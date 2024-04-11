Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 operations and financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) , the same day, which will be available on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.4839 1

Dial-in Access Code

475768

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

418753

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/908608833

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

________________

1

For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Neil Backhouse
303-837-5002
investor.relations@newmont.com

