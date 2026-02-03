New Upland BA Insight Platform Delivers Integrated AI Search Experiences for Enterprises

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software, today announced the Upland BA Insight Platform, reflecting a strategic investment in AI innovation. The new BA Insight Platform incorporating the product's SmartHub, ConnectivityHub, AutoClassifier, Smart Preview, and Connectors delivers search experiences that are more connected, more contextual, and more actionable. This launch reinforces the company's goal of empowering complex organizations with smarter, more integrated search capabilities for both traditional enterprise and next-generation AI environments.
"While application connectors are important, our differentiation lies in managing the complexity, security, and intelligence we wrap around those connectors," said Dan Doman, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Upland Software. "With this release, we're driving the future of search experiences and AI readiness without requiring disruptive, costly system overhauls."
With this launch, BA Insight introduces new innovations and enhancements designed to make search experiences smarter, faster, and more insightful across complex enterprises. Key features include:
- Knowledge Graphs to deliver deeper, connected, and more contextualized insights by mapping relationships across complex datasets
- Agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to provide more accurate answers to complex questions through conversational AI interfaces
- Amazon Q Business Integration to enable users to connect and perform generative actions against organizational content via the seamless AI-powered assistant
These capabilities underscore BA Insight's focus on enabling enterprise customers to leverage AI-driven search experiences securely and efficiently, while still retaining the ability to utilize traditional search experiences.
A recent enterprise G2 reviewer stated, "These tools are incredibly powerful, easy to implement and robust, allowing us to seamlessly index from various sources to a centralized location including Gen AI (RAG). Additionally, their SmartHub interface enables AI driven/federated search while maintaining user content/security, with no performance degradation on either end. SmartHub is capable to integrate/pull with different backend/sources."
Additionally, BA Insight's collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is central to the team's mission of delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable AI-driven search solutions. With the latest platform release, BA Insight introduces native integrations with Amazon Q Business and AWS generative AI assistant, enabling organizations to unlock conversational search and gain actionable insights across all content sources, securely and at scale. By working closely with AWS, BA Insight ensures customers benefit from seamless deployment, robust security, and continuous innovation, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their information and accelerate their AI journey.
"Integrating Amazon Q Business into the BA Insight Platform is a gamechanger for our customers," continued Dan Doman. "This collaboration with AWS allows us to deliver next-generation AI capabilities that make enterprise search and AI enablement smarter, more intuitive, and ready for the future of work."
The unified BA Insight enterprise search and AI enablement platform is available in AWS Marketplace . Learn more about BA Insight here .
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software. Our solutions help enterprises unlock critical knowledge, automate content workflows, and drive measurable ROI—enhancing customer and employee experiences while supporting regulatory compliance. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland to solve complex challenges and provide a trusted path for AI adoption. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
