New Lithium Targets in Eastern Greenland Identified by Brunswick Exploration

New Lithium Targets in Eastern Greenland Identified by Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, as compilation work by the BRW team continues, it has identified new high potential areas in Greenland and has proceeded to immediately apply for a mineral license covering these targets. BRW is the only company delineating the lithium potential of the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "I am particularly pleased to continue expanding our portfolio in a country which has significant untapped exploration potential. Our Greenland lithium portfolio benefits from cost-effective exploration programs with little to no overburden, allowing for rapid testing similar to our first Greenlandic lithium discovery in late 2024.

Furthermore, as we continue to outline and expand the lithium potential of Greenland, we are confident any future spodumene concentrate can reach both North American and European markets by boat without requiring transportation by more expensive truck or rail infrastructure. With our current land position in western and eastern Greenland, we now have hundreds of staked and untested targets across Greenland and are very excited about our 2025 exploration campaign.

We are also progressing aggressively through our drill targets at our Mirage project and first results are expected in the coming weeks."

Hinksland License

The new license contains 5 blocks and is located roughly 240 kilometers from the community of Ittoqqortoormiit and roughly 200 kilometers from the airstrip in Nerlerit (Figure 1). Ittoqqortoormiit is a coastal community with a helipad that is home to roughly 300 people. The license is a mix of Mesoproterozoic metasediments and the Archean Rae Craton that extends from the western coast, where BRW's Uummannaq project is located. In east Greenland, the Rae Craton has been reworked by the Caledonian orogeny, which extends southeast to the Leinster lithium district of Ireland, continues southwest to Newfoundland's Killick lithium project, and extends to the Carolinas' lithium region in the United States of America.

The License is also located 110 kilometers from the Malmberg molybdenum project that is nearly through the process of obtaining an exploitation license as it seeks to transition from development to mining.

The new license blocks have over 50 mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops, including nine that are between 500 and roughly 10,000 meters in strike length, for a total new license area of roughly 17,800 hectares. The license and surrounding area contain key geologic markers for BRW including a 2-mica granite and ultramafic rocks. Licence applications have been submitted and are awaiting government final approval.

BRW plans to visit this new region in 2025 and would also like to thank Xploration Services Greenland A/S for their assistance with license applications and various logistics for the 2025 season.

Figure 1: Hinksland License Area

Hinksland License Area

Clarification regarding December 2024 Private Placement

There was a discrepancy in a news release of the Corporation dated December 20, 2024 regarding the private placement that closed on the same date (the "Private Placement"). The news release reported that $170,872.79 was paid to finders in relation to the Private Placement. The accurate amount should have been $169,262.79. Additionally, the number of shares subscribed by insiders in connection with the Private Placement is 1,977,000 (or 3,539,501 when including shares purchased by an insider as a final purchaser of charity flow-through shares), rather than the previously stated 2,887,501 shares.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland, including the Mirage Project.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da3c3232-c47e-463e-9fec-819acff957bb


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

brunswick explorationbrw:tcmtsxv:brwbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring Diverse, Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Canada

Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its plans for the 2025 summer exploration program in Greenland as well as a mineral license expansion of the Paamiut project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following strong metallurgical results and the start of drilling at the Mirage Project in Quebec, we are delighted to announce assay results from the Ivisaartoq discovery near Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The assays confirm the presence of spodumene throughout the discovery dyke and demonstrates that it is part of an evolved trend which will require significant additional work to fully realize its potential. This highly prospective trend remains underexplored with dozens of pegmatites yet to be visited.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its plans for the 2025 summer exploration program in Greenland as well as a mineral license expansion of the Paamiut project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following strong metallurgical results and the start of drilling at the Mirage Project in Quebec, we are delighted to announce assay results from the Ivisaartoq discovery near Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The assays confirm the presence of spodumene throughout the discovery dyke and demonstrates that it is part of an evolved trend which will require significant additional work to fully realize its potential. This highly prospective trend remains underexplored with dozens of pegmatites yet to be visited.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its plans for the 2025 summer exploration program in Greenland as well as a mineral license expansion of the Paamiut project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following strong metallurgical results and the start of drilling at the Mirage Project in Quebec, we are delighted to announce assay results from the Ivisaartoq discovery near Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The assays confirm the presence of spodumene throughout the discovery dyke and demonstrates that it is part of an evolved trend which will require significant additional work to fully realize its potential. This highly prospective trend remains underexplored with dozens of pegmatites yet to be visited.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its plans for the 2025 summer exploration program in Greenland as well as a mineral license expansion of the Paamiut project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following strong metallurgical results and the start of drilling at the Mirage Project in Quebec, we are delighted to announce assay results from the Ivisaartoq discovery near Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The assays confirm the presence of spodumene throughout the discovery dyke and demonstrates that it is part of an evolved trend which will require significant additional work to fully realize its potential. This highly prospective trend remains underexplored with dozens of pegmatites yet to be visited.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its plans for the 2025 summer exploration program in Greenland as well as a mineral license expansion of the Paamiut project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following strong metallurgical results and the start of drilling at the Mirage Project in Quebec, we are delighted to announce assay results from the Ivisaartoq discovery near Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The assays confirm the presence of spodumene throughout the discovery dyke and demonstrates that it is part of an evolved trend which will require significant additional work to fully realize its potential. This highly prospective trend remains underexplored with dozens of pegmatites yet to be visited.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Comprehensive Review of Operations and Half Year Report

Altech Batteries Ltd Comprehensive Review of Operations and Half Year Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to present a comprehensive review of its operations for the six months ending 31 December 2024. This period has been marked by significant achievements and strategic advancements across various facets of the Company.

CERENERGY(R) Salt Battery Project:

Altech announced that its first CERENERGY(R) ABS60 battery prototype is online and operating successfully. The completed battery unit has passed all physical tests with flying colours. The prototype was installed at Altech's joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS' test laboratory in Dresden, Germany, and integrated into a specially designed battery test station. This setup enables continuous daily charging and discharging cycles to assess the battery's efficiency, stability, and overall performance under real-world conditions.

Altech, through its Germany subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH ("ABG"), announced the appointment of global big four professional services firm ("funding adviser") to assist in securing finance for the construction of Altech's 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery manufacturing plant in Germany. The project's financing strategy is structured across three key areas: debt, equity, and grants.

These sources will cover not only the capital expenditures but also financing costs, working capital, debt service coverage, and an additional contingency for potential business interruptions.

Altech announced the execution of the first Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.

Altech announced the execution of a second Offtake Letter of Intent between Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Reflau is a joint venture between utility companies Enertrag SE (Enerttag) and Energiequelle GmbH.

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), RefLau will purchase 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) energy storage capacity in the first year, then 32 MWh per year thereafter for the next four years of production. As part of the LOI, it was further agreed that Altech will purchase green electricity at competitive prices directly from the partners in the region for the planned production plant.

Altech announced the execution of a third offtake Heads of Agreement (HOA) between Axsol GmbH (Axsol) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Axsol is a leading, award-winning provider of integrated renewable energy solutions and is based in Germany. Axsol leverages its expertise in diverse battery technologies and systems, alongside specialised equipment, to seamlessly integrate solar, wind, hydrogen energy and fuel cell solutions. These advanced energy systems ensure safe and reliable energy supply across multiple industries. Altech has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Axsol to supply the western defence industry with CERENERGY(R) battery technology. As a certified supplier to NATO and select western allied forces, Axsol's involvement will streamline qualification procedures, enabling early market entry and sales of CERENERGY(R) batteries. These highly robust, durable and non-flammable batteries are ideally suited for defence applications and government agencies.

Silumina AnodesTM Battery Materials Project:

Altech achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company announced an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough. By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode.

Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material.

Update of High Purity Alumina Project

Stage 1 and Stage 2 construction of the Johor HPA plant is completed. The project is currently on care and maintenance.

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/54726BT2



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadiumcorp Approved to Settle Debt for Shares

Vanadiumcorp Approved to Settle Debt for Shares

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 1 2 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 19, 2025 news release the Company is pleased to announced that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to settle $74,174.59 of debt by issuing 593,397 $0.125 common shares of the Company.  The Company has now issued 595,397 $0.125 common shares to various creditors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MARCH 12 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) states its commitment to strengthening the United States lithium supply, a critical mineral essential for electric vehicles, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing. As demand for domestic lithium sources grows, securing reliable resources is vital for the nation's clean energy and technology future. With the potential for new tariffs on lithium imports under the Trump administration, American Salars has positioned itself to secure a stable, tariff-free lithium supply through its Black Rock South Lithium Project in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is working with Laurentia Exploration to fine tune the next drill program with both infill drilling and step-out holes on the Graal property, the Company's strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its 2025 maiden drill program at the Radar Project, located near the town of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. This program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion with early indications suggesting it is completely undeformed and contains its original primary magmatic textures from over 1 billion years ago. The Dykes River intrusion (Gower 2017), which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project, has been historically mapped over an area of 160km 2 which is similar in size to Greenland's Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Altech Batteries Ltd Comprehensive Review of Operations and Half Year Report

Related News

copper investing

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Precious Metals Investing

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals CEO Talks Strategic Growth, Drilling Plans for Peru Projects

Copper Investing

Cygnus Metals Talks Copper Advantage with High-grade Discoveries and Strategic Québec Expansion

Copper Investing

Impact Minerals Advances Lake Hope HPA Project with $5 Million Rights Issue and Strategic Expansion

×