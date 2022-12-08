Newfoundland Discovery Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2022, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Lithium Property (the "Property"). The Bouvier Property consists of two (2) mineral claims comprising approximately 85 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by paying the Company C$275,000. Closing shall occur no later than December 16, 2022.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland. The Company also holds an earn-in option agreement into the JMW and Maxwell projects in Chapais-Chibougamaua area of Quebec.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

"Jeremy Prinsen"
President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations
Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com
Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement
This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

