Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Gold Investing News

Newmont Completes Sale of Triple Flag Shares

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it completed the sale of its common shares of Triple Flag Precious Metal Corp. (Triple Flag) on the open market for $179 million in net proceeds, after tax. The monetization of Triple Flag's shares further streamlines and optimizes Newmont's equity portfolio, while generating cash for the business at fair value.

Since the completion of the Goldcorp acquisition in 2019, Newmont has received more than $2 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of non-core assets as part of its strategy to maximize value for shareholders and other stakeholders. These proceeds further strengthen Newmont's investment-grade balance sheet, enabling the Company to maintain a flexible financial position throughout the commodity price cycle with a clear focus on maintaining a world-class portfolio of long-life, responsibly managed assets located in top-tier jurisdictions.

Newmont's equity interest in Triple Flag originated through the formation of a strategic partnership with Maverix Metals Inc. (Maverix) in 2018 . Following the Goldcorp acquisition, Newmont sold additional royalties to Maverix in 2020, which resulted in Newmont owning 42.0 million common shares of Maverix and 5.0 million purchase warrants. In January 2023, Triple Flag completed the acquisition of Maverix, and Newmont received 15.1 million common shares and 1.8 million purchase warrants of the combined company. Prior to the completion of the sale, Newmont held approximately 7.5 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Triple Flag for investment purposes.

Cautionary Statement:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by terminology such as "will", "would" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's expectations about future events, such as regarding the potential future exercise of warrants and future capital allocation, financial strength and flexibility and returns to shareholders. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement", to reflect circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Omar Jabara
720.212.9651
omar.jabara@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources

Comet Vale Gold Project, WA: Drilling Underway To Expand Known High-Grade Mineralisation

Located 100km north of Kalgoorlie, Comet Vale hosts extensive high-grade gold with existing underground development and infrastructure

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX:LRL) (‘the Company’ or ‘Labyrinth’) is pleased to advise that exploration drilling is underway at its Comet Vale gold-copper-nickel project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

CEL Delivers Significant High-Grade Mineral Resource Estimate Of 1.6 Moz At 5.0 g/t AuEq1 Within 2.8Moz AuEq1 At Hualilan

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) which is reported according to JORC (2012) for the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. This upgraded 2023 MRE is a significant increase in both total ounces and the high-grade component of the MRE. Total ounces have increased from2.1 million ounces gold equivalent to 2.8 million ounces gold equivalent as shown in Table 1.
Keep reading...Show less

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Pan American Silver Corp (TSX: PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) and Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) resulting in the combination of the companies. Each share of Yamana Gold will be exchanged for 0.1598 Pan American Silver shares and 0.0376 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and US$1.0406 in cash.

As a result of closing conditions being met, Yamana Gold's shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on April 4, 2023 . The shares outstanding of Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio

White Gold CEO Expects "Action-packed" 2023 Amid Renewed Interest in Gold

White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTCQX:WHGOF,FWB:29W) CEO David D'Onofrio believes the company's Nolan property has all the elements for a major gold discovery at a time when interest in the precious metal is gradually coming back.

“One of the projects, called Nolan, is on the peak of a fault system. It's the site of a very historic placer camp. So all the ingredients for a major discovery are there. These are the types of things we saw in our existing discoveries. We are very excited to be able to drill that this year. It’s a busy, action-packed (year),” D’Onofrio said. “I think the interest in gold is starting to come back. So all the confluence events can really come together at the perfect time here.”

The CEO said 2023 is the most exciting year for the company considering how it has taken a grassroots discovery and grown its resource into almost 1.8 million ounces of gold, something that’s very unique in Canada. “We're going to put out an upgraded resource to further demonstrate how special of an opportunity this is within our company," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Drill Results From The Centre Forest Prospect Indicates Potential Intrusive Related Mineralisation System At Ularring

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) wishes to advise that it has now received all the assay results from the co-funded EIS diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Ularring project in Western Australia. This announcement contains the freshly received assay results and preliminary interpretations.

Keep reading...Show less

Pioneering Kibali Plans Further Partner-Based Development

All amounts in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Since Kibali went into production 10 years ago it has not only grown into Africa's largest gold mine, it has also opened a new mining frontier in the DRC and stimulated the development of a thriving regional economy in the country's North-East province, says Mark Bristow, Barrick president and chief executive.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President - Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2022 Update on Operations

Moving Loop Electromagnetic Survey Expands Mineralised Footprint At Hotinvaara

Related News

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Hits 6 Metres of Radioactivity up to 1,254 cps Near Surface in Overburden and 52 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in Basement Rocks Covered with Athabasca Sandstone in Diamond Drill Hole #KLS23-007

Resource Investing

Leeuwin Metals Commences Trading On The ASX

Resource Investing

Key Exploraton Permit Granted

Resource Investing

Grandis Gas Project Update

Graphite Investing

Altech – Launch Of Cerenergy® 1.0 MWh Gridpack Design For Renewable Energy Storage Market

rare earth investing

Latest Assays Confirm Widespread Rare Earth Mineralisation Over An Expanded Western Zone At Cowalinya

Resource Investing

Drilling Continues To Enhance Lithium Resource Potential At Incahuasi Salar

×