palmer, CEO and President of Newmont. "Since we began operations in Suriname, we recognized the critical needs of local communities, especially with regard to infrastructure and economic opportunities that have been impacted by climate change.

"Over the years, we have built programs in collaboration with our community partners to support existing businesses and to generate new opportunities that benefit from Newmont's value chain. This includes working closely with Artisanal Small-Scale Miners on their land reclamation efforts and offering capacity-building programs and financial assistance to develop a new pipeline of small business opportunities.

"As a 103-year-old US-based company, we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to the highest ethical and environmental standards, and to the long-term advancement of Suriname and its people," he added.

Newmont is deeply committed to supporting and advancing Suriname's green development goals. We will continue to enhance our impact in this area by working closely with our stakeholders. Over the years, our unwavering dedication to this purpose has consistently driven socio-economic development in the communities we serve.

Newmont fosters economic growth by empowering local communities through talent development, local procurement, and capacity-building initiatives. In collaboration with our community partners, Newmont has created programs to support local businesses and generate new opportunities from our value chain. This includes working closely with Artisanal Small-Scale Miners on land reclamation efforts and providing capacity-building programs and financial assistance to develop new opportunities for small local businesses.

Established in 1999, the United States of America Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence recognizes the crucial role U.S. companies play in elevating higher standards of business conduct. More information can be found here .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact:
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact:
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×