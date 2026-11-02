New TELUS collective agreement ratified by the United Steelworkers membership

Agreement reached ahead of current contract's expiry provides stability for more than 3,000 team members across Canada
Telus today announced that team members represented by the Telecommunications Workers Union, United Steelworkers Local 1944 (USW) bargaining unit have ratified the new agreement reached by the parties earlier this month. This new agreement, which has a term of April 1, 2027 to December 31, 2031, will apply to more than 3,000 Telus team members nationally.
"Thank you to our team members for supporting this agreement and to both bargaining teams for their constructive work," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of Telus. "Reaching an agreement well ahead of the current contract's expiry provides stability for our team members and our business, allowing us to focus together on delivering the reliable service and outstanding experiences our customers count on."
About Telus
Telus (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a leading Canadian communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. Telus is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. The Telus PureFibre and 5G networks connect Canadians at home, at work and in the communities where they live.
Telus Health is enhancing approximately 159 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Telus Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients.
Since 2000, Telus and our team members have contributed more than $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs to communities across Canada and around the world.
For more information, visit telus.com.
For more information, please contact:
Chelsey Higdon
Telus Public Relations
chelsey.higdon@telus.com
SOURCE Telus Communications Inc.
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