Ascendant Resources Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results Supporting High-Grade Copper Corridor at the Venda Nova South Zone

Gold Investing News

Newmont Confirms Proposal to Combine with Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today confirmed it has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) by way of a scheme of arrangement. The proposed transaction would combine two of the sector's top senior gold producers, and set the standard for sustainable and responsible gold mining.

Newmont's proposal to combine with Newcrest is on the basis of 0.380 Newmont shares per Newcrest share, which would result in the combined company being 30 percent owned by Newcrest and 70 percent owned by Newmont. This represents a compelling opportunity for the shareholders of both companies to share in the upside of putting together two complementary businesses.

Newmont's proposal is subject to certain customary conditions, including due diligence to the satisfaction of both parties, entry into a scheme implementation agreement and a recommendation from the Newcrest Board of Directors that Newcrest shareholders vote in favor of the proposal.

"We believe a combination of Newmont and Newcrest presents a powerful value proposition to our respective shareholders, workforce and the communities in which we operate," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. "The proposed transaction would join industry-leading portfolios of assets and projects to create long-term value across the combined global business, and we welcome the consideration of Newcrest's Board of Directors."

Newmont remains fully committed to acting in the best interest of Newmont shareholders. Newmont and its Board of Directors advises shareholders need not take any action at this time as there can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded.

Newmont has engaged BofA Securities, Centerview Partners LLC and Lazard as its financial advisers, and King & Wood Mallesons and White & Case LLP as its legal advisers.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release is neither an offer to purchase or exchange nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Newmont or Newcrest. In furtherance of this proposal and subject to future developments, Newmont may file one or more registration statements, proxy statements or other documents with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, prospectus or other document Newmont or Newcrest may file with the SEC and Australian regulators in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEWMONT AND NEWCREST ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT(S), REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION TRANSACTION. Investors and securityholders may obtain a free copy of the disclosure documents (when they are available) and other documents filed by Newmont with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The disclosure documents and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Newmont may also be obtained on Newmont's website at www.newmont.com or obtained for free from the sources listed below. Newmont and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in any solicitation of proxies from Newcrest stockholders in respect of the proposed transaction between Newmont and Newcrest. Information regarding Newmont's directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 7, 2022. This document can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated below. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants in such proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in any proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction if and when they become available.

Cautionary Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address expected future results, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "target," "indicative," "preliminary" or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the proposal to acquire the share capital of Newcrest, expected terms, including consideration and premium, and expected benefits and opportunities of the proposal, including in connection with value creation. There is no certainty that any transaction will occur on the proposed terms, within any particular timeframe, or at all. Risks include fluctuations in company stock price and results of operations; uncertainties regarding the outcome of discussions between Newmont and Newcrest with respect to the proposal, including the possibility that the parties may not agree to pursue a business combination or may be materially different from the terms of the proposals described herein; the ability to consummate the proposed combination or achieve the expected benefits; uncertainties with respect to shareholder approvals; potential regulatory or closing delays; the industry and market reaction to Newmont's proposal; and changes in the overall economic conditions. The forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and most recent Form 10-Q and SEC filings. Newmont does not undertake any obligation to communicate publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Carolina Lucaroni
786.643.9230
carolina.lucaroni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Further Copper-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Intersected From Surface At Copper Ridge

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide results from the remaining six drill holes from its maiden eight hole diamond drilling campaign at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect at the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Pulls Back After Spike, Central Banks Boost Holdings

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Pulls Back After Spike, Central Banks Boost Holdings

It was a week of ups and downs for the gold price, which traded as high as US$1,957 per ounce and as low as US$1,863. At the time of this writing on Friday (February 3), the yellow metal was around US$1,865.

What factors are responsible for that broad range? The US Federal Reserve played a role mid-week.

The central bank's first meeting of the year ran from Tuesday (January 31) to Wednesday (February 1), and it ended with an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, the smallest since last March. The Fed's benchmark interest rate now sits at 4.5 to 4.75 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO — Ross Beaty: Gold Fundamentals Terrific, Set to Blow Through Previous High

VIDEO — Ross Beaty: Gold Fundamentals Terrific, Set to Blow Through Previous High

After gold's flat performance in 2022, well-known mining sector entrepreneur Ross Beaty has a better outlook for 2023.

"Quite frankly, I think there's so much momentum right now — I'm very confident gold's going to blow through its previous high and sail into new territory, probably this year," he said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

In Beaty's view, it was the US dollar's strength that killed gold's momentum last year. But even he had trouble reconciling the yellow metal's lack of momentum with the sheer number of seemingly positive price drivers.

Keep reading...Show less
nick santiago and gold bars

VIDEO — Nick Santiago: Gold Can Still Pull Back to US$1,500 Before All-time High

The gold price has been on the rise for the last few months, but Nick Santiago, CEO and chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, still believes a big pullback to the US$1,500 per ounce level is possible.

"I'm not bearish gold at the moment, but if I do get a sell signal, I think the next leg down takes you to that US$1,500 level, which would be the ultimate buy area," he explained to the Investing News Network. "I think that's going to be your chance to really get into gold for the long term. And then I do think gold ultimately breaks out to a new all-time high."

In terms of exactly how high gold could go in 2023, Santiago said he doesn't expect US$5,000 or US$10,000 like some market watchers are projecting. However, he does see the high US$2,000s, or possibly even US$3,000, as possible.

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete an additional tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The first tranche of the private placement closed on January 3, 2022, for gross proceeds of $315,142.

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press releases of October 20, 2022, December 8, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Hosts North Mara Site Visit for Human Rights NGO

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has hosted a two-day open-door visit to its North Mara Gold Mine in Tanzania by the UK-based NGO RAID (Rights and Accountability in Development) represented primarily by its executive director, Anneke van Woudenberg.

The intention of the visit was for RAID to experience firsthand the positive impact Barrick has had since assuming operational control of North Mara in September 2019. In the course of the visit, RAID were given a comprehensive presentation on the mine's operations and operating environment and were able to view the transformative impact the mine's sustainability strategy has had on its host communities, as is the case for all Barrick mines.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sustainably Sourcing Magnet and Heavy Rare Earths for Western Demand

Appointment Of Head Of Corporate Development

Presentation For The 121 Mining Investment Conference Cape Town, South Africa

Investor Presentation February 2023 1-2-1 Conference Mining Indaba

Related News

Copper Investing

Building an Australian Copper Company

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Resource Investing

Belararox Identifies Lithium Pegmatite Prospectivity At Its Bullabulling Project

Resource Investing

Rigorous Metallurgical Testwork At Abercromby Confirms High Gold Recoveries Via Conventional Milling (Average c.95%)

technology investing

Board and Management Changes

Nickel Investing

Drilling Continues To Grow And De-Risk The World-Class Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

Lithium Investing

Geophysical Interpretation Defines Drill Targets For Lithium Brines

×