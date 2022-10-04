Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Chubb Lithium Property, consisting of thirty-five (35) mineral claims comprising approximately 1,509 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada (the "Property");

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by:

  1. paying the Company C$500,000 and issuing such amount of shares having a value of C$1,200,000 ("Consideration Shares") in a company that is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX listed Company"), using the Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") over the five (5) days prior to closing; and

  2. The Company shall assign to Mining Equities its buy-back rights on an underlying 1% net smelter returns royalty payable to Mineral Hills Industries Limited ("Mineral Hills"), whereby the Company may purchase 1% for C$200,000 at any time.

The Company has granted Mining Equities an exclusive due diligence period of forty-five (45) days in consideration of a non-refundable payment of C$10,000. The closing of the transaction is subject to and conditional upon, among other conditions standard for such sort of transaction, the satisfaction of the following conditions precedent:

  1. Mining Equities shall have entered into an acquisition, merger or some form of agreement with the ASX Listed Company whereby Mining Equities' rights and obligations under the LOI and the definitive agreement become the rights and obligations of the ASX Listed Company; and

  2. Mineral Hills shall have consented to the assignment of the NSR buyback to Mining Equities by way of agreement between Mineral Hills, the Company, and Mining Equities.

Mr. Jeremy Prinsen, President & CEO, stated: "With this transaction, with a very active and successful group, for the Chubb Project gives Newfoundland Discovery additional capital without further dilution. It also provides the Company with an equity position in the future developments of the Chubb Project. The area is very active with the potential development of the latest North American lithium production, and we look forward to maintaining a position with it through this transaction."

Mr. Prinsen continues, "Newfoundland Discovery can now focus on its Newfoundland assets portfolio where we are making plans to commence multiple exploration programs in the coming months."

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

"Jeremy Prinsen"
President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations
Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com
Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139418

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Newfoundland Discovery CorpNEWD:CNXCNSX:NEWDPrecious Metals Investing
NEWD:CNX
Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a purchase agreement for a 100% interest in the Robinson's Salt Property (the "Property") on the southwestern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/138399_f2a075b644a649e4_002.jpg

Figure 1: Robinson's Salt Property Map in St. George's Bay, Newfoundland

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

 Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") in which the Company may earn up to a 100% interest in the Schefferville Gold Project, which consists of the Sable and Hamard Blocks ("Schefferville Project").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/134086_6ad78e1564386823_002.jpg

Figure 1. Property location map of the Schefferville Gold Project displaying Mineralized Prospect Areas, Magnetics and Geology within the Schefferville, Quebec Area

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Appoints Brandon Schwabe as CFO

Newfoundland Discovery Appoints Brandon Schwabe as CFO

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brandon Schwabe as its Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Incoming CFO

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Important Developments in Creating a New Gold District in Bayankhongor

Steppe Gold Announces Important Developments in Creating a New Gold District in Bayankhongor

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce three important milestones in its ongoing plan to create a new, multi-million ounce exploration potential, gold district in Bayankhongor province.

Steppe Gold acquired the highly prospective Uudam Khundii gold project in 2017, in partnership with the Province of Bayankhongor, and has been conducting exploration work since the acquisition.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor", or the "Project") located within the Meguma Terrane of central and western Nova Scotia, Canada. Anchor consists of 34 mineral licences in two sub-projects known as "Drake" and "Yankee" totalling approximately 31,808 hectares (78,598 acres), located in an emerging lithium exploration district known to host lithium-bearing pegmatites. Anchor is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2024.

Highlights of ALX's Anchor Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Acquires 100% Interest in the GSL Zinc Project

Orefinders Acquires 100% Interest in the GSL Zinc Project

TORONTO , Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% interest in the GSL Zinc Project ("GSL" or the "Project") through staking. GSL is a 60,000-hectare property in Northwest Alberta , along the Great Slave Lake Shear Zone in Western Canada Sedimentary. GSL has excellent access and infrastructure as it sits along the McKenzie highway and has a railroad crossing the claims.

GSL represents a grassroots generative opportunity from Orefinders that is based on data that is publically available data. GSL is within the Great Slave Lake Shear Zone in Western Canada's Sedimentary Basin, which hosts the Pine Point zinc camp 330 kilometres northeast. The area of GSL is covered by glacial till ranging from 15-50 metres in depth, with few outcrops, and our exploration thesis has never been effectively tested.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Permit to Drill VMS Targets on the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Permit to Drill VMS Targets on the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that the company has received the necessary permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

As previously released, TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. On the PG Highway property the TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the " Company " or " Yorbeau ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a fully-subscribed private placement (the " Private Placement ") by issuing 25,000,000 Class A common shares composed of (i) 12,500,000 "flow-through" Class A common shares at a price of $0.045 per share and (ii) 12,500,000 non-flow-through Class A common shares at a price of $0.035 per share for an aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.00.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Provides Update on Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Provides Update on Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that commencement of the Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") is imminent. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada approximately 23 miles (35 kilometres) southeast of North America's only lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada . The Phase 2 drilling program is permitted for up to twelve (12) borehole locations and is planned as follow-up to the two successful boreholes that intersected significant lithium values during the maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×