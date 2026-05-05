Newfoundland Discovery Announces Private Placement

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $720,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit purchased will include one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of one (1) year at a price of $0.16 per common share.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory hold periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.
Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) is a Canadian-listed exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation, and development of high-potential mineral assets. The Company actively reviews opportunities across multiple jurisdictions with a focus on precious metals and critical minerals.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Newfoundland Discovery Corp.
"Jeremy Prinsen"
President, CEO & Director
Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (604) 440-8474
Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com
Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295946