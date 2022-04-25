GamingInvesting News

Nameless Twitter Spaces "Metanomics" and "The Name Drop" Feature the Most Innovative Minds in Web3, Metaverse and NFTs

THE METAVERSE, nameless announces Metanomics sweeps week launching May 2 . The week will feature daily Metanomics shows focused on different gaming themes including play-to-earn, Blockchain Gaming, and gaming NFTs. Metanomics is a newsletter and podcast hosted by Andrew Agopsowicz the world's first ...

Metanomics is a newsletter and podcast hosted by Andrew Agopsowicz , the world's first NFT Economist. Agopsowicz interviews founders who are building in the metaverse, asking questions on the challenges and advantages of working within web3. The newsletter features weekly news on the metaverse, monthly economic updates on digital real estate and play-to-earn, and topical commentary on the space's most important issues.

Since the first show in January, Metanomics has featured an esteemed list of guests, including nameless CEO Jimmy McNelis , High Snobiety Co-Founder Jeff Carvahlo and Former baseball player turned NFT artist Micah Johnson .

Outside of sweeps week, Metanomics drops new episodes every other Thursday at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST .

Nameless also hosts The Name Drop, a podcast style Twitter Spaces dedicated to elevating web3 discussion, while shining a light on the metaverse's brightest minds.  Each show is part of a conversational anthology laddering up to a singular motif.  The subject of Series 1 is Foundation, and includes six episodes covering the foundational topics listed below.

  • Building in the White Space (Aired 2/19)
  • Art & Artistry In The Metaverse (Aired 4/19)
  • Finding Your Place(s) in web3
  • NFTs, Art, & Impact
  • web2 to web3 Deconstruction
  • Blockchain Evolution | Elevation

Nameless Head of Marketing Anthony Asencio serves as producer for both podcasts. Asencio is a marketing expert with 15 years of experience in brand partnerships, media strategy, and cross-platform execution.

The Name Drop is hosted on the nameless Twitter handle @ nameless_nft , and has featured guests Nate Alex (Secret Projects Founder), Noah Davis (Howlerz Founder/Artist), and Bart Wyatt (nameless CTO).

About nameless

Nameless is a non-fungible token (NFT) platform as a service software company that empowers businesses, individuals, and digital creators to create, mint, and capitalize on their own custom NFT projects through an easy to use, scalable API solution. To learn more about nameless and its proprietary technology and partnerships, please visit www.nameless.io .

Anthony Asencio , Marketing Director | Head of Marketing, nft42

Anthony Asencio is the Head of Marketing for nft42 (nameless and Avastars). He is a marketing expert with extensive experience in brand partnerships, media strategy, and cross-platform execution. Prior to joining nft42, Anthony was the Director of Marketing at Superplastic, after almost six years with Complex Networks in the media conglomerate's Brand Partnerships Studio. He is a former entrepreneur and Founder of Xtrovertd Media a division of Xtrovert Industries, LLC, the first company to broadcast global rap superstar Drake live on the internet. Over the course of his career, Anthony has produced brand campaigns and managed large scale activations for companies such as McDonald's, Old Spice, Frito-Lay, Formula 1, Universal Music Group, Intel, Dropbox, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and many more.

Andrew Agopsowicz , NFT Economist at nameless, host of Metanomics

Andrew Agopsowicz is an economist who studies the NFT market. Before joining nameless, he worked as a Senior Economist in Canada , studying labor markets and the macroeconomy in both the public and private sector. His research and commentary has been used to inform public policy and is routinely featured on national broadcasts for outlets such as Bloomberg and the CBC in Canada . Andrew has been collecting NFTs since 2019 and particularly enjoys collecting generative art. He holds a Bachelor's of Science (honors) in Economics at the University of Victoria and specialized in labor economics during his graduate studies at the University of Western Ontario . Andrew is based in Ottawa, Canada .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gaming companies prepare to disrupt the industry and drive value as first-movers in the metaverse

  • 97% of executive respondents say the gaming industry is central to the development of the metaverse
  • Mitigating cyber risks will be a key challenge for 58% of gaming executives
  • 48% believe the metaverse will change gaming company business models and drive revenue
  • Customized, safe and secure user experiences will prevail in the metaverse

A newly released study from Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), " What's Possible for the Gaming Industry in the Next Dimension ," finds that a significant majority (97%) of the gaming industry's executive respondents agree that gaming companies are at the center of the metaverse. As early adopters, gaming companies today are considering how to best meet this major transformational shift as the metaverse drives new ways of gaming and interacting. Nearly 50% of gaming executives believe that the metaverse will change their business models and drive new revenue streams while also allowing brands new opportunities to build relationships with their customers. Notably, 95% of executive respondents believe that non-gaming companies will benefit by following how gaming companies are engaging with the metaverse and applying that to their own industries.

(PRNewsfoto/EY)

To succeed, gaming companies will need to rethink their product and people investments. According to the EY US report, in contrast to recent spikes in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the technology sector, only 15% of executives agree that M&A will best position them for growth in the next three years, with half (50%) instead pointing to increased funding for research and development (R&D) and 44% to investment in new technologies, with a focus on organic growth and innovation.

"Gaming companies are already several steps ahead of many industry groups in the metaverse, but they are still determining how best to position themselves for sustainable success," said Scott Porter , EY Americas West Region Media & Entertainment Consulting Services Leader. "Gaming executives hoping to best capitalize on the metaverse will need to develop a vision for their companies, attract talent that has the skill set to usher in innovation and address the growing cybersecurity risks. They'll need to do this while simultaneously building platforms and capabilities that deliver a high-caliber, user-centric experience to an audience that has an insatiable appetite for the next big thing."

Safe, personalized, immersive experiences and data security will be vital

As gamers input more and more personal information into the metaverse to best personalize their unique experiences, gaming companies will be responsible for protecting this user data from cyber criminals. According to the EY report, gamers who want to visit exciting locations in the metaverse will not stay long if they feel their personal data or their safety is at risk. In contrast, gamers will frequent, spend more time with, and return to platforms and products offered by companies they feel are transparent, safe and trustworthy, suggesting that cybersecurity is essential to a customized gamer experience and brand loyalty.

Indeed, 47% of executives have already or are planning to hire employees with advanced cybersecurity skills, while 39% have or are planning to partner with third-party cybersecurity firms. By implementing effective measures around both personal safety and cybersecurity now, gaming companies will be in a better position to help shape the industry dialogue around these issues today and in the future.

Players value NFTs; gaming execs are skeptical

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which in gaming can include digital assets that players own in their virtual universes, have the potential to be a building block of the metaverse economy. According to the EY US report, gaming executives believe that NFTs increase customer satisfaction, grow margins and improve the visibility of products and services.

Despite these benefits, 90% of executives say their companies currently do not have a viable business model to capture value from NFTs. To bridge this gap, successful gaming companies will focus on not only developing NFT technology that supports what gamers want but also on doing it in a way that is mutually beneficial to players and companies.

Competition for talent will intensify

As gaming companies ramp up efforts to identify metaverse opportunities, human capital – in the form of developers, designers and other technologists – will be essential to gaining an advantage in this competitive market. The EY report finds that nearly half (45%) of executives cite a need to think differently about hiring because of the new skill sets they are seeking, while 40% say improving their current employees' technology capabilities is a priority. Notably, the face of this skilled workforce is Gen Z (those born between the years 1997 and 2012), which is already heavily engaged in the gaming economy and primed to take on these emerging roles. Employers hoping to attract a Gen Z workforce should consider that this generation is a proponent of shifting norms around activism, wellness and success, according to an EY Gen Z study .

What's Possible for the Gaming Industry in the Next Dimension is available at: www.ey.com/en_us/tmt/what-s-possible-for-the-gaming-industry-in-the-next-dimension

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy.

EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics teamed with EY to conduct this research. Oxford Economics is a key adviser to corporate, financial and government decision-makers and thought leaders. Their best-in-class global economic and industry models and analytical tools give them an unparalleled ability to forecast external market trends and assess their economic, social and business impact.

Survey methodology: 200 of the gaming industry's leading participants in North America , Asia and Europe were surveyed in late 2021. The companies represented have annual revenues ranging from $20 million into the billions of dollars and represent the entire gaming value chain.

Linda Whalen
EY US Media Relations
+1 213 977 3919
linda.whalen@ey.com

PSY Comes Back as the Ambassador for Ragnarok Origin

The legend has returned with new info to share

- PSY, one of the most iconic singers of all times who took the world by the storm with his famous 'Gangnam Style', reappears to the public as the ambassador for Gravity's hit mobile game Ragnarok Origin.

PSY has starred in several commercials and interviews for Ragnarok Origin. In the commercial, PSY is seen alone and tired in his studio.

The silence is broken when he receives a text message and gets sucked into the world of Ragnarok to enjoy many of the fun experiences present in Ragnarok Origin.

In the short FaceTime Video, PSY has revealed that he will be releasing a new song this year. This will be the first in 5 years that PSY will be releasing since his last album [4X2=8] in 2017.

Keep reading...Show less

Recycle Avengers Celebrates Earth Day With Elementary Students

Re-Teck a leader in electronic waste recycling, launched their new gaming app, Recycle Avengers in celebration of Earth Day at Flower Mound Elementary School to third, fourth and fifth graders. The Recycle Avengers electric car was on site and game character, Kit, handed out t-shirts and posters. The students and faculty members learned that old electronics dumped in landfills can release dangerous chemicals into the environment. Members of the Recycle Avengers team shared how used electronics can be recycled, repurposed and reused to create new electronics. Click to Watch Video

Flower Mound Elementary Principal, Christy Van Scoyoc , and her faculty facilitated the event so their students could understand the importance of recycling electronic waste (e-waste) in a fun and tangible way. A Recycle Avengers e-waste collection bin will be set up at the school so students, teachers and community members can safely recycle their old phones, computers, tablets and other electronic devices. Click for Photos

G FUEL Debuts in Target Stores Nationwide with a Variety of Ready-to-Drink Cans

Includes Exclusive New Flavor, GFUEL Watermelon Limeade!

G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, has announced that their 16 oz ready-to-drink cans are now available for sale in nearly 400 Target stores throughout the United States . G FUEL is also unveiling a brand-new flavor exclusive to Target: Watermelon Limeade!

Talking about the iconic features of Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY Technology. The game is based on the animation works of Japan's HOBBY JAPAN and developed by USERJOY, the general version which will appear on the App Store and Google Play, and we are here to expose the game features to you.

  • Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes

All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can set up their favorite character as their cover girl freely. For the battle scenes, we used Unity 3D effect for its animation to show the power and excitement of the game.

  • Various storylines free to choose

Dialogue options can be chosen by the players in the storylines, every character will give different interesting reactions according to their personality settings. Your decision can influence the "Karma rate" of the characters and you have no chance to do it over once any option has been chosen, so you may need to think twice before you do any decision.

  • Karma system

In addition to the basic character upgrades, equipment, and other system advancement breakthroughs and evolutions, there is also a mysterious system called the "Karma system". Players can raise the value from the main storyline dialogue options or send gifts to strengthen the bond of their beloved characters.

For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our official site.

  • Game info

Name Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

E nabled device Android/iOS

Genre Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate U SERJOY Technology

Develop U SERJOY Technology

Charges Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Reddit

https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy

Instagram

https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy

Please put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio (Cardio Healthcare Inc.) is launching Metabike, the world's first metaverse & gaming integrated home fitness bike for use on tablet & smart TV. This next-gen indoor bike features built-in game controllers to give users full gaming functionality and IoT pedals which track real speed, torque, and workout distance to control the movement of the in-game avatar.

Metabike combines Move-to-Earn (M2E) with Play-to-Earn (P2E), rewarding users up to $30 per month in Cardio Points for use in-app on healthcare discounts, products & services with the option to swap Cardio Points for its ERC20-based crypto asset Cardiocoin (CR DC )
[ CRDC is the Weekly Star on MEXC Global after successfully listing on April 19th UTC 11:00].

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

The Cardio HUB platform (tablet & smart TV) pairs to Metabike via Bluetooth and features over 50 games & content from world-class developers ( including ROBLOX metaverse ) with monthly content library updates (think "Netflix" for exercise).

Founder & CEO Daniel Park says "People can exercise on Metabike while competing with global users in racing games, ride through scenic nature, watch their favorite shows on OTT platforms, and immerse themselves on leading metaverse platforms like Roblox, all while tracking their workout, receiving rewards for fitness, and having actual fun while exercising."

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio's patented technology senses power without torque sensors at 1/100 th of the cost. The IoT pedal attaches to virtually any indoor bike, transforming legacy & ODM equipment into smart bikes that measure real workout distance, calories burned, and access to the metaverse.

Cardio's smart treadmill BETA service ( Metarun, at 20 select gyms in Korea ) has verified 43,744 Km of exercise distance through 25,712 workouts over 7,449 hours of exercise, and users have received rewards worth around $10,000 .

Cardio gets its name from the word cardiovascular, which takes the lion's share of healthcare costs and is the focus of preventive healthcare. With the advent of metaverse, more people will exercise less, letting their fingers do the moving inside these digital spaces.

Cardio's Metabike & Metarun bridge "real-world" exercise with metaverse activity by combining the benefits of fitness with the fun of digital content (a nod to the equipment from the movie "Ready Player One").

About Cardio Healthcare (Silicon Valley & Korea)

Cardio is the only Move-to-Earn company that is cheat-proof and verifies only real fitness data, the foundation of data used in the healthcare industry (i.e. insurance companies). CRDC is tokenizes fitness data and provides healthcare a direct bridge to fitness users to create a healthier society.

