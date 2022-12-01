Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 1,000-line kilometre airborne Triaxial Gradient Magnetometer ("MAG") survey has commenced on the Maxwell gold property ("Maxwell") in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec (see location map below). The MAG survey will cover the entire 9,400-hectare property.

Maxwell is a project that the Company entered into an option agreement with Gitennes Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GIT) to acquire up to an 85% interest in on November 3rd, 2022. The project is situated between two of Iamgold Corporation's properties with the Monster Lake high grade gold property six km to the east (see Figure 1). Maxwell has several occurrences of gold in both the fine and heavy fraction of glacial tills and the gold in tills is associated with mapped structures. The structures are northeast trending, similar to Iamgold's Nelligan property. Maxwell has seen very little exploration and several EM geophysical anomalies remain untested.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/146411_5f164c69144b0970_002.jpg

Figure 1: The Maxwell Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/146411_5f164c69144b0970_002full.jpg

The Company has optioned from Gitennes Exploration Inc. the Maxwell and their JMW property in which Newfoundland Discovery can initially earn a 70% interest in each property with the right to earn an additional 15% interest. Newfoundland Discovery is planning to spend approximately $800,000 between the two properties with diamond drilling at JMW anticipated to commence shortly.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/146411_5f164c69144b0970_003.jpg

Figure 2: Maxwell and JMW properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/146411_5f164c69144b0970_003full.jpg

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

"Jeremy Prinsen"
President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations
Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com
Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146411

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Newfoundland Discovery CorpNEWD:CNXCNSX:NEWDPrecious Metals Investing
NEWD:CNX
Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with JMW and Maxwell Properties, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with JMW and Maxwell Properties, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into option agreements (the "Agreements") with Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes") whereby Gitennes has granted the Company the option to acquire up to an 85% interest in two projects (called the "JMW" and "Maxwell" Properties), located in the Chapais-Chibougamau Area Quebec, Canada.

The JMW Property lies along the Guercherville Deformation zone which is host to several past producing mines as well as Iamgold's Nelligan deposit that hosts approximately 3.1 million of ounces of gold. The JMW Property has gold mineralization and visible gold in drill holes associated with the deformation zone. Gold has also been observed in intrusive rocks to the north of the deformation zone. Additionally, a target on JMW is the sediments which is the host rock for the neighbouring Nelligan deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K-FF) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Lithium Property (the "Bouvier Property"). The Bouvier Property consists of two (2) mineral claims comprising approximately 85 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada.

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Property by paying the Company C$275,000 at the closing of the definitive agreement. The Company has granted Mining Equities an exclusive due diligence period of forty-five (45) days in consideration of a non-refundable payment of C$1,000. Completion of the transaction is subject to a satisfactory due diligence period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Chubb Lithium Property, consisting of thirty-five (35) mineral claims comprising approximately 1,509 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada (the "Property");

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a purchase agreement for a 100% interest in the Robinson's Salt Property (the "Property") on the southwestern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/138399_f2a075b644a649e4_002.jpg

Figure 1: Robinson's Salt Property Map in St. George's Bay, Newfoundland

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

 Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") in which the Company may earn up to a 100% interest in the Schefferville Gold Project, which consists of the Sable and Hamard Blocks ("Schefferville Project").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/134086_6ad78e1564386823_002.jpg

Figure 1. Property location map of the Schefferville Gold Project displaying Mineralized Prospect Areas, Magnetics and Geology within the Schefferville, Quebec Area

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 exploration program. Red Pine continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga Deposit and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property.

The exploration program of Red Pine continues to validate the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza partner Allied Copper intersects 4.26% Copper over 1.06 metres at West Graben Fault Target, Klondike Property, Colorado

Alianza partner Allied Copper intersects 4.26% Copper over 1.06 metres at West Graben Fault Target, Klondike Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC, TheNewswire , November 30, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) , ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce results of the first modern drill test of the Klondike property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) , under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Five holes were completed testing the Northeast Fault (2 holes), West Graben Fault (2 holes) and East Graben Fault (1 hole) targets. Hole KDB22-05 tested a strand of the West Graben Fault yielding long intersections of alteration and 42 metres of anomalous copper mineralization in a halo surrounding a fault intersection of 4.26% copper over 1.06 metres. Management interprets this result to indicate strong potential for copper mineralization on the main strand of the West Graben Fault. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

Drill targets are well supported by coincident IP, geochem and geology

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling will commence early in the first quarter of 2023 on its McDonough gold property (the "Property") located 15 kilometres (km) north of the town of Red Lake, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) (OTC: ORFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . The Grizzly property is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 kilometres west of the town of Chapais and is proximate to all major infrastructure from Chibougamau's mining camp including road, rail, hydropower lines and a skilled local workforce.

Our group is very interested in exploring near-surface gold and copper deposits in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . This acquisition represents an investment in another known mineralized structure that is near surface and mostly untested. Furthermore, the area has top-tier infrastructure yet is still an emerging district in the context of near surface operations based on new interpretations our group has developed," said Stephen Stewart , Orefinders Chairman.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Corporate Changes

RooGold Announces Corporate Changes

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Vishal Gupta, M.Sc., P. Geo, has been appointed interim President & CEO of the Company. Mr. Gupta is a P. Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, who brings considerable mining industry expertise and public markets experience to RooGold. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Caprock Mining Corp., a CSE-listed gold exploration company focused on projects in Ontario, Canada. Prior to joining Caprock, Mr. Gupta served as the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc., an advanced-stage gold exploration company also listed on the CSE

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 55.2m of 1.50 g/t Gold Extending Mineralization Along Strike at its Betty Ford Target and 27.4m of 1.14 g/t Gold at the Mascot Target, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 55.2m of 1.50 g/t Gold Extending Mineralization Along Strike at its Betty Ford Target and 27.4m of 1.14 g/t Gold at the Mascot Target, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial assay results from the 2022 drill program at the Betty Ford and Mascot targets, situated 6km apart on its Betty property. The Betty property is contiguous to and approximately 40km east (Figure 1) of Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (3) ) and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.8 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.3 Moz gold and 3.1 Blb copper (4) ). These assays represent positive initial results from the Company's 2022 fully funded $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×