Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K-FF) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Lithium Property (the "Bouvier Property"). The Bouvier Property consists of two (2) mineral claims comprising approximately 85 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada.

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Property by paying the Company C$275,000 at the closing of the definitive agreement. The Company has granted Mining Equities an exclusive due diligence period of forty-five (45) days in consideration of a non-refundable payment of C$1,000. Completion of the transaction is subject to a satisfactory due diligence period.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

"Jeremy Prinsen"
President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations
Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com
Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142783

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Newfoundland Discovery CorpNEWD:CNXCNSX:NEWDPrecious Metals Investing
NEWD:CNX
Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Chubb Lithium Property, consisting of thirty-five (35) mineral claims comprising approximately 1,509 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada (the "Property");

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a purchase agreement for a 100% interest in the Robinson's Salt Property (the "Property") on the southwestern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/138399_f2a075b644a649e4_002.jpg

Figure 1: Robinson's Salt Property Map in St. George's Bay, Newfoundland

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

 Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") in which the Company may earn up to a 100% interest in the Schefferville Gold Project, which consists of the Sable and Hamard Blocks ("Schefferville Project").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/134086_6ad78e1564386823_002.jpg

Figure 1. Property location map of the Schefferville Gold Project displaying Mineralized Prospect Areas, Magnetics and Geology within the Schefferville, Quebec Area

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Appoints Brandon Schwabe as CFO

Newfoundland Discovery Appoints Brandon Schwabe as CFO

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brandon Schwabe as its Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Incoming CFO

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery - Trenching Returns 60.10 and 25.20 g/t Au at the Cougar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery - Trenching Returns 60.10 and 25.20 g/t Au at the Cougar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that grab* samples collected at the Cougar Gold Zone ("CGZ") at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, have returned up to 60.10 gt Au in an initial stripping program (Figure 1).

The Cougar Gold Zone hosts high-grade gold in quartz veins discovered in three (3) small areas recently uncovered by stripping. Other grab samples returned 25.20 g/t Au, 5.76 g/t Au, and 3.17 g/t Au . Similarly, to the Lynx Gold Zone, the gold is found in quartz veins along a rhyolite-sediment contact. This fall's stripping program at the CGZ aimed to test soil anomalies, trenching and one drill intercept of 54.20 g/t Au over 2.8 metres conducted by previous operators in 2008.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), has provided a review of its 2022 exploration program at the Company's Deer Horn polymetallic project in west-central British Columbia. Work for the season included rock sampling, channel sampling and prospecting focused primarily on the property's copper porphyry potential. Assays from the sampling programs are pending.

Image galleries from the first round of work can be viewed here , and from the channel sampling here .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announces an updated Mineral Resource estimate (the " 2022 MRE ") for the Beatons Creek gold project (" Beatons Creek ") located in the Nullagine region of Western Australia. The 2022 MRE incorporates extensive reverse circulation ( "RC" ) drilling completed between January 2020 and May 2022. The effective date of the 2022 MRE is June 30, 2022. A Technical Report (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")) in respect of the 2022 MRE will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile upon its completion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 3, 2022, it entered into a second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") with Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt:0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) announces that it plans to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 205,746,409 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have 20,574,640 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber

About the Slumber Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×