NEW GOLD ACHIEVES 2025 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

NEW GOLD ACHIEVES 2025 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

New Gold Inc. Logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.)

Production Targets Achieved Across All Operations; Consolidated Full Year Free Cash Flow Generation Surpasses $530 Million in 2025

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE: NGD) reports fourth quarter and full year operational results for the Company for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth quarter production1 was 107,778 ounces of gold and 11.0 million pounds of copper. The strong quarterly results delivered quarterly free cash flow2 of $240 million.

Strong Operational Exit to 2025 with Growth Initiatives Well Positioned Entering 2026

"New Gold delivered as planned in the fourth quarter, allowing the Company to achieve its 2025 Strategic Goals set out at our Technical Session at the start of the year. We delivered on our 2025 production guidance with incredible commitment to health and safety. The total recordable injury frequency rate3 (TRIFR) was 0.65 for the year, a reduction of 10% compared to the prior year, achieving the lowest ever recorded consolidated TRIFR for the Company," stated Patrick Godin, President & CEO. "Rainy River delivered another standout quarter of free cash flow generation, surpassing the previous record set in the third quarter, leading to the Company generating over $532 million in free cash flow in a year that prioritized ramping up growth initiatives."

"Growth initiatives continued to make tremendous progress towards completion during the fourth quarter. New Afton's C-Zone cave construction remains on track for completion in early-2026. Rainy River underground saw a 45% improvement quarter-over-quarter in development rates in the fourth quarter, driven by all business improvement initiatives outlined in the third quarter. New Gold operations remain well positioned to deliver another strong year in 2026," added Mr. Godin.

  • Fourth quarter 2025 consolidated production was 107,778 ounces of gold and 11.0 million pounds of copper. Full year consolidated production was 353,772 ounces of gold and 50.1 million pounds of copper, achieving the consolidated guidance ranges of 325,000 to 365,000 ounces of gold and 50 to 60 million pounds of copper, respectively.
  • New Afton fourth quarter production was 13,355 ounces of gold and 11.0 million pounds of copper. Full year production was 63,536 ounces of gold and 50.1 million pounds of copper, achieving the production guidance ranges of 60,000 to 70,000 ounces of gold and 50 to 60 million pounds of copper, respectively.
  • Rainy River fourth quarter production was 94,423 ounces of gold. Full year production was 290,236 ounces of gold, achieving the top end of the production guidance range of 265,000 to 295,000 ounces.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company generated free cash flow2 of $240 million after investing over $67 million in total capital. For the full year 2025, the Company generated $532 million in free cash flow2 after investing over $310 million in total capital, which included growth capital involved with ramping up C-Zone production at New Afton and advancing Rainy River underground Main. Cash generated from operations was $327 million and $898 million for the quarter and full year, respectively.
  • For the full year 2025, consolidated exploration expense totaled $38 million, consisting of over 126,000 metres drilled. 2025 exploration investment was approximately 27% higher than the initial $30 million guidance for the year, as the Company increased the budget and scope throughout the year to follow up on successful exploration targets.

Operational Highlights

Consolidated

Q4 2025

FY 2025

2025 Guidance

Gold production (ounces) 1

107,778

353,772

325,000 - 365,000

Gold sold (ounces) 1

104,886

350,127

-

Copper production (Mlbs) 1

11.0

50.1

50 - 60

Copper sold (Mlbs) 1

10.3

48.2

-

 

New Afton Mine

Q4 2025

FY 2025

2025 Guidance

Gold production (ounces) 1

13,355

63,536

60,000 - 70,000

Gold sold (ounces) 1

12,654

62,693

-

Copper production (Mlbs) 1

11.0

50.1

50 - 60

Copper sold (Mlbs) 1

10.3

48.2

-

 

Rainy River Mine

Q4 2025

FY 2025

2025 Guidance

Gold production (ounces) 1

94,423

290,236

265,000 - 295,000

Gold sold (ounces) 1

92,232

287,434

-

 

Operating Key Performance Indicators 

New Afton Mine

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste)

11,147

11,890

11,904

10,616

Tonnes milled per calendar day

10,984

13,189

12,176

11,439

Gold grade milled (g/t)

0.47

0.58

0.52

0.61

Gold recovery (%)

87

85

86

87

Copper grade milled (%)

0.54

0.62

0.57

0.65

Copper recovery (%)

92

87

89

89

Gold production (ounces)

13,355

19,652

63,536

72,609

Copper production (Mlbs)

11.0

14.5

50.1

54.0

 

Rainy River Mine

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Open Pit Only



Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste)

84,512

75,644

86,663

91,895

Ore tonnes mined per day

47,181

21,774

28,304

20,092

Operating waste tonnes per day

16,610

53,870

29,805

53,443

Capitalized waste tonnes per day

20,721

-

28,553

18,361

Total waste tonnes per day

37,331

53,870

58,358

71,803

Strip ratio (waste:ore)

0.79

2.47

2.06

3.57

Underground Only



Ore tonnes mined per day

2,170

1,068

1,505

834

Waste tonnes mined per day

2,213

1,506

1,770

1,251

Lateral development (metres)

2,941

1,602

8,662

5,235

Open Pit and Underground



Tonnes milled per calendar day

26,480

22,656

25,294

24,563

Gold grade milled (g/t)

1.29

0.97

1.05

0.85

Gold recovery (%)

94

93

93

92

 

About New Gold 

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the New Afton copper-gold mine and the Rainy River gold mine. New Gold's vision is to be the most valued intermediate gold and copper producer through profitable and responsible mining for our shareholders and stakeholders. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ankit Shah                                                                                                                             

Brandon Throop

Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer                                                 

Director, Investor Relations

Direct: +1 (416) 324-6027                                                                             

Direct: +1 (647) 264-5027

Email: ankit.shah@newgold.com                                                                     

Email: brandon.throop@newgold.com

Endnotes

  1. Production is shown on a total contained basis while sales are shown on a net payable basis, including final product inventory and smelter payable adjustments, where applicable.
  2. "Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the IASB, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For more details about this measure, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below.
  3. Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) is calculated as recorded incidents × 200,000 / total number of hours worked.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

Free Cash Flow

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "free cash flow" as cash generated from operations and proceeds of sale of other assets less capital expenditures on mining interests, lease payments, settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities which include the Rainy River gold stream obligation and the Ontario Teachers free cash flow interest. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial performance measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow from current operations. "Free cash flow" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards.

Three months ended
December 31

Twelve months ended

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2025

2024

2025

2024

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION



Cash generated from operations

327

110

898

393

Less: Mining interest capital expenditures

(68)

(75)

(310)

(271)

Less: Lease payments

(1)

(2)

(5)

(3)

Less: Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities

(18)

(11)

(51)

(34)

Free Cash Flow

240

22

532

85

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: the Company's expectations that it is well positioned to deliver another strong year in 2026; the Company successfully completing and achieving all growth initiatives; and the expectation that New Afton's C-Zone cave construction will complete in early 2026.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this news release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold's latest annual management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), its most recent annual information form and technical reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations, including material disruptions to the Company's supply chain, workforce or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's most recent annual information form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Technical Information
All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Travis Murphy, Vice President, Operations of New Gold. Mr. Murphy is a Professional Geoscientist, a member of Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.  Mr. Murphy is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gold-achieves-2025-production-guidance-302662989.html

SOURCE New Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/15/c1575.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

New GoldNGDTSX:NGDNYSEAMERICAN:NGDGold Investing
NGD
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...

IR.INC & FTMIG Announce Pierre Lassonde as Featured Keynote Speaker

Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021Featuring 24 Premier CompaniesSponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC") and Follow the Money Investor Group ("FTMIG") along with major sponsor Laurentian Bank Securities, are pleased to welcome Mr.... Keep Reading...
amex.cobalt

IR.INC & FTMIG Present Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021

24 Featured CompaniesSponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities Keynote SpeakersBarry Allan - Managing Director, Research - Laurentian Bank SecuritiesByron King - Editor, Whiskey & GunpowderJamie Horvat, Chief Investment Officer - Oberon Capital&David Garafalo - CEO, Gold Royalties IR.INC Capital... Keep Reading...

Fluidigm, Next Gen Diagnostics Improve Genome Sequencing

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD) announce an exclusive agreement that enables NGD to utilize the Fluidigm Juno system for pathogen whole genome sequencing (WGS) sample preparation. As quoted in the press release: Under the terms of the agreement, Fluidigm will... Keep Reading...
Sirios (TSXV:SOI)

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Expanding investor outreach in Q1 by participating in key investor conferences and adding to its distribution network

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") has started the year with an infusion of capital, giving the Company additional financial flexibility for enhancing its exploration and investor programs in 2026.The exercise of 10,209,000 warrants and 1,750,000 options... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE)

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results that further expand the South Zone at its NAK copper-gold project in British Columbia. Holes NAK25-55 and NAK25-62 extend shallow mineralization nearly 150 meters east-southeast, while... Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Aterian Plc (AIM: ATN), the Africa-focused critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce encouraging results from an independent geophysical study completed over Prospecting Licence PL265/2025 ("Licence") in the Kalahari Copperbelt ("KCB"), in the Republic of Botswana ("Botswana").... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Kraaipan presents strong opportunity through proximity to prolific gold production Initial Vumba exploration results confirm the presence of a continuous gold system with meaningful expansion potential One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established and growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce a further tranche of outstanding antimony... Keep Reading...
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Related News

Nickel Investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: NiCo Resources Jumps on Surging Nickel Price

Copper Investing

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary