Level 4 Press presents a shocking take on the future of war.

Debut author Tory Quinn delivers an exhilarating sci-fi thriller that explores the future of high-stakes gaming. MegaDeath takes place in 2112, where warfare has been replaced by a worldwide eSports tournament. Nationalistic fever sweeps the globe and fans bet their lives on the outcome of the tournament. With today's popularity of eSports skyrocketing, and nationalism being stoked around the globe, MegaDeath is a thrilling and meaningful comment on today's world.

Tory Quinn first saw the danger of fanatical fans in a 2012 Egyptian Premier League football match, where 74 people died when fights broke out between fans. "What is this human phenomenon of my team, my tribe, my political party, my country ?" asks Quinn.

It's estimated that by 2023 there will be more than three billion gamers worldwide, glued to their screens, living for the win, and eager for the success of their individual or collective. Already tournaments like The Rocket League eSports World Championships, among others, attract millions of spectators from around the world, dwarfing most traditional sporting events. Quinn's dystopian future does not feel far out of reach.

It's 2112 and Megan Mori is the best gamer the world has ever seen. She has become a star player in the worldwide MegaDeath tournament for team North America . War between nations has become a spectator sport. Soldiers are now gamers, and every four years nations send their most cutthroat and athletic players to compete in this virtual reality tournament. Winners are patriots, and losers die.

For Megan, death can't come soon enough. Haunted by the loss of her daughter, which she blames on her own government, she has nothing more to lose and no one to fight for.

However, when patriotic fervor spins out of control and millions of fans start betting their lives on the outcome of MegaDeath , it becomes clear that a much more sinister agenda is unfolding. Megan will need to rally her fellow gamers against a threat that could end humanity as they know it.

Tory Quinn's MegaDeath depicts a future with unsettling parallels to our present. For some readers this will be an entertaining escape, for others it will be a profound exploration of human devotion.

Media contact:
Alyssia Gonzalez
340576@email4pr.com
208-891-3150

Distribution by IPG

Distribution by IPG

SOURCE Level 4 Press

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CLUB Closes $3.1M Seed Round for the First Free-to-Play and Play-and-Earn Soccer Ownership game

Zee Prime Capital Leads Funding of Company Formed by Soccer, Web3 & AAA Video Game Execs

Former Bungie Video Game Executive, Jonty Barnes ,
Joins Founding Team

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tim Mulligan Joins XSET as the Head of Sales

Former 100 Thieves executive focused on profitability across their apparel, content creators and esports teams as XSET celebrates its 2nd anniversary

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced the new hire of sales expert, Tim Mulligan to their team as XSET's new Head of Sales.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2022

Stern's Biggest SDCC to Date with New Booth, Return of the Pop-Up Arcade and Brand New Partners: the Nerdist, Toho, Rebellion Republic, Ozzy Osbourne and MORE!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., announces the company's triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con International. Making its biggest SDCC splash yet, Stern will be unveiling a new booth (#3721), exciting new partnerships, and of course its beloved Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

North Park University New Varsity Esports Team Complements Diverse Student Population

Looking to work alongside an already booming gaming industry located in Chicago North Park University ( North Park ) is excited to add Esports as the institution's first coed and 19 th overall sport. Recruiting for incoming student-athletes will begin immediately, with competition to start Fall of 2023.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about.

"We are excited to add Esports to the athletic department," said John Born , North Park Assistant Vice President, Director of Athletics. "It is a great opportunity to meet current demand and add to the diversity of the institution. The combination of an emerging sport and the resources of Chicago is a definite win-win scenario."

Esports, a form of competitive, organized video gaming, is most often used in a "multiplayer" setting. As a fan-friendly sport when it comes to viewership and streaming, Esports is expected to net 29.6 million monthly viewers this year, up 11.5% from 2021 according to estimates done by Insider Intelligence .

Chicago has been a hotspot for Esports for many years and North Park is well-situated with its Chicago campus to be in the epicenter of this growing sport. The League Championship Series for high level League of Legends players will take place at the United Center September 10 th and 11 th . Additionally, Chicago's City Council approved a $30 million dollar arena, "Surge" Esports Stadium, to be built in Bronzeville. Investments like these will provide North Park students ample opportunity to expand their abilities and purse longer-term career options in the field.

Though exploding in popularity, including the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has not officially sponsored Esports for intercollegiate competition. However, North Park will join the National Association of College Esports, the largest member association of college and university sponsored Esports programs that promotes student education and development through intercollegiate Esports.

"Meeting students where they are at is what we aim to do at North Park and offering Esports as an official varsity program is no exception. As a university, we are fortunate to have the resources to have this dream come to fruition. This is a great day for North Park ."

North Park will immediately begin a nationwide search for a full-time Esports coach.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21 st Century America.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-park-university-new-varsity-esports-team-complements-diverse-student-population-301585464.html

SOURCE North Park University

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Hundred brings kids' dream cricket stadium to life in Minecraft

With the help of 10 imaginative children, The Hundred, cricket's newest competition which fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, has unveiled an immersive stadium build in the world's biggest sandbox video game, Minecraft .

Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to take part in The Hundred's 'Every Block Counts' competition, tasked with designing their ultimate cricket stadium experience with no limits on what it could contain.

The aspiring young Minecrafters' entries were imaginative and the top 10 designs included everything required for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through wicket, rollercoaster, rainbow arch, sea creature moat and rooftop nature garden. This is the first ever sports stadium built in the world-famous gaming platform through a kids competition.

The virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with on PC. To download the stadium visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts .

Winning Children and their Entries:

  • Polly, New Malden, featuring a boundary moat and glass floors
  • Ethan, Broadstairs, featuring a spaceship stadium with fireworks
  • Samuel, Broadstairs, featuring a pool with sea creatures
  • Rosie, Castleford , featuring disco lights
  • Joe, Poulton-Le-Fylde, featuring a giant scoring hand
  • Ben, Carnforth, featuring a rooftop nature garden
  • Joseph, Notting Hill, featuring a huge main stage for entertainment
  • Samuel, Leeds, featuring funfair elements including a rollercoaster
  • Thea, Newmarket , featuring a rainbow-coloured arch
  • Isaac, Bexleyheath, featuring cricket ball VIP boxes

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix player and gaming aficionado Issy Wong and Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney .

Commenting on the launch of the world, Issy Wong said: "We've seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It's been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment."

"As soon as I read the brief, I knew that I had to do something colourful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity" said 12-year-old winner Thea. 8-year-old winner Rosie commented "In Minecraft your imagination can run wild! I've gone for sea creatures swimming around the pitch."

The Hundred is back for its second year, with family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket. Men's and women's games kick off on the 3 rd and 11 th August. For more information, visit thehundred.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858449/The_Hundred_Moat.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858453/The_Hundred_Space_Bowl.mp4

A boundary moat filled with sea creatures was a popular design element, inspired by Samuel, aged 12. (PRNewsfoto/The Hundred)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hundred-brings-kids-dream-cricket-stadium-to-life-in-minecraft-301585771.html

SOURCE The Hundred

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/14/c7003.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKILLGIGS LEVELS UP WITH VIDEO GAME TOURNAMENT PARTNERSHIP

SkillGigs and Drop-In Gaming Partner to Connect Tech Talent to Opportunity

SkillGigs Inc., a leading talent marketplace for skilled professionals, announces an esports and video gaming tournament partnership with Drop-In Gaming, a competitive and social tournament gaming platform that brings gamers of all abilities together to compete and win cash prizes. The partnership tournament series known as SkillBash, is set to launch on July 18 th . It will kick off with a 5-day tournament series with daily competitive cash prizes available across a variety of games.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

