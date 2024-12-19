Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Files Early Warning Report

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (together with its affiliates, " Newmont " or the " Company ") announced today that Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC (the " Vendor "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont, sold 9,500,000 common shares of Star Diamond Corporation (" Star   Diamond ") held by the Vendor by way of a private placement transaction for an aggregate purchase price of $190,000.00, being $0.02 per share (the " Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Vendor sold 9,500,000 common shares of Star Diamond (" Star Diamond   Shares "), representing approximately 1.54% of the issued and outstanding Star Diamond Shares as of the date of the Transaction. Accordingly, the disposition of the Vendor's Star Diamond Shares represents a decrease in Newmont's ownership from approximately 11.45% to 9.92% of the issued and outstanding Star Diamond Shares.

Newmont Canada has no current intention to acquire any Star Diamond Shares, but may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire beneficial ownership or control of the Shares or other securities of Star Diamond whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Newmont under National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues please contact Neil Backhouse at +1 (303) 837-5002 or investor.relations@newmont.com .

Newmont's address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Investor Contact – Global  
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global  
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
Small gold nuggets.

Westgold Shares Scoping Study for Expansion of Fortnum Gold Operation

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX,TSX:WGX,OTCQX:WGXRF) has completed a scoping study that evaluates an expansion of its Fortnum gold operation in Western Australia, the company said on Tuesday (December 17).

The study forms part of the company’s portfolio review, and shows a potential 10 year, fully integrated mine plan.

It outlines life-of-mine production of 713,000 to 871,000 ounces of gold, and covers Fortnum's Starlight, Nathan’s and Yarlarweelor open pits, as well as the existing Starlight underground operation.

Keep reading...Show less

Agnico Eagle Commences Friendly All-Cash Offer to Acquire O3 Mining

  • All cash offer of $1.67 per share representing a 58% premium to O3 Mining's closing price on December 11, 2024
  • Offer unanimously recommended by Board and Special Committee of O3 Mining and supported by shareholders representing 39% of outstanding shares of O3 Mining
  • Shareholders should tender by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on January 23, 2025 to take advantage of the significant offer

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle ") and O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) (" O3 Mining ") are pleased to jointly announce that Agnico Eagle, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has commenced its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of O3 Mining (the " Common Shares ") not already owned, directly or indirectly, by Agnico Eagle for $1.67 in cash per Common Share, pursuant to a friendly, board-supported take-over bid (the " Offer ") by delivering the Offer and take-over bid circular to O3 Mining shareholders. The directors' circular of O3 Mining is being delivered to O3 Mining shareholders concurrently with the take-over bid circular of Agnico Eagle.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Announces $500 Million Precious Metals Stream with Sibanye-Stillwater

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Franco-Nevada ( Barbados ) Corporation (" FNB "), has entered into a precious metals stream (the " Stream ") with reference to specific production from Sibanye-Stillwater Limited's (" Sibanye-Stillwater ") Marikana, Rustenburg and Kroondal mining operations (the " Stream Area ") located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa . The Stream is primarily comprised of a gold component for the life of mine (" LOM ") and a platinum component for approximately 25 years supporting a more stable gold equivalent ounce (" GEO ") delivery profile to FNB over this period.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets in pan.

Producing "Green Gold" with Gravity Processing

Mining activity can have negative environmental impacts, and that concern very much applies to the extraction and processing of gold.

Gravity separation offers an ecologically friendly approach for certain mining applications — the geology and minerality of the ore has to be appropriate. Resource companies that are fortunate enough to have gravity-recoverable gold have the benefit of not requiring any chemicals to extract the gold — just the power of water and gravity. The water can be reused and recycled and the tails remaining after the gold is extracted is benign and can be safely stored as a sand pile.

An industrial method for separating two components that’s been around for centuries, gravity separation is used in many industries because of its low cost and high efficiency. In gold processing, it allows for the precious metal to be removed from ore quickly before being sent to a refinery.

Keep reading...Show less
Mines and Money

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

Mines and Money Miami, a key event for the mining industry, will take place on February 21-22, 2025, at the James L. Knight Center. This event brings together decision-makers from mining companies, investors, technology firms, banks, and government representatives.


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Trading Halt

RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

×