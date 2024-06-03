Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kincora Copper logo

New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • New wholly owned exploration license secured covering the Wongarbon Project, which is interpreted to host one of the last remaining untested and large intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc:
    • Regionally significant magmatic complex situated on the interpreted under cover extension of the northern Molong Belt coincident with an intrusive level cross arc structure supporting a series of large and untested porphyry targets.
    • Clear analogues of the nearby complexes and existing Tier 1 deposits in the Arc and aeromagnetic signatures of other globally significant porphyry deposits.
    • Previously identified as a large-scale new intrusive complex target by Newcrest but not drill tested at the time due the Cadia Far East and Ridgeway discoveries.
    • Recent interpretations support immediate high priority targets for drilling.
    • The Wongarbon project has never been drilled.
  • Alkane and Magmatic Resources’ are currently undertaking drilling at a total of seven porphyry targets along a common transverse structure that is interpreted to extend into the Wongarbon Project and be a key control to the 14.7Moz gold equivalent inventory at the Boda and Kaiser porphyry deposits.
  • In May 2024, Kincora secured AngloGold Ashanti as a partner for the Northern Junee- Narromine Belt (NJNB) Project, including the Nyngan and Nevertire licenses, via an up to A$50m for 80% Earn-in and Joint Venture agreement. The NJNB Project host’s new district scale and largely untested intrusive complex potential similar to the Wongarbon Project.

The remaining untested intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc porphyry geology are a globally significant exploration opportunity. This is increasingly evidenced by AngloGold Ashanti, FMG and S2 Resources’ having secured over 10,000km2 of exploration ground in the last 12 months via four Earn-in and Joint Venture agreements supporting potentially over A$200m in exploration expenditure. Also in the Arc over this period Cadia and Northparkes, Australia’s largest and second largest porphyry mines, have been the focus of change of control acquisitions.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, commented:

“The next Cadia-scale deposit in the Macquarie Arc will likely be found in the covered and under explored parts of this proven Tier 1 terrane and jurisdiction.

This is virgin territory and a major opportunity with huge upside, which is being increasingly recognised as evidenced by recent significant deals and increasing investment by industry heavyweights.

Regional magnetics has proven very effective in mapping the volcanic belts and the major deposits have identifiable intrusive complex signatures. This is evidenced in the southern and more mature sections of the Arc that already hosts over 160Moz gold equivalent endowment.

Kincora’s Wongarbon, Nyngan and Nevertire projects are real stand out examples of these in the right locations and with the right features, hosting three of the very few remaining untested large volcano-intrusive complexes of the Arc.

It is absolutely mystifying why to date so little exploration has been carried out over the covered northern parts of the Arc and why Wongarbon has never been drilled. It is a prime candidate for major discovery.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Kincora Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.



KCC:AU
Alchemy Resources logo

Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.

Keep reading...Show less
Venture Minerals logo

Drilling Delivers More Record REE Intersections at Jupiter

The Board of Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from recent drilling at the 70%-owned, clay-hosted Jupiter Rare Earths Project.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Global Licence Agreement Secured for Flash Joule Heating Technology with Rice University

Flash Joule Heating Process has the potential to disrupt traditional extraction and recovery of critical metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has executed a licence agreement with Rice University (Rice) to secure the exclusive global rights to Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for the processing of a broad range of materials. The license agreement gives MTM the right to the proprietary technology under the associated patents for recovery of rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste (including coal fly ash and bauxite residue), ores, electronic waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. Rice will receive consideration comprising of fees, royalties (based on revenue generated directly from the license) and milestone development payments, as well as an equity payment in the form of unlisted options.

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, is pleased to announce the Regional Government of Extremadura’s Directorate General of Industry, Energy and Mines (‘DoM’, or ‘Mines Department’) has confirmed the viability of the lithium resource at the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This notification completes the first stage of the Direct Exploitation Concession Application (‘ECA’) (‘Mining Licence Application') and the Company is now able to move forward to the next stage of the licencing process for the integrated San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This next stage comprises lodgement of the highly detailed, Project Exploitation (mining and processing), Rehabilitation & Restoration, and Environmental Impact Assessments.

Keep reading...Show less
Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Anax Metals Ltd (ASX: ANX) (Anax) and Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) (Develop) are pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Scoping Study announced in March 2024 investigating options for processing select oxide and transitional ores from Sulphur Springs at Whim Creek.1 The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Develop’s 100%-owned Sulphur Springs Zinc-Copper project is located 115 km south-east of Port Hedland and 150 km east-southeast of Whim Creek.

  • Bench scale tests on Sulphur Springs oxide and transitional ore demonstrate excellent leaching amenability
  • High grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80-95%
  • High grade transitional zinc recoveries ranged between 95% and 99%
  • Whim Creek bacteria used to enhance the leaching process
  • High zinc recoveries could unlock significant value for the joint venture through zinc sulphate production
  • Acid production from the leaching process potentially a valuable byproduct

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:“The Anax team has applied the considerable knowledge and learnings, including from the Whim Creek heap leach programme over the last three years, to deliver outstanding outcomes in this preliminary round of test work. Heap leaching of copper oxide and transitional ores is commonly practiced, and the Sulphur Springs ore has demonstrated excellent amenability to the process conditions we have applied. We are excited to have demonstrated the excellent response of zinc dissolution to the process as this may facilitate the production of zinc sulphate, a key additive to fertilisers.”

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Emu NL (EMU or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a $250k placement and is undertaking a fully underwritten 3:5 non-renounceable rights issues (“Rights Issue”) at $0.025 to raise up to approximately an additional $1.2 million (before costs).

Keep reading...Show less

