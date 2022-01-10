- GM Frens, a publisher for indie Web3 games, announced today the launch of its publishing services and accelerator program for indie game developers. The goal of the company is to break down barriers to entry for those wanting to create games and make a living off their creations.
- GM Frens, a publisher for indie Web3 games, announced today the launch of its publishing services and accelerator program for indie game developers. The goal of the company is to break down barriers to entry for those wanting to create games and make a living off their creations.
The boom of NFTs and blockchain technology has opened up a whole host of opportunities in the gaming world. However, many developers have a limited understanding of how Web3 technologies apply to games, or lack the tools and expertise to launch their games with an eye toward long-term success and profitability. Those are the issues that GM Frens aims to solve with its publishing services and developer accelerator program.
GM Frens will offer support with game design and tokenomics, tech and blockchain integrations, NFT sales and token launches, marketing, and community building. As the publishing arm of blockchain gaming and technology platform OP Games , GM Frens will make its published games available to play on OP Arcade.
"We are excited to bring GM Frens into the mix of all the great things OP Games is building," said Chase Freo , CEO of OP Games. "A Web3 game publishing arm will not only ensure funding opportunities for game developers but will also allow us to usher more Web2 game developers into the blockchain world."
On the accelerator side, the company has enlisted an array of gaming and Web3 experts that will mentor and work alongside developers during the 3-month accelerator program.
Developers who wish to publish their games with GM Frens can apply on their website. Applications for the pilot accelerator program will be accepted from January 6 until February 4, 2022 .
About GM Frens
GM Frens is a games publisher and accelerator that enables independent developers to build, publish, and monetize games on the blockchain. Harnessing the power of Web3 technologies, the company aims to break down barriers to entry for passionate game developers who want to make a living off their creations.
About OP Games
OP Games is an open-source technology company focused on bridging game developers to Web3. We aim to be the center of Web3 gaming, using radical economics to support our vibrant community of developers, creators, fans, and players.
Contact: Daniela Fernandez-Ulen , +15106060091, daniela@outplay.games
CryptoBoxers, the First Blockchain Boxing Video Game, Re-Enters the Ring with NFT Apparel
It was late 2019 when CryptoBoxers the very first boxing video game with an ecosystem in cryptocurrency, based on the blockchain, announced a projected entry date into the gaming market. Then Covid hit, and the world was propelled into an unexpected twelfth round. Cryptocurrency however, emerged from the pandemic, becoming a mainstream force, and CryptoBoxers followed the lead, rising before the referee's final ten second countdown. Game creator and CEO of Me N Mines Media, Andrew Gilliam has victoriously announced that CryptoBoxers is now entering the ring of fashion, with a new CryptoBoxers NFT apparel line, in anticipation of the game's pending release date with newly developed features.
CryptoBoxers has been busy planning, plotting, and partnering with select professional boxers to customize NFT packages to be released as the first in a series of rounds that include NFT apparel. The first round series includes past champions Michael Spinks , Lamon Brewster , Poison Junior Jones, Billy Wright , Montell Griffin , Buster Douglas and female champion boxer Tracy Byrd . Current champions and contenders include Austin Trout, Alexander Frank , Carlos Takam, Helen Joseph, Yoselin Fernandez, Chevelle Hallback, Oxiandia Castillo, Yahu Blackwell, Evander Castillo, Jean Carlos Vargas, WBC Heavyweight Champion Danielle Perkins , and their first NFT referee, the legendary Tony Weeks .
Utilizing the latest technology, each boxer sends images to the CryptoBoxers team. The images are then transformed into singular, explosive, alter dimensional patterns and transfixed on to hoodies, long sleeves, and t-shirts. The boxer's apparel is then linked to them as an opportunity for additional branding in the digital space while tapping into the crypto commodity market. The CryptoBoxers NFT apparel line is already expanding into other areas, while active professional boxers are currently taking their pattern to the ring wearing their NFT wardrobe gear for the fighter's corner, press conferences and weigh-ins. Merchandise is currently priced at a 1000% off for a limited time at https://crypto-boxers.myshopify.com/ with the official CryptoBoxers NFT platform set to launch later this year.
Creating revenue streams for embattled athletes was always Andrew Gilliam's plan when he first envisioned CryptoBoxers in 2018. A hip hop historian with a background in online marketing, Gilliam has over two decades of experience in his field. "With CryptoBoxers, any professional boxer can secure additional income, whether they are active or non-active, whether they have social media or not. Our vision for the expanded NFT platform is projected to add millions to the sport of boxing outside of the ring while allowing the fans to connect and feel the genuine presence of each boxer," notes Gilliam.
"We envision this portion of what we can fully offer as a hybrid version of EA Sports. Instead of our company and staff members lining their pockets, we partner first with them, the athlete, then we monetize with them, to create and give them a passive income that increases with minimum involvement. Our NFT apparel is starting with round one. Beyond just game play, revenue is created through every opportunity the digital world allows," asserts Gilliam.
CryptoBoxers is a diversifying element that will transform the boxing and gaming markets, eventually expanding and evolving beyond boxing to include all combat sports. CryptoBoxers aims to be the leading platform uplifting the community of aspiring combat sports athletes and their fans, empowering people of color and disenfranchised groups. Utilizing advanced tech, innovative business models, plus a more equitable and engaging experience, CryptoBoxers' championship belt is disrupting the status quo and generating untapped market potential.
Check out the CryptoBoxers promo at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8m0PDbTH0Ww .
For ringside tickets, go to https://linktr.ee/cryptoboxers .
Media Contact
jazzmyne Public Relations
323-380-8819
makeda@jazzmynepr.com
www.jazzmynepr.com
Dunxin Financial Sets Up Computing Power Investment Fund and Plans of Intelligence Computing Power Centre based on Metaverse Platform
In Metaverse industry, artificial intelligence computing power infrastructure becomes important strategy deployment and key content of "New Infrastructure" under the new development paradigm . The investment in new computing power infrastructure meets the requirement s of global social economy development and transition. It plays important role in promoting the implement of artificial intelligence strategy, energizing of real economy transition, enhancing the society governance and promoting the cultivation of professionals in artificial intelligence and engineering technology industries.
During the process of business transition into Metaverse industry, DXF works carefully and make steady progress by consolidation of industry foundation and integration of industry and finance. We start from infrastructure and hardware and dedicate to create Metaverse ecology with independent R&D and innovation capabilities. We plan to press fast moving button for our business transition by setting up "Computing Power Investment Fund" with overseas and domestic well-known financial institutions and individual investors. The total investment is around RMB1 billion .
The main functions and applications of DXF's artificial intelligence computing power centre include:
- Powerful real-time computing and processing. It may provide users with unobstructed network access and browse, such as webpage browse, video entertainment, online game, online payment, etc.
- Large-scale data computing. Huge load of data computing is backed by powerful computing power resources, such as distributed computing of block chain, cloud services and computing, scientific research and computing, etc.
- Cold data business, such back-up storage, data transfer, etc.
Artificial Intelligence Computing Power Centre of DXF is expected to be located in Hong Kong and some overseas regions and start to operation in next 3-5 years.
About Dunxin Financial
Dunxin Financial, established in March 2013 with headquarter in Wuhan, China , is an innovative fintech company originally engaged in business of providing loan facilities to micro sized enterprise and individuals.
After listed in New York stock exchange, we strategically consider and plan main business transition. In the past two years, we conducted deeply research and analyze over 200 projects in medical health, bio-pharmaceuticals, cold chain logistics, big data and block chain industry. In 2021, we decided to focus our attention to Metaverse industry. By ways of investment, merge and acquisition, integration of resources and energizing of business management, we execute our planning and rapidly step into Metaverse industry.
After its business transition, the Company will develop block chain, NFT digitalization and be involved in the Metaverse business.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "to be," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Dunxin Financial's control, which may cause Dunxin Financial's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in this press release, and the differences may be material. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Dunxin Financial 's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dunxin Financial does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Wondr Gaming Appoints Ian Rasmussen as Vice-President & Head of Customer Success
Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Rasmussen as Vice-President & Head of Customer Success. Ian joins Wondr Gaming from Enthusiast Gaming, having previously been with New York based global media agency, Initiative. Ian will join Wondr Gaming's media team headquartered in Los Angeles reporting to Chef Revenue Officer & Head of Sales, Rob Frohling .
Wondr Gaming's direct media business continues to grow, with customers in telecommunications, electronics and gaming hardware, banking, e-commerce, CSR, crypto and crypto mining, and beyond. Ian will play a crucial role in leading Wondr's customer success team, which engages with clients on all of Wondr's direct media, and growing programmatic media offering.
"Wondr is building our business around its people, and a culture that is defined by a commitment to seeing our creative ideas manifested in every client campaign. We genuinely view our campaigns as an expression of our creativity individually, and as a team. Engaging global brands with the GenZ and Millennial gaming audience hosted across Gamelancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, which constitutes over 1 billion monthly views and 24,000,000+ followers, is accomplished by telling meaningful stories through short-form video content, which connect our community with brands they care about. Ian is a tremendous addition to our growing family here at Wondr Gaming, his knowledge and experience guiding campaigns for some of the largest brands on the planet will be instrumental in ensuring we harness our creative capabilities to their fullest extent, delivering world-class media campaigns for our clients." - Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming
"I am thrilled to join Wondr Gaming at such an exciting time in the company's growth. Wondr is in prime position to advance the gaming world into a more interconnected entertainment landscape. I look forward to helping our clients navigate this ever-changing industry and produce impactful, authentic campaigns that speak to the diverse gaming audience." - Ian Rasmussen , Vice-President & Head of Customer Success, Wondr Gaming
About Wondr Gaming
Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programatic sales hosted on GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 24,000,000+ followers.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains forward – looking statements and forward – looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward – looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward – looking statements and information relating to the completion of the potential transaction and other matters. The forward – looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward – looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward – looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward – looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward – looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward – looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Huobi Primelist to List LOVE, Backing DEESSE's Vision for 'Enjoy to Earn' Gameplay
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its tenth Primelist event, offering its users exclusive access to the GameFi project Deesse and its token LOVE upon listing on Huobi Global. Deesse is a blockchain enabled, idle Role-Playing Game (RPG) or Card Placement Game (CPG) that allows players to earn tokens and NFTs during gameplay. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by locking in assets (HT or USDT) and trading on the platform for tickets.
The draw of GameFi today is its 'Play to Earn' concept. Players can not only level up and battle in games, but can also sell their collected tokens, equipment, and other NFT assets on marketplaces to obtain a source of income. However, these games lack the emotional resonance that many users look for. To address the issue, Deesse encourages a 'Enjoy to Earn' model, through which in-game NFT tokens and equipment can be upgraded to enhance their rarity and become sources of new content for players in the virtual world. LOVE's listing reflects Huobi's confidence in DEESSE's team of developers and its future growth potential.
The tenth Primelist event will feature a new model for participants to win access to new token listings. Starting 16:00 (HKT time) on Jan 12 , users will be eligible for an allocation at the opening price if they lock in and trade assets for allotted tickets during the event period (11:00 Jan 8 - 16:00 Jan 12 , HKT time.) Other users not participating in Primelist can also purchase LOVE tokens on Huobi Global after the listing. For more details, click here .
Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081 .
About Huobi Group
Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more.
East Side Games Group
Overview
In 2020, the mobile gaming market saw unprecedented growth with a 46 percent increase in gamers and a 46.5 percent market share of the entire US$158 billion global gaming industry. As the proliferation of accessible and engaging mobile games continues, it’s clear this industry should see significant growth.
In North America alone, mobile gaming content market values could reach over US$29.1 billion by 2022, a fraction of the total market value considering the overwhelming popularity of free-to-play mobile gaming throughout the world. Companies taking advantage of evolutions in brand partnerships and strategic acquisitions give investors fantastic exposure to this exponentially growing space and a chance to make it to the top of the mobile gaming leaderboard.
East Side Games Group (TSX:EAGR) is the largest free-to-play mobile game company in Canada publicly traded on the TSX Venture. The company currently has ten games in its portfolio with plans for expansion.
Since its inception in 2018, the company has worked towards scaling its decentralized organization and executing on its 3 core pillars of revenue growth. East Side Games Group's 3 core growth pillars are Portfolio & Product, Technology Platform (ex. IdleKit) and M&A for acquired growth and revenue consolidation. East Side Games Group studios include East Side Games and LDRLY Games.
East Side Games Group has been quick to establish strong brand partnerships with the likes of Archer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and, most recently, the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. In early 2021, the company announced an upcoming IP partnership with the RuPaul brand in creating a free-to-play mobile game that is the first of its kind in the LGBTQ space.
The IdleKit technology platform also provides exceptional high-margin SaaS revenue possibilities and distributed growth upside. East Side Games Group has brought on five new IdleKit partners since the beginning of 2021, including BigFoot Gaming Inc. out of South America and Mighty Kingdom (ASX:MKL), the biggest independent game developer in Australia.
With the establishment of several significant global IP partnerships in the works, the company continues to cast a wider net and geographic footprint in the rapidly expanding mobile gaming market.
East Side Games Group leverages an early-mover advantage as one of only two free-to-play public companies in Canada. Its impressive CAD$330 million market cap, robust financial platform and expert M&A strategies establish the company’s position as a dominant player in the growing Canadian and international market.
East Side Games Group’s management team brings together unparalleled media and gaming expertise and a proven entrepreneurial vision. With over 150 years of combined experience across M&A, finance, tech and gaming industries, this leadership primes East Side Games Group for exceptional organic growth and expansion potential.
Company Highlights
- The company has a robust game portfolio and product pillar, which engages key IP partnerships with notable brands like Trailer Park Boys, Cheech and Chong and the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise partnership to create an innovative game catered for the LGBTQ space.
- Its IdleKit technology platform leverages strategic partnerships for expansive distributed growth and high-margin SaaS revenue & royalty opportunities.
- East Side Games Group is an early-mover in the underrepresented Canadian gaming market. It stands as a small-to-mid market consolidator of various gaming studios
- The company aims to leverage Canada’s brilliant gaming talent and become a top free-to-play gaming company globally.
- The company has a management team with proven media and gaming expertise and entrepreneurial vision to get East Side Games Group to the top in mobile and free-to-play in Canada and international markets.
- East Side Games Group entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Truly Social Games (“TSG“), an innovative developer and publisher of mobile games headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.
Portfolio
Gaming Portfolio & Product Pillar
East Side Games Group currently has ten games in its robust gaming portfolio. Its well-established studios, East Side Games and LDRLY Games, offer a compelling portfolio of games, developed and published in-house or through IP partnerships and acquisitions. These studios utilize an innovative data-driven process to enhance the retention of their games throughout their lifetime.
East Side Games Group focuses on long lifecycle games with narrative-driven emphasis to increase loyal IP-linked fan bases and stable revenues. The company currently has several game and branded partnerships in the works, including an exciting RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise branded game to open doors into untapped markets and highly prospective gamer spaces.
IdleKit Platform
The IdleKit technology platform offers East Side Games Group high-margin SaaS revenue & royalty possibilities. The platform works to complement organic portfolio revenue generation with in-app purchases and advertising and margin expansion potential with recurring platform expansion to drive gross margin improvements.
IdleKit includes key partnerships like Mighty Kingdom, BigFoot Gaming Inc, Game Masons and more. In December 2020, the company accomplished a non-IP fantasy game soft launch with a built-in partnership with Truly Social Games, which could see significant acquisition LOI. Developers seek to benefit from this platform’s seamless compatibility with Unity and reduced developer risk.
Management Team
Darcy Taylor — CEO
Darcy Taylor has over 20 years of senior executive experience building successful companies and brands spanning Asia, Europe and North America. He has a proven track record in C-suite and senior leadership roles at IMG Canada (now Endeavor LLC), Logic Technologies Inc, JT International S.A. and MASEV Communications Inc, which was acquired by IMG Canada. Taylor’s experience spans corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial environments across free-to-play Mobile games, FinTech, esports, Blockchain, FMCG/CPG, Digital Marketing & Media and Sports & Entertainment industries.
Jason Bailey — CRO
Jason is a founder of East Side Games, Canada’s leading independent gaming studio. Jason is considered one of Canada’s most experienced gaming entrepreneurs. Before East Side Games, Jason was a founder of Super Rewards, which he sold in 2009. Super Rewards was a social game monetization platform that helped pioneer the free-to-play game model that is ubiquitous today. Over the last 20 years, he has been a mentor to and investor in various Canadian startups and technology companies.
Jim MacCallum — CPA, CA, CFA, CFO
Jim is a CPA, CA and a CFA with over 20 years of finance experience. Most recently, Jim was SVP, Finance and Acting CFO at Westport Fuel Systems and, before Westport, held senior roles at Amica Mature Lifestyles, Absolute Software and Cisco Systems. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and international experience, having worked for four years in California and two years in Russia. Jim articled with KPMG in Vancouver, British Columbia and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Navitas' Next-Gen GaN IC Powers OPPO's Reno7 Pro 'League of Legends' Limited-Edition 50W 'Cookie' Fast Charger
Navitas Semiconductor announced today that its GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) ICs power OPPO's new 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast 'League of Legions' limited-edition fast charger. This 'collectable' version of OPPO's ground-breaking 'cookie' charger has an extraordinary thin and light body and an innovative 'lanyard' charging cable.
The charger case has a pure-black, 'piano-paint' luster, in line with the temperament of Riot Games' 'League of Legends' on-line, fantasy role-playing game. The unique style is designed to attract the younger-generation League of Legends players. The new customized X-shaped protective back-clip and the "Jinx" character's signature graffiti elements perfectly integrate the gaming elements of 'League of Legends' into the shape of the charger. In addition, the charging data cable appears in the form of a lanyard, giving this charger another layer of innovation. As light and compact as the original GaN charger, it is now even more fashionable and portable.
GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance.
The tiny-yet-powerful OPPO cookie charger uses two, 2MHz-rated NV6115 GaNFast ICs in an active-clamp flyback (ACF) architecture with zero-voltage and zero-current switching for the highest efficiency. The breakthrough low-profile form-factor is achieved using a high-frequency planar transformer. At only 82 x 39 x 10.5 mm (33 cc), and a featherweight 55 g, the OPPO cookie is the world's thinnest, lightest 50W fast-charger .
Jeff ZHANG, Chief Charging Technology Scientist of OPPO said on the product release: "We are very pleased to add 'League of Legends' game elements to the classic OPPO super-fast cookie charger. GaN is now once again integrated into this charger that has attracted much attention from mobile game fans. This charger brings consumers a light and fast charging experience, while allowing 'League of Legends' fans to show their unique personality."
The ground-breaking 'cookie' charger was designed by Powerland Technology. Co-founder Dr. Qiu YANG stated, "Powerland has always insisted on integrating excellent innovative technology like GaNFast power ICs with rich product-development experience, design and production. The '50W' cookie charger is the crystallization of our continuous innovation. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with OPPO and Navitas Semiconductor to continue to bring amazing charging products to consumers."
"Navitas is very honored to once again assist the release of OPPO 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast cookie charger through the excellent design of Powerland Electronics," said Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China. "Our joint goal is to continue to explore gallium nitride's charging potential, to create smaller, lighter, greener and more convenient charging."
About OPPO:
OPPO launched the first "smiley phone" in 2008, which started the exploration and lead the journey to the ultimate beautiful technology. At present, OPPO allows consumers around the world to enjoy the most beautiful technology with smart terminal products with Find and R series mobile phones as the core, and internet services such as OPPO+.
Corporate Vision: To be a healthier and longer-lasting enterprise.
Corporate mission: Let extraordinary hearts enjoy the most beautiful technology.
Corporate values: duty, user orientation, pursuit of ultimate results orientation
About Powerland:
Powerland Technology Inc . is a leading power company, providing full services, products and solutions for power electronics and renewable energy applications with high efficiency, high reliability, ultra-long lifetime, and high power density.
Since its establishment in 2009, Powerland has attracted international expertise and employed power technologists into its R&D team, and has been excelling in both technology innovation and superior power electronics products, including adapters, Li-ion battery chargers, DC/DC, LED drivers, and industrial power. In addition, to strengthen the technology and market competitiveness, Powerland has established strategic cooperation relationships with multiple global companies and provided customized design services for challenging power solutions.
Looking into the future, Powerland will continue the "First to Innovate" product strategy, and will extend the advantages in leading-edge technologies, targeting to be the world leader for "Zero Carbon" system solutions for renewable energy and power electronics.
About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading as NVTS on October 20th, 2021 .
Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners. League of Legends is a trademark of Riot Games, Inc. Navitas Semiconductor and Powerland Technology are not affiliated with, and their products are not endorsed by, Riot Games, Inc.
Contact Information
Stephen Oliver , VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com
