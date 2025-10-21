New VMS Licence Award at Rulikha Deposit

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 21, 2025
East Star Resources Plc (LSE:EST), which is exploring for copper and gold in Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new exploration licence - 3631-EL (the "Licence"), encompassing the remaining part of the induced-polarisation (IP) anomaly north of the Rulikha Deposit.
With the entire IP anomaly at Rulikha now under 100% ownership by East Star, execution of the next phase of exploration can begin. Additional historical drilling within the newly awarded Licence has also been included in East Star's ongoing assessment of both the Rulikha Deposit and its geological interpretation of the Rulikha IP anomaly. Some highlighted intersections from the historic drilling are below.
Highlights of Historical Intersections Within New Licence:
- 11.4m @ 9.8% Zn, 3.1% Cu and 1.1% Pb from 196.6m
- 6.9m @ 17.6% Zn, 1.0% Cu and 3.3% Pb from 237.4m
- 11.2m @ 5.5% Zn, 0.32% Cu and 1.2% Pb from 236.0m
- 8.7m @ 5.4% Zn, 0.3% Cu and 0.3% Pb from 256.2m
180 historical drill holes are currently being modelled to provide an Exploration Target and assess the Reasonable Prospects for Economic Extraction (RPEE).
Alex Walker, East Star CEO, commented:
"East Star is expanding its VMS opportunities through this additional highly prospective exploration licence, adding a second soviet-era deposit to our East Region assets. Although permitting is expected to be more arduous due to proximity to a settlement, at less than 2km from an existing rail line and 11km from an underfed mill, we are eager to assess the potential economic viability of this deposit, in a region which has been mined since the mid-1700s.
In remodelling such detailed historical data, East Star will be able to assess the reasonable prospects for economic extraction prior to on the ground exploration and therefore, like Verkhuba, we will undertake a low-cost exploration campaign to verify the data and convert the exploration target to a JORC Resource.
We are grateful for the support from the Shemonaikha District in allowing us to apply for the Licence and we look forward to updating the market on future exploration activities."
Further Information
Figure 1: Highlighted historical drill intersections in the newly awarded licence area as well as the complete East Star IP anomaly
History of the Rulikha Deposit
The Rulikha Deposit and geophysical targets are situated about 33km northwest from East Star's 100% owned Verkhuba Deposit (JORC MRE of 20.3Mt @ 1.16% copper, 1.54% zinc and 0.27% lead). Located within the Rulikhinskoe-Vydrikhinskoe Ore Field in the Shemonaikha District of East Kazakhstan, the Rulikha Deposit is a VMS polymetallic deposit primarily explored for zinc, copper and lead. The Rulikha Deposit was part of a broader geological exploration effort in the region, conducted by the East Kazakhstan Geological Exploration Expedition under the Ministry of Geology of the USSR and later the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Rulikha Deposit was discovered in the 1940s and delineated during exploration up to the 1980s, followed by detailed prospecting from 1989-1992. The major historical work programmes included:
· 1940-1950s: Early prospecting by the Shemonaikha Party of the Altai Exploration Group identified polymetallic mineralisation. A consolidated report in 1957 (Utrobin et al.) calculated GKZ resources for the Rulikhinskoye (Rulikha) deposit.
· 1960s-1970s: Geological and geophysical work by the Shemonaikha Geological Reconnaissance Party (GRP) and Priirtyshskaya Party refined the geological structure and mineralisation of the deposit.
· 1978-1983: Detailed prospecting by the Minsk and Ubin GRPs of the Shemonaikha GRP targeted the Rulikhinsko-Vydrikhinsky and Talovsko-Rulevsky areas, further delineating mineralisation.
· 1989-1992: Deep exploration drilling to assess the mineralisation potential of deeper units (up to 1000-1200m).
Based on the historical reports, it seems that no further exploration was undertaken since 1992. The last significant exploration programme in 1989-1992 included significant drilling and sampling efforts:
· Total Drilling - 6,785 linear metres of core drilling across 12 exploration boreholes. Drilling grid for Rulikha Deposit: 200 x 100m for C2 category resources (GKZ resource categorisation not typically used in modern resource estimates), 400 x 100m or 300 x 200m for P1 category.
· Geochemical Sampling - 737 geochemical samples collected.
· Geophysical Logging: - 6,607 linear metres of gamma logging.
The results of the historical exploration found that the Rulikha Deposit hosts VMS-polymetallic mineralisation, primarily copper, zinc and lead, with minor gold and silver. Mineralisation is localised in tuffs, volcanic sediments and extrusive units from the Middle-Upper Devonian boundary. Mineralisation is associated with vein-type and stratiform ore lenses. Metallurgical or processing test work for the Rulikha Deposit has not been completed to date.
Contacts:
East Star Resources Plc
Alex Walker, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0234 (via Vigo Consulting)
SI Capital (Corporate Broker)
Nick Emerson
Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons / Peter Jacob / Anna Stacey
Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0234
About East Star Resources Plc
East Star Resources is focused on the discovery and development of copper and gold in Kazakhstan. East Star's management are based permanently on the ground, supported by local expertise. The Company is pursuing multiple exploration strategies:
· Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration, which to date includes a deposit with a maiden JORC MRE of 20.3Mt @ 1.16% copper, 1.54% zinc and 0.27% lead, in an infrastructure-rich region, amenable to a low capex development
· Copper porphyry and epithermal gold exploration, with multiple opportunities for Tier 1 deposits, initially supported by an initial US$500k grant from BHP Xplor in 2024
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Alex Walker, CEO of the Company.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 2014/596/EU which is part of domestic UK law pursuant to the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310) ("UK MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information (as defined in UK MAR) is now considered to be in the public domain.
Competent Person Statement
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure related to exploration was reviewed by Dr Tremain Woods, a full-time employee of Discovery Ventures Kazakhstan Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of East Star Resources PLC. Dr Woods is a member in good standing with the Geological Society of South Africa. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation or type of deposit under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the JORC code (2012 Edition).
Table 1 - Significant Historical Drill Results
Hole_ID
NAT_East
NAT_North
NAT_RL
NAT_Azi
Dip
Hole_Depth
Depth_From
Depth_To
mWidth
InterceptDescriptionCoElements
Lease_ID
RU_DH_10
571193
5596053
518
107
-70
176.4
56.9
58.23
1.33
1.33m @ 2.55 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_102
570522
5593550
378
0
-90
238.9
192.6
194
1.4
1.40m @ 1.78 % Zn; 0.21 % Cu; 0.26 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_104
570595
5593548
379
0
-90
233.2
196.63
208
11.37
11.37m @ 9.79 % Zn; 3.13 % Cu; 1.12 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_106
570687
5593501
385
0
-90
256.45
237.45
244.4
6.95
6.95m @ 17.56 % Zn; 1.02 % Cu; 3.31 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_106
570687
5593501
385
0
-90
256.45
247.65
248.65
1
1.00m @ 1.59 % Zn; 0.20 % Cu; 0.35 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_109
570735
5593472
387
0
-90
250.7
238.7
241.5
2.8
2.80m @ 6.52 % Zn; 0.39 % Cu; 2.39 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_11
570485
5593956
399
303
-90
220.95
32
37
5
5.00m @ 2.05 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_11
570485
5593956
399
303
-90
220.95
64
65.9
1.9
1.90m @ 4.78 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_111
570592
5593402
376
0
-90
280.25
241.7
246.6
4.9
4.90m @ 1.12 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_111
570592
5593402
376
0
-90
280.25
257.35
261.7
4.35
4.35m @ 2.08 % Zn; 0.18 % Cu; 0.32 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_111
570592
5593402
376
0
-90
280.25
264.6
266.45
1.85
1.85m @ 3.10 % Zn; 0.25 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_112
570650
5593389
379
0
-90
282
250.55
256.1
5.55
5.55m @ 6.61 % Zn; 0.45 % Cu; 0.15 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_112
570650
5593389
379
0
-90
282
259.1
262.75
3.65
3.65m @ 4.89 % Zn; 0.31 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_113
570698
5593362
383
0
-90
286
243.9
251.15
7.25
7.25m @ 1.91 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_114
570590
5593329
375
0
-90
286.5
231.5
236.6
5.1
5.10m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.98 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_114
570590
5593329
375
0
-90
286.5
259.65
262
2.35
2.35m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.26 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_115
570383
5593758
379
0
-90
103.6
50.1
51.1
1
1.00m @ 1.96 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_15
570322
5593842
381
116
-72
109
44.8
46.8
2
2.00m @ 1.76 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_15
570322
5593842
381
116
-72
109
62
72
10
10.00m @ 2.29 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_15
570322
5593842
381
116
-72
109
74.3
77
2.7
2.70m @ 3.92 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_16
570381
5593870
385
218
-90
153.25
88.6
91.7
3.1
3.10m @ 2.05 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_17
570212
5593746
373
0
-90
139
108.5
112.5
4
4.00m @ 1.91 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_18
570632
5593727
391
35
-74
49.6
36
39
3
3.00m @ 3.35 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_21
570631
5593687
390
355
-90
134.05
99.4
101.4
2
2.00m @ 2.78 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_21
570631
5593687
390
355
-90
134.05
113.85
114.85
1
1.00m @ 1.64 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_21
570631
5593687
390
355
-90
134.05
120.2
127.45
7.25
7.25m @ 1.79 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_22
570378
5593282
361
46
-90
330
268.8
280
11.2
11.20m @ 2.45 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_22
570378
5593282
361
46
-90
330
290
294.95
4.95
4.95m @ 1.57 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.11 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_23
570201
5593542
363
46
-90
274.45
215
218
3
3.00m @ 1.06 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_28
570597
5593487
376
46
-90
327.2
227.2
231.1
3.9
3.90m @ 15.71 % Zn; 2.20 % Cu; 3.40 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_28
570597
5593487
376
46
-90
327.2
238.5
239.5
1
1.00m @ 3.35 % Zn; 6.32 % Cu; 0.22 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_3
570359
5593815
379
112
-90
132
75.42
77.5
2.08
2.08m @ 10.60 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_305
569876
5593896
387
44
-90
620
132.5
134
1.5
1.50m @ 2.10 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_308
569796
5593868
377
42
-90
360
107.3
108.3
1
1.00m @ 2.54 % Zn; 1.71 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_30A
570016
5593503
359
344
-85
400
199.8
205
5.2
5.20m @ 1.82 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.42 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_30A
570016
5593503
359
344
-85
400
243.6
248
4.4
4.40m @ 1.83 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.44 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_30A
570016
5593503
359
344
-85
400
267
270
3
3.00m @ 1.41 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_30A
570016
5593503
359
344
-85
400
276
280.2
4.2
4.20m @ 2.95 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_30A
570016
5593503
359
344
-85
400
285.6
287.5
1.9
1.90m @ 1.72 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_30A
570016
5593503
359
344
-85
400
322.5
325.5
3
3.00m @ 6.58 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_30A
570016
5593503
359
344
-85
400
377
379
2
2.00m @ 1.25 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_31
569996
5592849
361
0
-90
389.5
352.8
355.8
3
3.00m @ 0.87 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_31
569996
5592849
361
0
-90
389.5
360.8
361.8
1
1.00m @ 1.05 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_312
569754
5593790
371
46
-87
521
52.3
58.4
6.1
6.10m @ 10.54 % Zn; 2.32 % Cu; 1.20 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_312
569754
5593790
371
46
-87
521
64
72.4
8.4
8.40m @ 1.77 % Zn; 1.67 % Cu; 0.07 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_312
569754
5593790
371
46
-87
521
203
204
1
1.00m @ 3.72 % Zn; 0.65 % Cu; 2.63 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_316
569859
5592939
372
50
-88
491
468.3
472
3.7
3.70m @ 1.47 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_31A
569834
5593225
376
35
-84
680
271.7
273
1.3
1.30m @ 4.46 % Zn; 0.24 % Cu; 0.10 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_31A
569834
5593225
376
35
-84
680
308
310.5
2.5
2.50m @ 1.08 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_32
569792
5593146
380
46
-90
396
291.85
293.85
2
2.00m @ 1.60 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_32A
569887
5593050
373
6
-85
830
175
176
1
1.00m @ 1.70 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 1.57 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_32A
569887
5593050
373
6
-85
830
281
282.5
1.5
1.50m @ 3.75 % Zn; 0.14 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_32A
569887
5593050
373
6
-85
830
294
297
3
3.00m @ 2.07 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_32A
569887
5593050
373
6
-85
830
303
305
2
2.00m @ 1.81 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_341
570860
5593726
419
43
-87
540
326.1
329.3
3.2
3.20m @ 3.37 % Zn; 0.25 % Cu; 0.11 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_341
570860
5593726
419
43
-87
540
356.3
357.3
1
1.00m @ 1.78 % Zn; 0.14 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_347
570112
5593845
389
46
-90
171
40
42
2
2.00m @ 1.73 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_348
570310
5593431
363
46
-87
340
224.5
225.75
1.25
1.25m @ 4.74 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.36 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_348
570310
5593431
363
46
-87
340
286.8
290.6
3.8
3.80m @ 1.92 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_35
570702
5593437
382
0
-90
335.35
246
253.8
7.8
7.80m @ 7.73 % Zn; 0.56 % Cu; 1.99 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_351
570020
5593730
386
46
-90
267
62.8
67.5
4.7
4.70m @ 4.35 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 1.71 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_351
570020
5593730
386
46
-90
267
131.6
139
7.4
7.40m @ 1.95 % Zn; 0.18 % Cu; 0.06 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_352
570720
5593488
385
46
-85
640
235.9
247.1
11.2
11.20m @ 5.55 % Zn; 0.32 % Cu; 1.19 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_352
570720
5593488
385
46
-85
640
592.8
595.1
2.3
2.30m @ 2.00 % Zn; 0.15 % Cu; 0.34 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_354
569949
5593685
381
46
-88
244
135
148
13
13.00m @ 1.69 % Zn; 0.21 % Cu; 0.39 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_354
569949
5593685
381
46
-88
244
162
172.4
10.4
10.40m @ 1.67 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.66 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_354
569949
5593685
381
46
-88
244
225
227.5
2.5
2.50m @ 2.90 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_359
570585
5593455
374
49
-86
680
241.7
246.4
4.7
4.70m @ 3.82 % Zn; 0.29 % Cu; 0.07 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_362
569886
5593634
374
63
-89
448
206.3
211.2
4.9
4.90m @ 2.51 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_362
569886
5593634
374
63
-89
448
216.6
218.2
1.6
1.60m @ 1.90 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_363
569803
5594130
395
46
-88
250
51.3
56.7
5.4
5.40m @ 1.79 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.18 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_363
569803
5594130
395
46
-88
250
80.7
86
5.3
5.30m @ 2.25 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_367
570015
5592985
363
57
-87
920.5
316.5
319
2.5
2.50m @ 11.13 % Zn; 1.82 % Cu; 1.82 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_367
570015
5592985
363
57
-87
920.5
400.8
405.5
4.7
4.70m @ 2.69 % Zn; 0.28 % Cu; 0.22 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_367
570015
5592985
363
57
-87
920.5
415.9
417.7
1.8
1.80m @ 1.95 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_36A
570165
5593299
357
338
-79
476
446
448
2
2.00m @ 1.51 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_36A
570165
5593299
357
338
-79
476
451.5
453
1.5
1.50m @ 1.57 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.31 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_372
570361
5593238
361
42
-86
840
259.5
261
1.5
1.50m @ 1.54 % Zn; 0.70 % Cu; 1.52 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_372
570361
5593238
361
42
-86
840
263.5
269.5
6
6.00m @ 6.63 % Zn; 0.54 % Cu; 0.76 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_372
570361
5593238
361
42
-86
840
295.5
298
2.5
2.50m @ 2.17 % Zn; 0.43 % Cu; 0.09 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_372
570361
5593238
361
42
-86
840
338.8
340.4
1.6
1.60m @ 1.25 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.10 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_37A
570095
5593040
358
11
-77
830
297.5
300
2.5
2.50m @ 1.08 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38
570757
5593376
389
92
-90
351.6
243.9
251.9
8
8.00m @ 1.22 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38
570757
5593376
389
92
-90
351.6
271.9
272.9
1
1.00m @ 1.71 % Zn; 0.16 % Cu; 0.19 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38
570757
5593376
389
92
-90
351.6
277.9
278.9
1
1.00m @ 1.12 % Zn; 0.27 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38
570757
5593376
389
92
-90
351.6
282.9
283.9
1
1.00m @ 1.28 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.51 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38A
569955
5592859
362
18
-81
480
330.1
334.3
4.2
4.20m @ 5.78 % Zn; 1.30 % Cu; 1.28 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38A
569955
5592859
362
18
-81
480
370.3
371.3
1
1.00m @ 1.16 % Zn; 2.91 % Cu; 0.31 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38A
569955
5592859
362
18
-81
480
386
391.5
5.5
5.50m @ 1.31 % Zn; 0.75 % Cu; 0.12 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_38A
569955
5592859
362
18
-81
480
412
414
2
2.00m @ 1.28 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_39
570560
5593584
381
0
-90
359
185.55
195.5
9.95
9.95m @ 3.89 % Zn; 0.40 % Cu; 1.35 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_40
570627
5593366
378
0
-90
370.15
256.2
264.95
8.75
8.75m @ 5.38 % Zn; 0.26 % Cu; 0.33 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_42
570773
5593507
394
0
-90
504.9
224.95
226.3
1.35
1.35m @ 7.52 % Zn; 0.35 % Cu; 3.31 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_44
570439
5593344
365
74
-90
318.1
228.25
238.65
10.4
10.40m @ 1.32 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.66 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_44
570439
5593344
365
74
-90
318.1
243.65
244.65
1
1.00m @ 2.25 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.70 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_44
570439
5593344
365
74
-90
318.1
250.65
251.65
1
1.00m @ 2.67 % Zn; 0.18 % Cu; 1.12 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_44
570439
5593344
365
74
-90
318.1
255.15
259.15
4
4.00m @ 3.17 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 1.83 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_45
570630
5593580
384
0
-90
310.3
192.6
193.6
1
1.00m @ 1.53 % Zn; 0.16 % Cu; 0.70 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_46
570449
5593628
380
357
-90
350
134.5
138.5
4
4.00m @ 12.61 % Zn; 1.24 % Cu; 0.41 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_46
570449
5593628
380
357
-90
350
150.2
164.2
14
14.00m @ 1.45 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.45 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_47
570826
5593439
399
154
-90
459.9
423.6
424.6
1
1.00m @ 1.03 % Zn; 0.79 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_48
570421
5593448
368
0
-90
312
295.1
297.1
2
2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.01 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_48
570421
5593448
368
0
-90
312
303.1
305.1
2
2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.10 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
260
261
1
1.00m @ 1.38 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.33 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
272
273
1
1.00m @ 1.18 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.39 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
277
278
1
1.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.74 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
282
287
5
5.00m @ 1.23 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.50 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
291
292
1
1.00m @ 1.16 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.53 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
301
305
4
4.00m @ 1.34 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
308
314
6
6.00m @ 1.71 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.24 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
318
319
1
1.00m @ 1.23 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.28 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_49
570519
5593342
369
0
-90
340.8
325
327
2
2.00m @ 1.45 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.44 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_51
570918
5593528
411
269
-90
396.05
202.6
205.6
3
3.00m @ 2.03 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_51
570918
5593528
411
269
-90
396.05
315.05
316.05
1
1.00m @ 1.14 % Zn; 0.23 % Cu; 0.16 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_53
570676
5593304
380
279
-90
337
203.4
209.4
6
6.00m @ 4.30 % Zn; 0.25 % Cu; 0.82 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_53
570676
5593304
380
279
-90
337
233.95
235.95
2
2.00m @ 2.09 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_53
570676
5593304
380
279
-90
337
247.95
248.95
1
1.00m @ 1.50 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_53
570676
5593304
380
279
-90
337
256.95
262.95
6
6.00m @ 1.31 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_53
570676
5593304
380
279
-90
337
265.95
284.3
18.35
18.35m @ 3.46 % Zn; 0.28 % Cu; 0.14 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_53
570676
5593304
380
279
-90
337
297.3
298.3
1
1.00m @ 2.32 % Zn; 0.17 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_57
570374
5593517
371
39
-90
312.5
174.65
175.65
1
1.00m @ 1.70 % Zn; 0.16 % Cu; 0.54 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_58
570560
5593509
375
0
-90
384.95
214.25
216.25
2
2.00m @ 2.11 % Zn; 0.20 % Cu; 0.40 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_58
570560
5593509
375
0
-90
384.95
262.6
265.6
3
3.00m @ 0.90 % Zn; 0.89 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_60
570481
5593664
382
290
-90
153.65
121.2
122.2
1
1.00m @ 1.57 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 1.28 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_60A
570028
5593642
372
37
-82
470
188.4
192.8
4.4
4.40m @ 2.45 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.44 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_60A
570028
5593642
372
37
-82
470
199
207.2
8.2
8.20m @ 2.63 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.13 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61
570417
5593722
380
0
-90
253
39
41
2
2.00m @ 1.87 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61
570417
5593722
380
0
-90
253
49.9
52.5
2.6
2.60m @ 2.12 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61
570417
5593722
380
0
-90
253
92.8
93.8
1
1.00m @ 2.57 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61
570417
5593722
380
0
-90
253
104.1
112.1
8
8.00m @ 1.54 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61
570417
5593722
380
0
-90
253
129.2
130.2
1
1.00m @ 1.53 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61
570417
5593722
380
0
-90
253
143.2
145.2
2
2.00m @ 1.65 % Zn; 0.01 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61
570417
5593722
380
0
-90
253
168.7
169.7
1
1.00m @ 2.01 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61A
570012
5593825
391
345
-89
256
26
29
3
3.00m @ 1.76 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61A
570012
5593825
391
345
-89
256
50
54
4
4.00m @ 9.23 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 1.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61A
570012
5593825
391
345
-89
256
63
65
2
2.00m @ 3.53 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.62 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_61A
570012
5593825
391
345
-89
256
164
165
1
1.00m @ 1.22 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_62
570615
5593223
379
0
-90
505.1
239.5
242.55
3.05
3.05m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.17 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_62
570615
5593223
379
0
-90
505.1
443.8
444.8
1
1.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.50 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_62
570615
5593223
379
0
-90
505.1
467.8
469.8
2
2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_63
570770
5593232
391
0
-90
352.05
185.2
186.8
1.6
1.60m @ 1.58 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.81 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_64
570700
5593729
395
0
-90
394.3
84.2
85.2
1
1.00m @ 1.10 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_65
570343
5593380
361
0
-90
342
302.6
304.6
2
2.00m @ 1.27 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.11 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_66
570839
5593298
397
0
-90
531.6
232.5
233.5
1
1.00m @ 1.09 % Zn; 0.23 % Cu; 0.19 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_66
570839
5593298
397
0
-90
531.6
237.5
258
20.5
20.50m @ 2.37 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.09 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_66
570839
5593298
397
0
-90
531.6
264
292
28
28.00m @ 2.10 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.13 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_68
570405
5593646
378
346
-90
462.9
118
126
8
8.00m @ 1.09 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.34 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_68
570405
5593646
378
346
-90
462.9
133
135
2
2.00m @ 1.14 % Zn; 0.15 % Cu; 0.09 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_75
570309
5593493
367
351
-90
268.35
207.25
210.8
3.55
3.55m @ 1.23 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.17 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_83
570349
5593649
375
0
-90
274.9
201.45
203.45
2
2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.06 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_83
570349
5593649
375
0
-90
274.9
218.15
225.15
7
7.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.14 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_83
570349
5593649
375
0
-90
274.9
228.15
229.15
1
1.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_9
570493
5593926
396
226
-70
127.4
34.6
47.5
12.9
12.90m @ 3.71 % Zn; 0.14 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_9
570493
5593926
396
226
-70
127.4
52
61.5
9.5
9.50m @ 2.05 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
RU_DH_9
570493
5593926
396
226
-70
127.4
103.35
109
5.65
5.65m @ 4.73 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb
3631-EL
Table 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
· Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
· Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
· Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
· In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
· Samples were taken from diamond drill core through sulphide or oxide mineralised intervals.
· Sampling intervals ranged from 0.1 m to over 1.0m
· Sample quality was ensured by a GKZ standard calculations to ensure results from X-ray spectral analyses were representative
· A total of 599 meters of core was sampled for the Rulikha Deposit
· Core samples were prepared by the geological expeditions by cutting the core in half, crushing and milling the samples (the size fractions aren't recorded but noted as standard fractions), then analysed with X-ray spectral techniques
· No core is available for verification sampling
Drilling techniques
· Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
· Drilling was conducted using standard HQ sized diamond drilling technique.
· Various drilling campaigns were conducted by geological expeditions as detailed above.
· The drill holes purpose ranged from geochemical sampling using KGK techniques (these holes are not included in the data for this announcement) to deeper stratigraphic holes. Only holes with assay data through the Rulikha deposit were included in this announcement.
Drill sample recovery
· Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
· Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
· Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
· Core recovery was an average of 42%, the total range was from 17 - 66% recovery
· Recovery logs are unavailable for drill hole data base, so the relationship between recovery and grade has not been evaluated.
Logging
· Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
· Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
· The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
· Geologists from the various companies and expeditions completed logging.
· The logging was approved by the committee for geology.
· Sections and plan maps were available to verify geology and structure.
· East Star geologists were able to confirm the geology at surface with geological mapping at a scale of 1:2000 in 2024.
· Approximately 80% of the logged sections were available for this announcement, strip logs and additional information has been requested to inform future work.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
· If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
· If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
· For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
· Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
· Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
· Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
· Half core samples were collected for processing.
· Sub sampling techniques aren't clearly recorded in the reports available.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
· The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
· For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
· Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
· The samples were analyzed using X-ray spectral analysis, which requires finely powdered, homogeneous samples to ensure accurate detection of elements (Cu, Pb, Zn, Au and Ag).
· It's unclear if Au and Ag analyses were conducted on all samples analysed
· The preparation would have been tailored to produce a sample compatible with the X-ray spectrometer, typically involving pressing the powdered sample into a pellet or fusing it into a glass bead for analysis, though the reports do not specify these steps.
· X-ray spectral techniques were commonly used in historical exploration in the soviet era. The techniques have been subsequently replaced by modern analytical techniques, however, they are generally viewed as having produced accurate results. The quality of the data has only been evaluated as reported historically by East Star geologists and have been represented as such in this announcement.
Verification of sampling and assaying
· The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
· The use of twinned holes.
· Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
· Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
· Sampling data has been compared between reports.
· No verification sampling of the historical assays has been conducted.
Location of data points
· Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
· Specification of the grid system used.
· Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
· Drill holes were surveyed using Garmin GPSMAP 62S handheld GPS device. DGPS surveys are planned once all drilling is completed.
· Grid system WGS84, UTM44N.
· 20 historical drill holes have been located in the area during mapping activities in 2023-2024.
· Some errors were noted in the elevation readings (from 5 - 14 m errors), these were adjusted to the elevation values of the SRTM topography over the area.
Data spacing and distribution
· Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
· Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
· Whether sample compositing has been applied.
· Historical drilling grid for the Rulikha deposit: 200 x 100 m for C2 category resources, 400 x 100 m or 300 x 200 m for P1 category.
· Geological distribution is sufficient for an exploration target or preliminary Resource calculations.
· Significant intercepts are reported for results from 2024 drilling using the following parameters:
·
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
· Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
· If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
· Samples were reportedly taken for intervals with significant sulphide mineralization.
· The ore body generally dips 10 to 25° to the SW. In some parts of the deposit the ore body dips steeper 40. These steeper areas of mineralization are interpreted to be the result of post mineralization deformation.
· The ore body is cut by NS and EW faults.
Sample security
· The measures taken to ensure sample security.
· Sample security is unclear and cannot be verified by East Star.
Audits or reviews
· The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
· No audits were undertaken for this work.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
· Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
· The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
· The Rulikha polymetallic Deposit is partially located in the eastern part of exploration license 1799-EL (the "License"). The license was issued to Rudny Resources Limited on 28 July 2022 for initial period of 6 years with a possibility of further five years extension subject to reduction of the license area by 40%.
· East Star resources have servitude for exploration from the local Akim (administrative head), and local landholders, over some areas within the Licence and the license can be explored under these agreements. Additional agreements will be required for the Rulikha deposit.
· Some other areas within the Licence are restricted in access due to hydrogeological constraints. Additional permission will be required to gain access to drill within these areas.
· There are no known legal or security impediments to obtaining a mining license.
Exploration done by other parties
· Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
· Table of previously completed exploration
Geology
· Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation.
· Rulikha is Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposit. Historical reports indicate that the type is felsic bimodal (or Kuroko-type).
· The mineralization is lenticular massive and disseminated sulphides hosted in volcaniclastic units sub horizontal units.
· Mineralisation occurs as zinc rich and copper-zinc rich units
· The area has seen post depositional deformation in the form of folding and faulting
Drill hole Information
· A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
· If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
· See table 1 for drill hole information and significant intercepts
· No material information has been excluded from this report
Data aggregation methods
· In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
· Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
· The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
· Significant intercepts are reported for historical results.
· No metal equivalents are reported.
· Results for 5 elements are reported: Cu, Pb, Zn, Au, Ag.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
· These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
· If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
· If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').
· The ore bodies are generally concordant to lithology.
· Drill holes were generally drilled vertically.
· Reported intercepts are therefore interpreted to be reasonably representative of true thickness, although this cannot be quantified at this stage of work.
Diagrams
· Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
· Relevant diagrams have been included in the body text.
Balanced reporting
· Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practical, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
· Grades below the cut off parameters have not been reported with these results. However, the mineralization has been noted within East Star's models and will inform future work.
Other substantive exploration data
· Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
· Not applicable.
Further work
· The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
· Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
· East star is planning to model the historical results to understand economic viability. This may be followed by verification drilling and resource estimation.
· Adjacent licenses are under application
· Map of planned and completed drillholes is included in the body text.
.
