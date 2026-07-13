New Zealand Energy Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has revoked, effective July 13, 2026, the management cease trade order issued against the Company on May 1, 2026, and the failure to file cease trade order issued against the Company on June 30, 2026 (collectively, the "Cease Trade Orders").

With the revocation of the Cease Trade Orders, trading in the Company's common shares is expected to resume, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company thanks its shareholders for their patience throughout this process.

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed energy company focused on the development of oil, gas, and gas-storage opportunities in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in multiple heritage assets and development-stage projects, including the Tariki Gas Storage Project in Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

For further information:

Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@newzealandenergy.com
Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the resumption of trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NZEC does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Technical and operational information is preliminary, subject to change, and may depend on future study results, commercial negotiations, and regulatory approvals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305063

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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