New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Great Boulder Resources (“Great Boulder” or the “Company”) (ASX: GBR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project (“Side Well”) near Meekatharra in Western Australia which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RC drilling beneath recent gold discoveries (announced 20/01/25, 25/02/25 & 12/03/25) at Side Well South has confirmed additional gold mineralisation, with highlights including:
    • 14m @ 1.64g/t Au from 83m, including 4m @ 3.59g/t Au from 86m in 25SWRC001
    • 19m @ 0.84g/t Au from 28m, including 5m @ 2.01g/t Au from 36m, & 4m @ 1.77g/t Au from 53m in 25SWRC003
    • 8m @ 1.68g/t Au from 107m in 25SWRC004
  • Assay results are pending for a further 16 RC holes in this program
  • AC drilling has extended the Eaglehawk deposit by a further 200m, remaining open to the south, with significant results including:
    • 8m @ 2.19g/t from 60m, including 4m @ 4.23g/t Au from 64m in 25SWAC137
  • Drilling is continuing at Side Well South, with the rig completing a Phase 2 AC program
  • The Ironbark scoping study is on track to be delivered during the current quarter

Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:

“It’s really exciting to see immediate progress at Side Well South, hitting a broad intersection of shallow gold in our first RC hole. We’ve now confirmed primary gold mineralisation on two of the initial AC discoveries announced earlier in the year, with assays pending from another 16 RC holes.”

“Side Well South is shaping up as an important target for future resource growth at the project. Our initial AC program intersected gold in four new areas with geological settings analogous to our Ironbark and Saltbush deposits, which is very promising. We also have several large, coherent geochemical targets further south in the Tal Val area that are yet to be drill tested.”

“Our AC drilling in the central corridor has extended the Eaglehawk deposit by approximately 200m, and it still remains open to the north. We also drilled six AC holes into the Mulga Bill East area - which hasn’t been drilled for two years – and found more gold along that trend, so there will be more follow-up work in both areas.”

“We have also formalised our near-term growth expectations at Side Well in the form of an Exploration Target, which is based upon upside expectations within our current resources and active gold prospects. The target doesn’t include any of the high-priority geochemical targets that we’ve not yet drilled, so I think it’s a fairly conservative number for what we can see right now. It’s an Exploration Target and not a resource estimate, so please read the disclaimers.”

“There is huge upside potential beyond these current target areas, and we look forward to illustrating that as our exploration programs unfold.”

Figure 1: Recent RC results at Side Well South have confirmed gold discoveries made in earlier first-pass AC drilling


×