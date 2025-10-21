East Star Resources

New VMS Licence Award at Rulikha Deposit

East Star Resources Plc (LSE:EST), which is exploring for copper and gold in Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new exploration licence - 3631-EL (the "Licence"), encompassing the remaining part of the induced-polarisation (IP) anomaly north of the Rulikha Deposit.

With the entire IP anomaly at Rulikha now under 100% ownership by East Star, execution of the next phase of exploration can begin. Additional historical drilling within the newly awarded Licence has also been included in East Star's ongoing assessment of both the Rulikha Deposit and its geological interpretation of the Rulikha IP anomaly. Some highlighted intersections from the historic drilling are below.

Highlights of Historical Intersections Within New Licence:

  • 11.4m @ 9.8% Zn, 3.1% Cu and 1.1% Pb from 196.6m
  • 6.9m @ 17.6% Zn, 1.0% Cu and 3.3% Pb from 237.4m
  • 11.2m @ 5.5% Zn, 0.32% Cu and 1.2% Pb from 236.0m
  • 8.7m @ 5.4% Zn, 0.3% Cu and 0.3% Pb from 256.2m

180 historical drill holes are currently being modelled to provide an Exploration Target and assess the Reasonable Prospects for Economic Extraction (RPEE).

Alex Walker, East Star CEO, commented:

"East Star is expanding its VMS opportunities through this additional highly prospective exploration licence, adding a second soviet-era deposit to our East Region assets. Although permitting is expected to be more arduous due to proximity to a settlement, at less than 2km from an existing rail line and 11km from an underfed mill, we are eager to assess the potential economic viability of this deposit, in a region which has been mined since the mid-1700s.

In remodelling such detailed historical data, East Star will be able to assess the reasonable prospects for economic extraction prior to on the ground exploration and therefore, like Verkhuba, we will undertake a low-cost exploration campaign to verify the data and convert the exploration target to a JORC Resource.

We are grateful for the support from the Shemonaikha District in allowing us to apply for the Licence and we look forward to updating the market on future exploration activities."

Further Information

A map of a large area AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1: Highlighted historical drill intersections in the newly awarded licence area as well as the complete East Star IP anomaly

History of the Rulikha Deposit

The Rulikha Deposit and geophysical targets are situated about 33km northwest from East Star's 100% owned Verkhuba Deposit (JORC MRE of 20.3Mt @ 1.16% copper, 1.54% zinc and 0.27% lead). Located within the Rulikhinskoe-Vydrikhinskoe Ore Field in the Shemonaikha District of East Kazakhstan, the Rulikha Deposit is a VMS polymetallic deposit primarily explored for zinc, copper and lead. The Rulikha Deposit was part of a broader geological exploration effort in the region, conducted by the East Kazakhstan Geological Exploration Expedition under the Ministry of Geology of the USSR and later the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Rulikha Deposit was discovered in the 1940s and delineated during exploration up to the 1980s, followed by detailed prospecting from 1989-1992. The major historical work programmes included:

· 1940-1950s: Early prospecting by the Shemonaikha Party of the Altai Exploration Group identified polymetallic mineralisation. A consolidated report in 1957 (Utrobin et al.) calculated GKZ resources for the Rulikhinskoye (Rulikha) deposit.

· 1960s-1970s: Geological and geophysical work by the Shemonaikha Geological Reconnaissance Party (GRP) and Priirtyshskaya Party refined the geological structure and mineralisation of the deposit.

· 1978-1983: Detailed prospecting by the Minsk and Ubin GRPs of the Shemonaikha GRP targeted the Rulikhinsko-Vydrikhinsky and Talovsko-Rulevsky areas, further delineating mineralisation.

· 1989-1992: Deep exploration drilling to assess the mineralisation potential of deeper units (up to 1000-1200m).

Based on the historical reports, it seems that no further exploration was undertaken since 1992. The last significant exploration programme in 1989-1992 included significant drilling and sampling efforts:

· Total Drilling - 6,785 linear metres of core drilling across 12 exploration boreholes. Drilling grid for Rulikha Deposit: 200 x 100m for C2 category resources (GKZ resource categorisation not typically used in modern resource estimates), 400 x 100m or 300 x 200m for P1 category.

· Geochemical Sampling - 737 geochemical samples collected.

· Geophysical Logging: - 6,607 linear metres of gamma logging.

The results of the historical exploration found that the Rulikha Deposit hosts VMS-polymetallic mineralisation, primarily copper, zinc and lead, with minor gold and silver. Mineralisation is localised in tuffs, volcanic sediments and extrusive units from the Middle-Upper Devonian boundary. Mineralisation is associated with vein-type and stratiform ore lenses. Metallurgical or processing test work for the Rulikha Deposit has not been completed to date.

Contacts:

East Star Resources Plc

Alex Walker, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0234 (via Vigo Consulting)

SI Capital (Corporate Broker)

Nick Emerson

Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Ben Simons / Peter Jacob / Anna Stacey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0234

About East Star Resources Plc

East Star Resources is focused on the discovery and development of copper and gold in Kazakhstan. East Star's management are based permanently on the ground, supported by local expertise. The Company is pursuing multiple exploration strategies:

· Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration, which to date includes a deposit with a maiden JORC MRE of 20.3Mt @ 1.16% copper, 1.54% zinc and 0.27% lead, in an infrastructure-rich region, amenable to a low capex development

A map of a city AI-generated content may be incorrect.

· Copper porphyry and epithermal gold exploration, with multiple opportunities for Tier 1 deposits, initially supported by an initial US$500k grant from BHP Xplor in 2024

Visit our website:

www.eaststarplc.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/east-star-resources/

X: https://x.com/EastStar_PLC

Subscribe to our email alert service to be notified whenever East Star releases news:

www.eaststarplc.com/newsalerts

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Alex Walker, CEO of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 2014/596/EU which is part of domestic UK law pursuant to the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310) ("UK MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information (as defined in UK MAR) is now considered to be in the public domain.

Competent Person Statement

Scientific or technical information in this disclosure related to exploration was reviewed by Dr Tremain Woods, a full-time employee of Discovery Ventures Kazakhstan Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of East Star Resources PLC. Dr Woods is a member in good standing with the Geological Society of South Africa. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation or type of deposit under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the JORC code (2012 Edition).

Table 1 - Significant Historical Drill Results

Hole_ID

NAT_East

NAT_North

NAT_RL

NAT_Azi

Dip

Hole_Depth

Depth_From

Depth_To

mWidth

InterceptDescriptionCoElements

Lease_ID

RU_DH_10

571193

5596053

518

107

-70

176.4

56.9

58.23

1.33

1.33m @ 2.55 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_102

570522

5593550

378

0

-90

238.9

192.6

194

1.4

1.40m @ 1.78 % Zn; 0.21 % Cu; 0.26 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_104

570595

5593548

379

0

-90

233.2

196.63

208

11.37

11.37m @ 9.79 % Zn; 3.13 % Cu; 1.12 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_106

570687

5593501

385

0

-90

256.45

237.45

244.4

6.95

6.95m @ 17.56 % Zn; 1.02 % Cu; 3.31 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_106

570687

5593501

385

0

-90

256.45

247.65

248.65

1

1.00m @ 1.59 % Zn; 0.20 % Cu; 0.35 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_109

570735

5593472

387

0

-90

250.7

238.7

241.5

2.8

2.80m @ 6.52 % Zn; 0.39 % Cu; 2.39 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_11

570485

5593956

399

303

-90

220.95

32

37

5

5.00m @ 2.05 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_11

570485

5593956

399

303

-90

220.95

64

65.9

1.9

1.90m @ 4.78 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_111

570592

5593402

376

0

-90

280.25

241.7

246.6

4.9

4.90m @ 1.12 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_111

570592

5593402

376

0

-90

280.25

257.35

261.7

4.35

4.35m @ 2.08 % Zn; 0.18 % Cu; 0.32 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_111

570592

5593402

376

0

-90

280.25

264.6

266.45

1.85

1.85m @ 3.10 % Zn; 0.25 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_112

570650

5593389

379

0

-90

282

250.55

256.1

5.55

5.55m @ 6.61 % Zn; 0.45 % Cu; 0.15 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_112

570650

5593389

379

0

-90

282

259.1

262.75

3.65

3.65m @ 4.89 % Zn; 0.31 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_113

570698

5593362

383

0

-90

286

243.9

251.15

7.25

7.25m @ 1.91 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_114

570590

5593329

375

0

-90

286.5

231.5

236.6

5.1

5.10m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.98 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_114

570590

5593329

375

0

-90

286.5

259.65

262

2.35

2.35m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.26 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_115

570383

5593758

379

0

-90

103.6

50.1

51.1

1

1.00m @ 1.96 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_15

570322

5593842

381

116

-72

109

44.8

46.8

2

2.00m @ 1.76 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_15

570322

5593842

381

116

-72

109

62

72

10

10.00m @ 2.29 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_15

570322

5593842

381

116

-72

109

74.3

77

2.7

2.70m @ 3.92 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_16

570381

5593870

385

218

-90

153.25

88.6

91.7

3.1

3.10m @ 2.05 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_17

570212

5593746

373

0

-90

139

108.5

112.5

4

4.00m @ 1.91 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_18

570632

5593727

391

35

-74

49.6

36

39

3

3.00m @ 3.35 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_21

570631

5593687

390

355

-90

134.05

99.4

101.4

2

2.00m @ 2.78 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_21

570631

5593687

390

355

-90

134.05

113.85

114.85

1

1.00m @ 1.64 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_21

570631

5593687

390

355

-90

134.05

120.2

127.45

7.25

7.25m @ 1.79 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_22

570378

5593282

361

46

-90

330

268.8

280

11.2

11.20m @ 2.45 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_22

570378

5593282

361

46

-90

330

290

294.95

4.95

4.95m @ 1.57 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.11 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_23

570201

5593542

363

46

-90

274.45

215

218

3

3.00m @ 1.06 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_28

570597

5593487

376

46

-90

327.2

227.2

231.1

3.9

3.90m @ 15.71 % Zn; 2.20 % Cu; 3.40 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_28

570597

5593487

376

46

-90

327.2

238.5

239.5

1

1.00m @ 3.35 % Zn; 6.32 % Cu; 0.22 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_3

570359

5593815

379

112

-90

132

75.42

77.5

2.08

2.08m @ 10.60 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_305

569876

5593896

387

44

-90

620

132.5

134

1.5

1.50m @ 2.10 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_308

569796

5593868

377

42

-90

360

107.3

108.3

1

1.00m @ 2.54 % Zn; 1.71 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_30A

570016

5593503

359

344

-85

400

199.8

205

5.2

5.20m @ 1.82 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.42 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_30A

570016

5593503

359

344

-85

400

243.6

248

4.4

4.40m @ 1.83 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.44 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_30A

570016

5593503

359

344

-85

400

267

270

3

3.00m @ 1.41 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_30A

570016

5593503

359

344

-85

400

276

280.2

4.2

4.20m @ 2.95 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_30A

570016

5593503

359

344

-85

400

285.6

287.5

1.9

1.90m @ 1.72 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_30A

570016

5593503

359

344

-85

400

322.5

325.5

3

3.00m @ 6.58 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_30A

570016

5593503

359

344

-85

400

377

379

2

2.00m @ 1.25 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_31

569996

5592849

361

0

-90

389.5

352.8

355.8

3

3.00m @ 0.87 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_31

569996

5592849

361

0

-90

389.5

360.8

361.8

1

1.00m @ 1.05 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_312

569754

5593790

371

46

-87

521

52.3

58.4

6.1

6.10m @ 10.54 % Zn; 2.32 % Cu; 1.20 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_312

569754

5593790

371

46

-87

521

64

72.4

8.4

8.40m @ 1.77 % Zn; 1.67 % Cu; 0.07 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_312

569754

5593790

371

46

-87

521

203

204

1

1.00m @ 3.72 % Zn; 0.65 % Cu; 2.63 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_316

569859

5592939

372

50

-88

491

468.3

472

3.7

3.70m @ 1.47 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_31A

569834

5593225

376

35

-84

680

271.7

273

1.3

1.30m @ 4.46 % Zn; 0.24 % Cu; 0.10 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_31A

569834

5593225

376

35

-84

680

308

310.5

2.5

2.50m @ 1.08 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_32

569792

5593146

380

46

-90

396

291.85

293.85

2

2.00m @ 1.60 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_32A

569887

5593050

373

6

-85

830

175

176

1

1.00m @ 1.70 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 1.57 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_32A

569887

5593050

373

6

-85

830

281

282.5

1.5

1.50m @ 3.75 % Zn; 0.14 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_32A

569887

5593050

373

6

-85

830

294

297

3

3.00m @ 2.07 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_32A

569887

5593050

373

6

-85

830

303

305

2

2.00m @ 1.81 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_341

570860

5593726

419

43

-87

540

326.1

329.3

3.2

3.20m @ 3.37 % Zn; 0.25 % Cu; 0.11 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_341

570860

5593726

419

43

-87

540

356.3

357.3

1

1.00m @ 1.78 % Zn; 0.14 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_347

570112

5593845

389

46

-90

171

40

42

2

2.00m @ 1.73 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_348

570310

5593431

363

46

-87

340

224.5

225.75

1.25

1.25m @ 4.74 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.36 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_348

570310

5593431

363

46

-87

340

286.8

290.6

3.8

3.80m @ 1.92 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_35

570702

5593437

382

0

-90

335.35

246

253.8

7.8

7.80m @ 7.73 % Zn; 0.56 % Cu; 1.99 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_351

570020

5593730

386

46

-90

267

62.8

67.5

4.7

4.70m @ 4.35 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 1.71 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_351

570020

5593730

386

46

-90

267

131.6

139

7.4

7.40m @ 1.95 % Zn; 0.18 % Cu; 0.06 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_352

570720

5593488

385

46

-85

640

235.9

247.1

11.2

11.20m @ 5.55 % Zn; 0.32 % Cu; 1.19 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_352

570720

5593488

385

46

-85

640

592.8

595.1

2.3

2.30m @ 2.00 % Zn; 0.15 % Cu; 0.34 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_354

569949

5593685

381

46

-88

244

135

148

13

13.00m @ 1.69 % Zn; 0.21 % Cu; 0.39 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_354

569949

5593685

381

46

-88

244

162

172.4

10.4

10.40m @ 1.67 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.66 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_354

569949

5593685

381

46

-88

244

225

227.5

2.5

2.50m @ 2.90 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_359

570585

5593455

374

49

-86

680

241.7

246.4

4.7

4.70m @ 3.82 % Zn; 0.29 % Cu; 0.07 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_362

569886

5593634

374

63

-89

448

206.3

211.2

4.9

4.90m @ 2.51 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_362

569886

5593634

374

63

-89

448

216.6

218.2

1.6

1.60m @ 1.90 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_363

569803

5594130

395

46

-88

250

51.3

56.7

5.4

5.40m @ 1.79 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.18 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_363

569803

5594130

395

46

-88

250

80.7

86

5.3

5.30m @ 2.25 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_367

570015

5592985

363

57

-87

920.5

316.5

319

2.5

2.50m @ 11.13 % Zn; 1.82 % Cu; 1.82 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_367

570015

5592985

363

57

-87

920.5

400.8

405.5

4.7

4.70m @ 2.69 % Zn; 0.28 % Cu; 0.22 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_367

570015

5592985

363

57

-87

920.5

415.9

417.7

1.8

1.80m @ 1.95 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_36A

570165

5593299

357

338

-79

476

446

448

2

2.00m @ 1.51 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_36A

570165

5593299

357

338

-79

476

451.5

453

1.5

1.50m @ 1.57 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.31 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_372

570361

5593238

361

42

-86

840

259.5

261

1.5

1.50m @ 1.54 % Zn; 0.70 % Cu; 1.52 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_372

570361

5593238

361

42

-86

840

263.5

269.5

6

6.00m @ 6.63 % Zn; 0.54 % Cu; 0.76 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_372

570361

5593238

361

42

-86

840

295.5

298

2.5

2.50m @ 2.17 % Zn; 0.43 % Cu; 0.09 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_372

570361

5593238

361

42

-86

840

338.8

340.4

1.6

1.60m @ 1.25 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.10 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_37A

570095

5593040

358

11

-77

830

297.5

300

2.5

2.50m @ 1.08 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38

570757

5593376

389

92

-90

351.6

243.9

251.9

8

8.00m @ 1.22 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.08 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38

570757

5593376

389

92

-90

351.6

271.9

272.9

1

1.00m @ 1.71 % Zn; 0.16 % Cu; 0.19 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38

570757

5593376

389

92

-90

351.6

277.9

278.9

1

1.00m @ 1.12 % Zn; 0.27 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38

570757

5593376

389

92

-90

351.6

282.9

283.9

1

1.00m @ 1.28 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.51 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38A

569955

5592859

362

18

-81

480

330.1

334.3

4.2

4.20m @ 5.78 % Zn; 1.30 % Cu; 1.28 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38A

569955

5592859

362

18

-81

480

370.3

371.3

1

1.00m @ 1.16 % Zn; 2.91 % Cu; 0.31 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38A

569955

5592859

362

18

-81

480

386

391.5

5.5

5.50m @ 1.31 % Zn; 0.75 % Cu; 0.12 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_38A

569955

5592859

362

18

-81

480

412

414

2

2.00m @ 1.28 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_39

570560

5593584

381

0

-90

359

185.55

195.5

9.95

9.95m @ 3.89 % Zn; 0.40 % Cu; 1.35 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_40

570627

5593366

378

0

-90

370.15

256.2

264.95

8.75

8.75m @ 5.38 % Zn; 0.26 % Cu; 0.33 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_42

570773

5593507

394

0

-90

504.9

224.95

226.3

1.35

1.35m @ 7.52 % Zn; 0.35 % Cu; 3.31 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_44

570439

5593344

365

74

-90

318.1

228.25

238.65

10.4

10.40m @ 1.32 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.66 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_44

570439

5593344

365

74

-90

318.1

243.65

244.65

1

1.00m @ 2.25 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.70 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_44

570439

5593344

365

74

-90

318.1

250.65

251.65

1

1.00m @ 2.67 % Zn; 0.18 % Cu; 1.12 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_44

570439

5593344

365

74

-90

318.1

255.15

259.15

4

4.00m @ 3.17 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 1.83 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_45

570630

5593580

384

0

-90

310.3

192.6

193.6

1

1.00m @ 1.53 % Zn; 0.16 % Cu; 0.70 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_46

570449

5593628

380

357

-90

350

134.5

138.5

4

4.00m @ 12.61 % Zn; 1.24 % Cu; 0.41 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_46

570449

5593628

380

357

-90

350

150.2

164.2

14

14.00m @ 1.45 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.45 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_47

570826

5593439

399

154

-90

459.9

423.6

424.6

1

1.00m @ 1.03 % Zn; 0.79 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_48

570421

5593448

368

0

-90

312

295.1

297.1

2

2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.01 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_48

570421

5593448

368

0

-90

312

303.1

305.1

2

2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.10 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

260

261

1

1.00m @ 1.38 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.33 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

272

273

1

1.00m @ 1.18 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.39 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

277

278

1

1.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.74 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

282

287

5

5.00m @ 1.23 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.50 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

291

292

1

1.00m @ 1.16 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.53 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

301

305

4

4.00m @ 1.34 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

308

314

6

6.00m @ 1.71 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.24 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

318

319

1

1.00m @ 1.23 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.28 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_49

570519

5593342

369

0

-90

340.8

325

327

2

2.00m @ 1.45 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.44 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_51

570918

5593528

411

269

-90

396.05

202.6

205.6

3

3.00m @ 2.03 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_51

570918

5593528

411

269

-90

396.05

315.05

316.05

1

1.00m @ 1.14 % Zn; 0.23 % Cu; 0.16 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_53

570676

5593304

380

279

-90

337

203.4

209.4

6

6.00m @ 4.30 % Zn; 0.25 % Cu; 0.82 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_53

570676

5593304

380

279

-90

337

233.95

235.95

2

2.00m @ 2.09 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_53

570676

5593304

380

279

-90

337

247.95

248.95

1

1.00m @ 1.50 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_53

570676

5593304

380

279

-90

337

256.95

262.95

6

6.00m @ 1.31 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_53

570676

5593304

380

279

-90

337

265.95

284.3

18.35

18.35m @ 3.46 % Zn; 0.28 % Cu; 0.14 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_53

570676

5593304

380

279

-90

337

297.3

298.3

1

1.00m @ 2.32 % Zn; 0.17 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_57

570374

5593517

371

39

-90

312.5

174.65

175.65

1

1.00m @ 1.70 % Zn; 0.16 % Cu; 0.54 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_58

570560

5593509

375

0

-90

384.95

214.25

216.25

2

2.00m @ 2.11 % Zn; 0.20 % Cu; 0.40 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_58

570560

5593509

375

0

-90

384.95

262.6

265.6

3

3.00m @ 0.90 % Zn; 0.89 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_60

570481

5593664

382

290

-90

153.65

121.2

122.2

1

1.00m @ 1.57 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 1.28 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_60A

570028

5593642

372

37

-82

470

188.4

192.8

4.4

4.40m @ 2.45 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.44 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_60A

570028

5593642

372

37

-82

470

199

207.2

8.2

8.20m @ 2.63 % Zn; 0.13 % Cu; 0.13 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61

570417

5593722

380

0

-90

253

39

41

2

2.00m @ 1.87 % Zn; 0.05 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61

570417

5593722

380

0

-90

253

49.9

52.5

2.6

2.60m @ 2.12 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61

570417

5593722

380

0

-90

253

92.8

93.8

1

1.00m @ 2.57 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.03 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61

570417

5593722

380

0

-90

253

104.1

112.1

8

8.00m @ 1.54 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61

570417

5593722

380

0

-90

253

129.2

130.2

1

1.00m @ 1.53 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61

570417

5593722

380

0

-90

253

143.2

145.2

2

2.00m @ 1.65 % Zn; 0.01 % Cu; 0.01 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61

570417

5593722

380

0

-90

253

168.7

169.7

1

1.00m @ 2.01 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61A

570012

5593825

391

345

-89

256

26

29

3

3.00m @ 1.76 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.23 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61A

570012

5593825

391

345

-89

256

50

54

4

4.00m @ 9.23 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 1.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61A

570012

5593825

391

345

-89

256

63

65

2

2.00m @ 3.53 % Zn; 0.03 % Cu; 0.62 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_61A

570012

5593825

391

345

-89

256

164

165

1

1.00m @ 1.22 % Zn; 0.02 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_62

570615

5593223

379

0

-90

505.1

239.5

242.55

3.05

3.05m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.17 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_62

570615

5593223

379

0

-90

505.1

443.8

444.8

1

1.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.50 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_62

570615

5593223

379

0

-90

505.1

467.8

469.8

2

2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.02 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_63

570770

5593232

391

0

-90

352.05

185.2

186.8

1.6

1.60m @ 1.58 % Zn; 0.04 % Cu; 0.81 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_64

570700

5593729

395

0

-90

394.3

84.2

85.2

1

1.00m @ 1.10 % Zn; 0.06 % Cu; 0.05 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_65

570343

5593380

361

0

-90

342

302.6

304.6

2

2.00m @ 1.27 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.11 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_66

570839

5593298

397

0

-90

531.6

232.5

233.5

1

1.00m @ 1.09 % Zn; 0.23 % Cu; 0.19 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_66

570839

5593298

397

0

-90

531.6

237.5

258

20.5

20.50m @ 2.37 % Zn; 0.11 % Cu; 0.09 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_66

570839

5593298

397

0

-90

531.6

264

292

28

28.00m @ 2.10 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.13 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_68

570405

5593646

378

346

-90

462.9

118

126

8

8.00m @ 1.09 % Zn; 0.08 % Cu; 0.34 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_68

570405

5593646

378

346

-90

462.9

133

135

2

2.00m @ 1.14 % Zn; 0.15 % Cu; 0.09 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_75

570309

5593493

367

351

-90

268.35

207.25

210.8

3.55

3.55m @ 1.23 % Zn; 0.09 % Cu; 0.17 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_83

570349

5593649

375

0

-90

274.9

201.45

203.45

2

2.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.06 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_83

570349

5593649

375

0

-90

274.9

218.15

225.15

7

7.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.07 % Cu; 0.14 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_83

570349

5593649

375

0

-90

274.9

228.15

229.15

1

1.00m @ 1.00 % Zn; 0.10 % Cu; 0.20 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_9

570493

5593926

396

226

-70

127.4

34.6

47.5

12.9

12.90m @ 3.71 % Zn; 0.14 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_9

570493

5593926

396

226

-70

127.4

52

61.5

9.5

9.50m @ 2.05 % Zn; 0.00 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

RU_DH_9

570493

5593926

396

226

-70

127.4

103.35

109

5.65

5.65m @ 4.73 % Zn; 0.30 % Cu; 0.00 % Pb

3631-EL

Table 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

· Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

· Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

· Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

· In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

· Samples were taken from diamond drill core through sulphide or oxide mineralised intervals.

· Sampling intervals ranged from 0.1 m to over 1.0m

· Sample quality was ensured by a GKZ standard calculations to ensure results from X-ray spectral analyses were representative

· A total of 599 meters of core was sampled for the Rulikha Deposit

· Core samples were prepared by the geological expeditions by cutting the core in half, crushing and milling the samples (the size fractions aren't recorded but noted as standard fractions), then analysed with X-ray spectral techniques

· No core is available for verification sampling

Drilling techniques

· Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

· Drilling was conducted using standard HQ sized diamond drilling technique.

· Various drilling campaigns were conducted by geological expeditions as detailed above.

· The drill holes purpose ranged from geochemical sampling using KGK techniques (these holes are not included in the data for this announcement) to deeper stratigraphic holes. Only holes with assay data through the Rulikha deposit were included in this announcement.

Drill sample recovery

· Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

· Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

· Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

· Core recovery was an average of 42%, the total range was from 17 - 66% recovery

· Recovery logs are unavailable for drill hole data base, so the relationship between recovery and grade has not been evaluated.

Logging

· Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

· Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

· The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

· Geologists from the various companies and expeditions completed logging.

· The logging was approved by the committee for geology.

· Sections and plan maps were available to verify geology and structure.

· East Star geologists were able to confirm the geology at surface with geological mapping at a scale of 1:2000 in 2024.

· Approximately 80% of the logged sections were available for this announcement, strip logs and additional information has been requested to inform future work.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

· If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

· If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

· For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

· Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

· Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

· Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

· Half core samples were collected for processing.

· Sub sampling techniques aren't clearly recorded in the reports available.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

· The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

· For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

· Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

· The samples were analyzed using X-ray spectral analysis, which requires finely powdered, homogeneous samples to ensure accurate detection of elements (Cu, Pb, Zn, Au and Ag).

· It's unclear if Au and Ag analyses were conducted on all samples analysed

· The preparation would have been tailored to produce a sample compatible with the X-ray spectrometer, typically involving pressing the powdered sample into a pellet or fusing it into a glass bead for analysis, though the reports do not specify these steps.

· X-ray spectral techniques were commonly used in historical exploration in the soviet era. The techniques have been subsequently replaced by modern analytical techniques, however, they are generally viewed as having produced accurate results. The quality of the data has only been evaluated as reported historically by East Star geologists and have been represented as such in this announcement.

Verification of sampling and assaying

· The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

· The use of twinned holes.

· Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

· Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

· Sampling data has been compared between reports.

· No verification sampling of the historical assays has been conducted.

Location of data points

· Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

· Specification of the grid system used.

· Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

· Drill holes were surveyed using Garmin GPSMAP 62S handheld GPS device. DGPS surveys are planned once all drilling is completed.

· Grid system WGS84, UTM44N.

· 20 historical drill holes have been located in the area during mapping activities in 2023-2024.

· Some errors were noted in the elevation readings (from 5 - 14 m errors), these were adjusted to the elevation values of the SRTM topography over the area.

Data spacing and distribution

· Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

· Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

· Whether sample compositing has been applied.

· Historical drilling grid for the Rulikha deposit: 200 x 100 m for C2 category resources, 400 x 100 m or 300 x 200 m for P1 category.

· Geological distribution is sufficient for an exploration target or preliminary Resource calculations.

· Significant intercepts are reported for results from 2024 drilling using the following parameters:

Parameter

Report 1

Report 2

Report 3

Element

Cu

Cu

Zn

Min Cut-off Grade %

1

0.3%

0.8%

Max Cut-off Grade %

n/a

n/a

n/a

Min Intercept Length (metres)

n/a

2m

n/a

Maximum Consecutive Internal Waste (m)

2m

2m

2m

Minimum Intercept Grade %

n/a

All (no filter)

All (no filter)

Co-elements in report

Pb, Zn

Pb, Zn

Cu, Pb

·

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

· Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

· If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

· Samples were reportedly taken for intervals with significant sulphide mineralization.

· The ore body generally dips 10 to 25° to the SW. In some parts of the deposit the ore body dips steeper 40. These steeper areas of mineralization are interpreted to be the result of post mineralization deformation.

· The ore body is cut by NS and EW faults.

Sample security

· The measures taken to ensure sample security.

· Sample security is unclear and cannot be verified by East Star.

Audits or reviews

· The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

· No audits were undertaken for this work.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

· Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

· The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

· The Rulikha polymetallic Deposit is partially located in the eastern part of exploration license 1799-EL (the "License"). The license was issued to Rudny Resources Limited on 28 July 2022 for initial period of 6 years with a possibility of further five years extension subject to reduction of the license area by 40%.

· East Star resources have servitude for exploration from the local Akim (administrative head), and local landholders, over some areas within the Licence and the license can be explored under these agreements. Additional agreements will be required for the Rulikha deposit.

· Some other areas within the Licence are restricted in access due to hydrogeological constraints. Additional permission will be required to gain access to drill within these areas.

· There are no known legal or security impediments to obtaining a mining license.

Exploration done by other parties

· Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

· Table of previously completed exploration

Principal author, year

Period

Exploration

Results

1948

1948

Prospecting and exploration at Talovskoye and Openyshevskoye deposits by Priirtysh Geological Exploration Party.

Identified polymetallic deposits in Rudny Altai, including early recognition of Rulikha and Talovskoye potential.

1950-1954

1950-1953

Prospecting and exploration by Shemonaikha Party of Altai Expedition, focusing on geological mapping and initial drilling.

Confirmed polymetallic mineralization in the Rulikha area, establishing a foundation for further exploration.

1955-1963

1954-1962

Geological mapping, drilling, and reserve calculation by Shemonaikha GRP. Consolidated report in 1957 calculated reserves for Rulikhinskoye.

Delineated Rulikha deposit's geological structure; reserves calculated as of 01.01.1957, confirming VMS-polymetallic mineralization (Cu, Pb, Zn).

1968

1968

Geological structure and mineral resource assessment of M-44-57-B, G; M-44-58-A-v sheets.

Provided regional geological context, supporting Rulikha's placement within the Aleysk anticlinorium.

1965-1970

1965-1969

Geological prospecting by Shemonaikha GRP, including geophysical surveys and drilling.

Refined geological and geophysical understanding of Rulikha, identifying ore-hosting structures.

1971

1968-1971

Geological and geophysical work by Priirtyshskaya Party at Rulevsky site.

Further delineated Rulikha's mineralization, confirming its association with Talovskaya-Gerikhovskaya formation contact.

1979

1979

General prospecting at Buzanikhinsky area, adjacent to Rulikha.

Identified additional mineralization potential near Rulikha, supporting regional prospectivity.

1983

1978-1982

Detailed prospecting by Minsk GRP at Rulikhinsko-Vydrikhinsky area; drilling and geophysical surveys.

Confirmed extent of Rulikha mineralization, refined ore zone boundaries, and identified vein-type ores.

1983

1979-1983

Detailed prospecting by Ubin GRP at Talovsko-Rulevsky area, focusing on Talovskoye and Rulikha flanks.

Positive assessment of Talovskoye; Rulikha flanks showed limited economic potential but warranted further study.

1992

1989-1992

Deep drilling (6,785 m), geophysical logging (6,607 m gamma), 737 geochemical samples, 16 core samples; X-ray spectral analysis for Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, Mo.

Negative assessment for Rulikha deep horizons (to 1000 m); vein-type ores in borehole No. 323 (3.60-5.84% Zn) uneconomic. Talovskoye deemed promising with P1/P2 resources, recommended for further drilling (9,250 m).

1948

1948

Prospecting and exploration at Talovskoye and Openyshevskoye deposits by Priirtysh Geological Exploration Party.

Identified polymetallic deposits in Rudny Altai, including early recognition of Rulikha and Talovskoye potential.

ESR

2024

Drilling of six verification and in-fill holes, topography survey, development of lithological model

MRE report

Geology

· Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation.

· Rulikha is Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposit. Historical reports indicate that the type is felsic bimodal (or Kuroko-type).

· The mineralization is lenticular massive and disseminated sulphides hosted in volcaniclastic units sub horizontal units.

· Mineralisation occurs as zinc rich and copper-zinc rich units

· The area has seen post depositional deformation in the form of folding and faulting

Drill hole Information

· A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

· If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

· See table 1 for drill hole information and significant intercepts

· No material information has been excluded from this report

Data aggregation methods

· In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

· Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

· The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

· Significant intercepts are reported for historical results.

· No metal equivalents are reported.

· Results for 5 elements are reported: Cu, Pb, Zn, Au, Ag.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

· These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

· If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

· If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

· The ore bodies are generally concordant to lithology.

· Drill holes were generally drilled vertically.

· Reported intercepts are therefore interpreted to be reasonably representative of true thickness, although this cannot be quantified at this stage of work.

Diagrams

· Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

· Relevant diagrams have been included in the body text.

Balanced reporting

· Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practical, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

· Grades below the cut off parameters have not been reported with these results. However, the mineralization has been noted within East Star's models and will inform future work.

Other substantive exploration data

· Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

· Not applicable.

Further work

· The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

· Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

· East star is planning to model the historical results to understand economic viability. This may be followed by verification drilling and resource estimation.

· Adjacent licenses are under application

· Map of planned and completed drillholes is included in the body text.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

.


RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

Source

lse:estzinc investinglead investingcopper investingCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)
Closeup of stacked, polished copper bars with a soft purple and orange background.

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Copper prices were volatile during Q3, swinging to record highs of US$5.81 per pound on the COMEX.The movement was fueled by traders importing copper products into the US following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on July 8. However, prices fell in early August as the White House... Keep Reading...
Panama flag waving against a clear blue sky.

Panama Sets Firm Ownership Terms Ahead of Cobre Mine Negotiations

Panama will demand that any new deal to reopen the US$10 billion Cobre Panama copper mine explicitly recognizes the state’s ownership of the land and its mineral resources, Finance Minister Felipe Chapman said according to a Bloomberg report.“For us, it’s important to have an agreement that... Keep Reading...
Copper pipes background with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Bougainville Copper Soars on Panguna Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Companies focused on critical minerals copper, cobalt, antimony and rubidium form this week’s top performers, showing an alignment with... Keep Reading...
African Discovery Group

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The Governments of the United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) co-hosted the U.S.–DRC Economic and Investment Forum in Washington, D.C. The two-day event convened senior officials from both governments, institutional investors, representatives of major development finance... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Clarifies First-Tranche Financing Close

Domestic Metals Clarifies First-Tranche Financing Close

Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) reports further to their news release dated October 9, 2025 announcing the closing of a first tranche of the LIFE Offering (the "Offering") issuing an aggregate 4,695,715 units of the Company ("Units") at... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals

Empire Metals

Keep Reading...

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Launches Blockchain Ticketing on the Ethereum Network With Coinbase and MetaMask Integration

Silver Hammer Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in a Strategic and Prospective Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

Angkor Resources Advances Drilling Plans On Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Pinnacle Strengthens Mexican Management Team

Related News

gold investing

IAMGOLD Expands Quebec Footprint With Twin Acquisitions of Northern Superior, Orbec

platinum investing

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in a Strategic and Prospective Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Drilling Plans On Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Critical Metals Investing

United States Antimony Makes Takeover Bid for Larvotto Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Strengthens Mexican Management Team

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface